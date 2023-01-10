Clinton’s Jayden Nortier scored her 1,000th career point and helped the Cougars prevail in a tight Rock Valley contest against Whitewater on Tuesday night in Clinton.
Nortier started strong with 13 points in the first half and added 12 more after the break for Clinton (6-6 overall, 4-5 Rock Valley) to lead the game in scoring with 25 points.
The Cougars led 35-33 at half, and it was Danielle DePorter and Mayte Navejas who helped the Whippets stay close. DePorter matched Nortier’s first-half output with 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, on her way to 20 in the game. Navejas finished with 14, going 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.
“We were outsized at times, but our guards played a very physical game with confidence in their teammates’ help defense,” Whitewater coach Kristen Lippens said.
Whitewater (3-10, 2-7) will host league co-leader McFarland at 7 p.m. Friday, and Clinton will host Jefferson at the same time.
CLINTON 57, WHITEWATER 56
Whitewater (56)—Kohl 1-1-3, DePorter 5-7-20, Kilar 1-2-4, Grosinske 3-2-8, Amundson 1-1-3, Gillette 1-2-4, Navejas 3-7-14. Totals 15-22-56.
Clinton (57)—Wellnitz 1-0-2, Hahn 4-0-9, Nortier 9-7-25, Bobolz 1-0-3, Roehl 3-3-9, J. Shinkus 3-2-9. Totals 21-12-57.
Halftime—C 35-33. 3-point goals—W 4 (DePorter 3, Navejas), C 3 (Hahn, Bobolz, J. Shinkus). Missed free throws—W 10, C 8. Total fouls—W 19, C 22.
Jefferson 49, Evansville 43—Sophomore forward Ashlyn Enke scored a career-high 18 points for the Eagles as they pushed past the host Blue Devils.
Enke scored 16 points, including all three of the team’s 3-pointers on the night, before halftime as Jefferson (5-8, 4-5) gained a 23-15 advantage at the break. Senior forward/center Ayianna Johnson added 10 of her 14 points in the second half.
For Evansville (8-5, 6-4), junior wing Ava Brandenburg poured in a career-high 32 points before fouling out with two minutes remaining.
“Brandenburg’s so athletic and can handle the ball,” Jefferson coach Dena Smith said. “She can jump and has a smooth jump shot. It’s hard to keep someone on her for a long time. She can shoot from the outside and post up. I was happy with how the girls made her work for her shots tonight.”
Brandenburg was Evansville’s lone player to make more than one field goal. The Blue Devils played without Maria Messling, who averages 16.8 points a game, and cut into a double-digit second-half deficit by forcing turnovers with their press.
Evansville will take a break from Rock Valley play for its next two games, starting at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in Monroe.
JEFFERSON 49, EVANSVILLE 43
Jefferson (49)—Mengel 0-2-2, Messmann 0-4-4, Johnson 7-0-14, Krause 1-0-2, Dobson 2-1-5, Lenz 0-1-1, Hesse 1-1-3, Enke 6-3-18. Totals 17-12-49.
Evansville (43)—Hermanson 1-2-4, Hanson 1-0-3, Dobbs 1-0-3, Brandenburg 12-5-32, Vogl 0-1-1. Totals 15-8-43.
Halftime—J 23-15. 3-point goals—J 3 (Enke 3) 3; E 5 (Brandenburg 3, Hanson 1, Dobbs 1). Missed free throws—J 11, E 2. Total fouls — J 12, E 21. Fouled out—Brandenburg (E).
Beloit Turner 55, Big Foot 42—Three Trojans, led by Nadilee Fernandez’s 15, scored in double figures in their win over the Chiefs on Tuesday night. Portia Segerstrom and Kaylee Kramer, who each had 10 points, were the other two double-figure scorers for Turner (4-9, 2-7).
Junior forward Addie Larson scored 21 for Big Foot (2-11, 0-9) to lead all scorers.
Turner next hosts Brodhead at 7 p.m. Friday, while Big Foot is at home against East Troy at the same time.
BELOIT TURNER 55, BIG FOOT 42
Big Foot (42)—Patek 1-0-2, Gonzalez 1-5-7, S. Harvey 1-0-2, Larson 7-7-21, Andersen 2-2-6, Wilson 1-2-4. Totals 13-16-42.
Turner (55)—Murphy 1-0-2, Segerstrom 3-3-10, House 2-0-5, Fernandez 6-2-15, Kramer 3-4-10, Pozzani 1-1-4, Babilus 1-0-3, Hodges 3-0-6. Totals 20-10-55.
Halftime—BT 26-17. 3-point goals—BF 0, BT 5 (Segerstrom, House, Fernandez, Pozzani, Babilus). Missed free throws—BF 11, BT 4. Total fouls—BF 17, BT 19. Fouled out—Wilson (BF).
McFarland 85, East Troy 46—Adrienne Kirch led the Spartans (12-2, 8-1) with 16 points, and Ava Dean and Teagan Mallegni, the conference’s leading scorer, both chipped in 15 in their big win over the Trojans (6-7, 4-5).
- Elkhorn 60, Wilmot 40—Freshman forward Kyrin Lile had a season-best 26 points for the Elks (11-4, 4-3 Southern Lakes) in their comfortable conference win Tuesday night.
It was the fifth time in the last seven games she had at least 20 for Elkhorn. Abbey Remington chipped in 10 for the Elks, who led 25-20 at halftime and pulled away from the Panthers after the break.
Elkhorn’s next game is at Burlington at 7 p.m. Thursday.
ELKHORN 60, WILMOT 40
Wilmot (40)—Nettis 1-2-4, Klahs 1-0-3, Suterko 2-0-4, Beagle 1-0-2, Peters 1-2-4, Johnson 5-2-14, Klein 0-1-1, Sala 4-0-8. Totals 15-7-40.
Elkhorn (60)—Remington 4-1-10, Malvitz 1-4-6, Woyak 4-0-9, Schultz 0-1-1, Storlie 1-2-4, K. Lile 8-10-26, Bestul 1-0-2, Champeny 1-0-2. Totals 20-18-60.
Halftime—E 25-20. 3-point goals—W 3 (Johnson 2, Klahs), E 2 (Remington, Woyak). Missed free throws—W 11, E 8.
Lake Geneva Badger 61, Waterford 41—The Badgers (8-3, 4-2) jumped out to an 18-point halftime lead and cruised to a conference victory over the Wolverines (6-9, 1-5).
Sophomore guard Molly Deering led all scorers with 25 points for Badger, which is now her season high in points. Ashlin Nottestad added 11 points, including three 3-point baskets.
The Badgers are next scheduled to play at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Westosha Central.
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 61, WATERFORD 41
Badger (61)—Villarreal 4-0-9, Porras 0-1-1, Hayes 3-2-8, Freeman 1-0-2, Deering 9-7-25, Nottestad 4-0-11, McKinney 0-1-1, Butinas 0-2-2, Cruz 1-0-2. Totals 22-13-61.
Waterford (41)—Ninkovic 2-0-4, Cornell 8-2-19, Talavera 0-2-2, Krueger 2-0-4, Weber 1-0-3, Snifka 2-0-4, Holmes 0-1-1, Stelpflug 2-2-6. Totals 17-7-43.
Halftime—B 31-13. 3-point goals—B 4 (Nottestad 3, Villarreal), W 2 (Cornell, Weber). Missed free throws—B 6, W 6.
Westosha Central 46, Delavan-Darien 43—No further information was reported.