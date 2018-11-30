The Brodhead Cardinals would probably like to forget about the first half of Friday’s high school girls basketball game. The second half, however, is one they can celebrate.
After scoring just 16 points in the first half, the Cardinals (2-2, 2-2 RVC) exploded for 46 points in the second half to beat visiting Beloit Turner 62-53 in a Rock Valley Conference game.
Brodhead freshman Kierra Moe scored 22 of her 25 total points in the second half, and senior Alexis Oliver added 15 in the latter half to help lead the comeback.
Sophomore Olivia Tinder scored 17 points to lead Turner (2-2, 2-2 RVC).
BRODHEAD 62, TURNER 53
Turner (53)—Sabrina Fitzgerald 2-3-7; Mara Fowler 1-2-5; Marlee Young 1-8-10; Jenn Njoo 1-2-5; Olivia Tinder 7-3-17; Peyton Hasse 0-2-2; Gabbi Gaziano 2-3-7. Totals: 14-23-53.
Brodhead (62)—Purdue 0-3-3; O. Oliver 0-2-2; Karl 3-2-8; Tresemer 0-1-1; Moe 6-10-25; A. Oliver 6-6-20; Lawrence 1-0-2. Totals: 16-24-62.
Turner 26 27—53
Brodhead 16 46—62
3-point goals—Brodhead 6 (Moe 3, A. Oliver 3), Turner 2 (Njoo 1, Fowler 1). Free throws missed—Brodhead 16, Turner 11. Total fouls—Brodhead 25, Turner 27.
Big Foot 44, Jefferson 30—The Chiefs were held below 50 points for the first time this season, but their defense was up to the challenge in a Rock Valley Conference win over the Eagles on Friday.
Big Foot (4-1, 3-1 RVC) leaned on Reagan Courier (16 points) and Abby VanDeBogart (14 points) while limiting Jefferson (1-3 RVC) to just 10 field goals.
Oliva Ganser led Jefferson with 16 points.
BIG FOOT 44, JEFFERSON 30
Jefferson (30)—Ganser 6-4-16, Howard 2-0-5, Neitzel 1-0-2, Peterson 2-3-7. Totals: 11-7-30.
Big Foot (44)—Courier 6-4-16, VanDeBogart 5-3-14, Larson 1-0-2, Paulson 2-1-5, Chisamore 0-2-2, Foster 2-1-5. Totals: 16-11-44.
Jefferson 13 17—30
Big Foot 21 23—44
Three-point goals—Jeff 1 (Howard), Big Foot 1 (VanDeBogart). Free throws missed—Jeff 5, Big Foot 8. Total fouls—Jeff 15, Big Foot 16.
McFarland 63, Evansville 50—The Spartans bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to Whitewater with a 13-point win over the Blue Devils on Friday.
Paige Banks’s 21 points were not enough for Evansville (1-4, 1-3 RVC), which suffered its third straight loss.
Lindsey Lonigro paced McFarland (2-3, 2-2 RVC) with 15 points.
MCFARLAND 63, EVANSVILLE 50
McFarland (63)—DeMuth 3-0-7, East 3-0-7, Butler 4-1-10, Lonigro 6-0-15, Luessman 1-0-3, Gilbertson 2-0-4, Hildebrandt 5-2-13, Gray 1-0-2, Fortune 1-0-2. Totals: 26-3-63.
Evansville (50)—Hinkle 1-2-5, Sendelbach 2-0-4, Eftemoff 4-1-12, Tofte 1-1-3, Banks 7-7-21, Bush 1-2-5. Totals: 17-13-50.
McFarland 32 31—63
Evansville 23 27—50
Three-point goals—McFarland 8 (Lonigro 3, DeMuth 1, East 1, Butler 1, Luessman 1, Hildebrandt 1), Evansville 3 (Hinkle 1, Eftemoff 1, Bush 1). Free throws missed—McFarland 8, Evansville 16. Total fouls—McFarland 22, Evansville 14.
East Troy 76, Clinton 60—Three different players scored at least 15 points for the Trojans (Gracie Moker 20, Mackenzie Lindow 16, Grace Lomen 18).
Clinton (1-3) was led by Addyson Ciochon’s 15 points. East Troy improved to 4-0 in conference play.
EAST TROY 76, CLINTON 60
Clinton (60)—Kalk 6-0-13 ; Beaumont 0-2-2; Welte 6-1-15; Ciochon 4-7-15; Mullooly 1-0-2; Roehl 2-0-3; Kemp 2-3-7. Totals: 19-13-60.
East Troy (76)—Rice 3-1-8; Moker 8-2-20; Lindow 6-2-16; Scurek 2-0-4; Golabowski 1-7-10; Lomen 8-0-18. Totals: 28-19-76.
Clinton 21 39—60
East Troy 40 36—76
3-point goals—East Troy 9 (Moker 3, Lindow 2, Lomen 2, Rice, Golabowski), Clinton 3 (Welte 2, Kalk). Free throws missed—East Troy 5, Clinton 10. Total fouls—East Troy 21, Clinton 18.
Whitewater 57, Edgerton 26—Kacie Carollo scored 13 points and Abby Grosinske added 12 as the Whippets stayed perfect in league play.
Whitewater (4-1 overall) won its fourth straight game and improved to 4-0 in Rock Valley games. Edgerton (0-5, 0-4 RVC) was held below 30 points for the third time this season.
Full stats were not reported.
Southern Lakes
Waterford 66, Badger 60—The Badgers could not erase a 13-point halftime deficit as they lost their Southern Lakes Conference opener against the Wolverines on Friday.
Waterford (4-1, 1-0 SLC) junior Katie Rohner made 12 of 13 free throws on her way to a game-high 24 points. Kathleen Fitzgerald scored 17 points and Annie Benavides added 15.
Jada Moss and Taryn Sproul had 12 points each to lead Badger (3-2, 0-1 SLC), which outscored Waterford by seven points in the second half. The Badgers made just 13 of their 28 free-throw attempts.
WATERFORD 66, BADGER 60
Waterford (66)—Karpinski 2-0-4, Schmidt 1-0-3, Rohner 6-12-24, Benavides 5-4-15, Fitzgerald 7-3-17, Stiewe 1-0-3. Totals: 22-19-66.
Badger (60)—Welch 2-5-10, Sproul 4-1-12, Johnston 0-2-2, Wieseman 5-0-11, Kerns 1-0-2, Beyer 1-1-4, Peterson 1-0-2, Schulz 2-0-5, Moss 4-4-12. Totals: 20-13-60.
Waterford 39 27—66
Badger 26 34—60
Three-point goals—Waterford 3 (Schmidt 1, Benavides 1, Stiewe 1), Badger 7 (Sproul 3, Welch 1, Wieseman 1, Beyer 1, Schulz 1). Free throws missed—Waterford 8, Badger 15. Total fouls—Waterford 24, Badger 20. Fouled out—Karpinski, Moss.
Elkhorn 66, Burlington 17—The Elks posted their most lopsided result of the young season, routing the Demons to improve to 5-0.
Elkhorn (1-0 SLC) held a 41-9 lead at halftime. Ryley Rand led the Elks with 14 points, while Annie Grochowski and Maddie Ivey each had 10 points.
Elkhorn held its opponent under 20 points for the second time in four days. Opponents have averaged just 27.4 points against the Elks this season.
ELKHORN 66, BURLINGTON 17
Burlington (17)—Krause 1-0-2, Matson 1-2-4, Anderson 1-3-5, Runkel 1-0-2, Waldy 2-0-4. Totals: 6-5-17.
Elkhorn (66)—Rand 6-0-14, D. Ivey 2-1-5, Remington 4-1-9, Christensen 3-3-9, Ehrhardt 2-0-4, Grochowski 5-0-10, M. Ivey 4-2-10, Koss 2-0-5. Totals: 28-7-66.
Burlington 9 8—17
Elkhorn 41 25—66
Three-point goals—Burlington 0, Elkhorn 3 (Rand 2, Koss 1). Free throws missed—Burlington 10, Elkhorn 10. Total fouls—Burlington 18, Elkhorn 14.
Wilmot 49, Delavan-Darien 41—Seventeen points from freshman McKenna Williams wasn’t enough to push the Comets (2-2) past Wilmot (1-2).
Wilmot was led by 10 points from Julia Hickey.
WILMOT 49, DELAVAN-DARIEN 41
Delavan-Darien (41)—Speth 2-1-6; Timmerman 5-0-11; Peralta 1-0-2; Gonzalez 2-0-5; Williams 6-5-17. Totals: 16-6-41.
Wilmot (49)—Hickey 4-0-10; Lamberson 3-0-6; Alexander 3-0-9; Parisi 1-0-2; Kalhs 3-2-8; Ketterhagen 1-0-2; Thompson 2-2-6; Brown 2-2-6. Totals: 19-6-49.
Delavan-Darien 15 26—41
Wilmot 22 27—49
3-pointers—Delavan-Darien 3 (Speth 1, Timmerman 1, Gonzalez 1), Wilmot 5 (Alexander 3, Hickey 2). Free throws missed—Delavan-Darien 13, Wilmot 6. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 15, Wilmot 19.
Nonconference
Waterloo 52, Parkview 39—The Vikings dropped to 0-4 after a nonconference loss to the Pirates.
Full stats were not reported.
