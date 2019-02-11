Clinton’s “Big Three” prevented McFarland from celebrating an outright Rock Valley Conference title Monday evening.

Liz Kalk, Olivia Roehl and Addyson Ciochon combined for 45 points as the Cougars rallied from a six-point halftime deficit for a convincing 59-46 girls basketball win over the visiting Spartans.

Kalk finished with 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting, adding 10 rebounds and seven assists. Roehl had 15 points and nine rebounds, while Ciochon had 14 points and six rebounds.

Annalise DeMuth led McFarland with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Bolstered by an 18-1 run coming out of halftime, the Cougars (11-9, 8-8 RVC) outscored the Spartans 36-18 in the second half.

McFarland (13-7, 13-3 RVC) had already clinched a share of the league title but could have secured an outright title with a win.

Monday’s result benefited East Troy and Evansville. Both teams can still pull even with McFarland by winning out and having the Spartans lose both their remaining conference games.

CLINTON 59, MCFARLAND 46

McFarland (46)—DeMuth 3-10-16, East 0-1-1, Butler 4-0-8, Lonigro 4-2-13, Hildebrandt 2-4-8. Totals: 13-17-46.

Clinton (59)—Kalk 5-3-16, Welte 1-4-7, Ciochon 6-1-14, Roehl 7-1-15, Kemp 0-2-2, F. Teubert 2-1-5. Totals: 21-12-59.

McFarland 28 18—46

Clinton 23 36—59

3-point goals—McFarland 3 (Lonigro 3), Clinton 5 (Kalk 3, Welte 1, Ciochon 1). Free throws missed—McFarland 4, Clinton 7. Total fouls—McFarland 16, Clinton 19.

Watertown 56, Milton 54—The Goslings held off the Red Hawks’ second-half charge to improve to 8-5 in Badger South play.

Teya Maas led Watertown (14-7) with 14 points, while Aubrey Schmutzler added 12.

Chloe Buescher scored 20 points for Milton (8-12, 3-10 Badger South), which outscored Watertown 28-23 in the second half and had a potential game-tying shot bounce out at the final buzzer.

WATERTOWN 56, MILTON 54

Watertown (56)—Koepp 3-0-6, Hendricks 2-0-4, Gifford 2-0-5, Schmutzler 4-4-12, Korducki 4-0-8, Maas 5-4-14, Moldenhauer 3-1-7. Totals: 23-9-56.

Milton (54)—Mack-Honold 3-4-10, Buescher 8-3-20, Hanke 2-0-4, Campion 5-1-13, Rotenberg 1-0-3, Falk 2-0-4. Totals: 21-8-54.

Watertown 33 23—56

Milton 26 28—54

3-point goals—Watertown 1 (Gifford 1), Milton 4 (Buescher 1, Campion 2, Rotenberg 1). Free throws missed—Watertown 3, Milton 5. Total fouls—Waterotwn 9, Milton 11.

Whitnall 58, Delavan-Darien 32—Host Whitnall held the Comets to just six first-half points in running away with a nonconference victory.

McKenna Williams had 14 points to lead Delavan-Darien (5-16).

WHITNALL 58, DELAVAN-DARIEN 32

Delavan-Darien (32)—Speth 1-0-2, Timmerman 1-1-3, Peralta 3-1-9, Andersen 1-1-4, Williams 6-2-14. Totals: 12-5-32.

Whitnall (58)—L. Thompson 1-0-2, Loeffler 2-0-5, J. Thompson 2-0-4, Frank 4-0-8, Kelly 1-1-4, Finn 2-1-6, Tolson 3-0-6, NOrby 3-1-8, Wolff 3-2-8, Smasal 3-1-7. Totals: 24-6-58.

Delavan-Darien 6 26—32

Whitnall 25 33—58

3-point goals—DD 3 (Peralta 2, Andersen), W 4 (Loeffler, Kelly, Finn, Norby). Free throws missed—DD 7, W 6.

Elkhorn 68, Edgerton 29—The Elks outscored the visiting Crimson Tide 41-13 in the second half to pull away for a nonconference victory.

Hannah Koss led Elkhorn (13-7) with 14 points, while Haley Remington and Payton Christensen each scored 10.

Morgan Demrow led Edgerton (1-19) with 11 points.

ELKHORN 68, EDGERTON 29

Edgerton (29)—Stamm 1-0-2, Demrow 3-5-11, Fox-Gunderson 1-4-6, Danks 1-0-3, Schuman 1-0-2, Cleveland 1-0-3, Radtke 1-0-2. Totals: 9-9-29.

Elkhorn (68)—Rand 3-2-9, Schneider 0-2-2, DeVries 2-2-6, D. Ivey 2-1-5, Remington 4-1-10, Christensen 2-4-10, Ehrhardt 4-0-8, Grochowski 0-4-4, Koss 5-1-14. Totals: 22-17-68.

Edgerton 16 13—29

Elkhorn 27 41—68

3-point goals—Edgerton 2 (Danks 1, Cleveland 1), Elkhorn 7 (Koss 3, Christensen 2, Remington 1, Rand 1). Free throws missed—Edgerton 1, Elkhorn 9. Total fouls—Edgerton 18, Elkhorn 11.

Parkview 48, Deerfield 26—The Vikings (11-8, 9-2 Trailways South) picked up a road win to remain tied for first place in the Trailways South Division.

A full box score was not reported.