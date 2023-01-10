01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Buy Now

Clinton’s Jayden Nortier scored her 1,000th career point and helped the Cougars prevail in a tight Rock Valley contest against Whitewater on Tuesday night in Clinton.

Nortier started strong with 13 points in the first half and added 12 more after the break for Clinton (6-6 overall, 4-5 Rock Valley) to lead the game in scoring with 25 points.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you