Led by a 1-1-3 defense and 18 points from Rylee Crull, the Delavan-Darien High girls basketball team shocked first-place Union Grove in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday night.
Delavan-Darien overcame a 25-17 deficit at halftime to upset the host Wolverines 46-36.
The Wolverines came into the game with a 7-0 SLC mark but fell to the Comets’ second-half rally. Union Grove is 13-2 overall.
“We scored a couple of baskets and got a couple of steals, and we were back in it,” Delavan-Darien coach Marty Speth said of the start to the second half.
The Comets reeled off the first 10 points of the second half to go ahead 27-25.
“Then we made free throws to end it,” Speth said.
Crull scored 12 of her 18 points in the second half. Annyce Peralta added all six of her points in the second half, and McKenna Williams contributed five.
Speth credited the Comets’ 1-1-3 zone defense for giving the first-place Wolverines fits.
“We have some athletic players on top of that,” Speth said. “Peralta and Crull were able to harass them.”The Wolverines’ leading scorer, Angela Slattery, played but did not score.
Delavan-Darien is 2-6 in the SLC and 6-10 overall, but the Comets are 5-5 in their last 10 games.
The Comets play at Lake Geneva Badger on Thursday night.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 46, UNION GROVE 36Delavan-Darien (46)—Speth, 1-0-2; Timmerman, 3-2-8; Peralta, 2-2-6; Crull, 5-8-18; E. Gonzalez, 2-0-4; Williams, 2-4-8. Totals: 15-16-46.
Union Grove (36)—Domagalski, 3-0-9; Killberg, 1-0-3; Barber, 5-0-10; Torhorst, 1-2-4; Ludvigsen, 1-2-4; Rampulla, 1-0-2; Cotton, 2-0-4. Totals: 14-4-36.
Delavan-Darien 17 29—46
Union Grove 25 11—36
3-points goals—DD 0, UG 4 (Domagalski 3, Killberg). Free throws missed—DD 7, UG 7. Total fouls—DD 12, UG 22.
Rock Valley
Whitewater 55, Turner 50—A strong second half helped the Whippets pick up a road win and get back to .500 in Rock Valley Conference play.
Whitewater (6-9, 6-6 RVC) trailed by three points at halftime but outscored the host Trojans (10-6, 6-6) 31-23 over the final 18 minutes.
Junior Kacie Carollo led the Whippets, scoring 13 of her game-high 24 points in the first half. Abby Grosinske added 12.
Presley Hasse hit all five of Turner’s 3-pointers on her way to 19 points.
WHITEWATER 55, TURNER 50Whitewater (55)—Ceranske 1-1-3, Skindingsrude 0-3-3, Grosinske 4-2-12, Carollo 8-6-24, Kilar 2-1-6, Laue 3-0-7. Totals: 18-13/22-55.
Turner (50)—Fitzgerald 6-0-12, Hasse 6-2-19, Windsor 1-0-2, Njoo 0-2-2, Tinder 4-5-13, Wilson 1-0-2. Totals: 18-9/18-50.
Whitewater 24 31—55
Beloit Turner 27 23—50
3-point goals—W 6 (Grosinske 2, Carollo 2, Kilar, Laue), T 5 (Hasse 5). Total fouls—W 16, T 19.
Evansville 69, East Troy 39—The host Blue Devils remained in sole possession of first place in the Rock Valley with the lopsided win.
Evansville (12-4, 11-1) made 10 3s in the game.Senior Paige Banks led the Blue Devils with 24 points, including four 3s.
Evansville led 41-18 at half.
EVANSVILLE 69, EAST TROY 39East Troy (39)—Pluess 2-0-5; Aleckson 0-2-2; Scurek 3-2-8; Nelson 1-0-3; Donegan 1-0-2; Golabowski 6-3-19. Totals: 13-7-39
Evansville (69)—Hinkle 1-0-3; Rinehart 4-1-9; Tofte 3-1-9; Fillner 2-3-8; Sendelbach 0-4-4; Acker 1-0-3; Eftemoff 1-2-4; Carlson 0-2-2; Banks 8-4-24; Messling 1-0-3. Totals: 20-17-69
East Troy 18 21—39
Evansville 41 28—69
3-point goals—East Troy 6 (Golabowski 4, Pluess, Nelson), Evansville 10 (Banks 4, Tofte 2, Hinkle, Messling, Acker, Fillner). Free throws missed—East Troy 1, Evansville 5. Total fouls—East Troy 13, Evansville 10
McFarland 48, Big Foot 44—The visiting Spartans rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit.
McFarland (7-9, 7-5) got 17 points from Katie Hildebrandt.
Big Foot (6-8, 5-7), which led 26-15 at half, was led by Reagan Courier’s 16 points.
Jefferson 41, Edgerton 33—Freshman Ayianna Johnson scored 14 points for the host Eagles, who held the Crimson Tide to 11 second-half points.
Kate Fox Gunderson scored eight of her 10 points in the first half to lead Edgerton.
JEFFERSON 41, EDGERTON 33Edgerton (33)—Rebman 2-2-6, Danks 0-4-4, Fox Gunderson 3-4-10, Fox 3-0-7, Rusch 1-0-2, Rudtke 0-4-4. Totals: 9-14-33.
Jefferson (41)—Madden 2-0-5, Messmann 1-1-3, Howard 1-2-4, S. Peterson 1-1-3, Helmink 2-3-7, Johnson 6-2-14, J. Peterson 2-1-5. Totals: 15-10-41.
Edgerton 22 11—33
Jefferson 20 21—41
3-point goals—E 1 (Fox), J 1 (Madden). Free throws missed—E 12, J 14. Total fouls—E 16, J 21.
McFarland 48, Big Foot 44—
- The visiting Spartans rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit for the Rock Valley win.
McFarland (7-9, 7-5) got 17 points from Katie Hildebrandt.
Big Foot (6-8, 5-7), which led 26-15 at half, was led by Reagan Courier’s 16 points.
McFARLAND 48, BIG FOOT 44McFarland (48)—Witt 1-2-4; Fortune 1-0-2; Butler 5-2-12; Lonigro 2-4-9; Gilbertson 1-2-4; Hildebrandt 5-6-17. Totals: 15-16-48
Big Foot (44)—Peterson 1-0-2; Courier 7-1-16; Vandebogart 2-0-4; V. Larson 1-0-3; L Larson 2-2-7; Paulsen 3-2-10; Tracy 1-0-2. Totals: 17-5-44
McFarland 15 33—48
Walworth Big Foot 26 18—44
3-point goals—McFarland 2 (Lonigro, Hildebrandt), Big Foot 5 (Paulsen 2, V. Larson, L. Larson, Courier). Free throws missed—McFarland 5, Big Foot 6. Total fouls—McFarland 12, Big Foot 18.
Badger South
Milton 63, Fort Atkinson 53—Alex Rodenberg scored all 11 of her points in the second half as Milton the Red Hawks picked up a Badger South road win.
The Blackhawks (3-11, 0-8) trailed 46-45 with 8:07 left in the game, but a 5-0 run by Rodenberg extended Milton’s lead to 51-45 with 7:30 to play. Rodenberg also hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final five minutes for the Red Hawks (6-11, 3-6).
Milton’s Abbie Campion finished with a team-high 12 points, and Fort Atkinson’s Tyla Staude scored a game-high 19 points.
MILTON 63, FORT ATKINSON 53Milton (63)—Mack-Honold 0-8-8, Jaecks 4-1-9, Weberpal 1-0-2, Steinke 0-2-2, Qaude 4-1-10, Campion 4-2-12, Rodenberg 4-0-11, Falk 3-3-9. Totals: 20-17-63.
Fort Atkinson (53)—Christiansen 1-4-6, Kammer 0-1-1, Marquart 4-3-13, Staude 6-5-19, Trieloff 1-0-3, Schoenike 4-3-11. Totals: 16-16-53.
Milton 28 35—63
Fort Atkinson 27 26—53
3-point goals—M 6 (Rodenberg 3, Campion 2, Quade), FA 5 (Marquart 2, Staude 2, Trieloff). Free throws missed—M 10, FA 13. Total fouls—M 23, FA 22.
Trailways South
Pa rkview 31, Abundant Life 30 (OT)—Cally Burrell’s free throw was the only point scored in overtime to life the visiting Vikings to victory.
Taylor Burrell scored 10 points to lead Parkview (4-10, 2-5 Trailways).
PARKVIEW 31, ABUNDANT LIFE 30 (OT)
Parkview (31)—C. Burrell 2-1-6, T. Burrell 2-6-10, Meyers 0-2-2, Kloften 1-1-3, Olin 2-0-5, Saglie 1-3-5. Totals: 8-13-31.
Abundant Life (30)—Mae. Bakke 3-1-7, Mar. Bakke 2-0-5, Schmising 6-1-16, Iwuagu 1-0-2. Totals: 12-2-30.
Orfordville Parkview 13 17 1—31
Madison Abundant Life 14 16 0 —30
3-point goals—P 2 (C. Burrell, Olin), A 4 (Schmising 3, Mar. Bakke). Free throws missed—P 3, A 4. Total fouls—P 8, A 12.