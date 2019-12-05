BRODHEAD

The Brodhead girls basketball team grew up in a hurry Thursday night.

The Cardinals, facing an experienced Clinton squad expected to compete for a Rock Valley Conference title, certainly didn’t act their age in a convincing 63-53 victory.

Brodhead freshman center Abbie Dix was the game’s dominant presence with a 20-point performance that also included rebound figures into the high teens.

Senior point guard Carissa Purdue was also terrific, finishing with 17 points, while Kiarra Moe ended with 12.

The offensive output wasn’t what impressed Cardinals coach Brian Kammerer, however.

“You can look at the scoring column all you want, but we won the game tonight with defense,” Kammerer said. “It was a true team effort. Overall, on that side of the ball, we just did great.”

Kammerer, who starts three sophomores along with Dix and Purdue, said the win should be a huge confidence-booster for his team.

“I won’t try to deny it, this was a huge win for us tonight,” Kammerer said. “Clinton has a great program, and we know they are going to compete for a conference title. I didn’t know what our chances were coming into the game. I thought the effort we gave was just phenomenal.”

The Cardinals jumped to a 24-13 lead by halftime, but Clinton rallied and a basket by Ellie Teubert chopped the Cardinals’ lead to 28-25 with 16 minutes to play.

“The conversation we had was pretty simple: We weren’t playing our basketball,” Clinton coach Kim Ciochon said. “We set goals as a team, and we aren’t going to achieve them playing the way we did. But we came out on fire, made some shots and played with a lot more energy.”After the Clinton run, Dix and Purdue countered with big shots of their own and eventually got the Cardinals’ advantage up to 18 at 52-34.

Back roared the Cougars as senior Liz Kalk led the charge. Kalk scored 13 of her team-best 16 points in the second half, and a step-back 3-pointer with just under a minute to play cut the Cardinals’ lead to 59-51. But Moe helped seal the deal with solid free-throw shooting down the stretch, and the Cardinals found themselves tied in the standings with the Cougars at 2-1 in the young season.

“The key tonight was our energy,” Purdue said. “Our start was huge for us. When this team comes out with good, positive energy, things are going to happen on the floor for us. I think we saw that tonight.’

The Cougars must rebound from Thursday’s disappointing loss.

“I know what I’m going to do,” Kalk said. “I’m going to let myself be upset tonight. And when I wake up tomorrow morning, it’s going to be forgotten. If anyone comes into practice tomorrow still upset about tonight, we’re going to have a conversation about it. We’ve had practices like that before, last year after a bad loss. We’d mope during practice, and that’s just not good for us.”

The Cougars will host Edgerton Tuesday while Brodhead travels to Big Foot.BRODHEAD 63, CLINTON 53

Clinton (53)—E. Teubert 3-0-6, F. Teubert 2-1-5, Kalk 6-1-16, Welte 2-0-5, Ciochon 6-0-12, Roehl 4-1-9. Totals: 23-3-53.

Brodhead (63)—Purdue 6-4-17, Oliver 1-3-5, Kail 3-3-9, Moe 1-9-12, Dix 5-10-20. Totals: 16-29-63.

Clinton 13 40—53

Brodhead 24 39—63

3-point goals—C 4 (Kalk 3, Welte), B 2 (Purdue, Moe). Free throws missed—C 3, B 10. Total fouls—Clinton 28, Brodhead 9. Fouled out—E. Teubert, F. Teubert, Welte.

Jefferson 53, Edgerton 36—Jefferson packed in its defense, and host Edgerton could not take advantage as the Eagles prevailed.

Ainsley Howard hit five 3-pointers for 15 points, and Sophie Peterson and Josie Peterson added 12 and 10, respectively, for Jefferson. The Eagles built a 27-17 lead by halftime.

Sylvia Fox led the Crimson Tide with eight points.

JEFFERSON 53, EDGERTON 36

Jefferson (53)—Madden, 1-1-4; Messman, 0-2-2; Howard, 5-0-15; S. Peterson, 5-1-12; Johnson, 1-3-5; J. J. Peterson, 5-0-10; Beck, 2-1-5. Totals: 19-8-53.

Edgerton (36)—Rebman, 1-3-5; Danks, 2-0-5; Fox-Gunderson, 1-4-6; Schuman, 1-0-2; Fox, 3-2-8; Rusch, 0-4-4; Zeimet, 2-2-6. Totals: 10-15-36.

Jefferson 27 26—53

Edgerton 17 19—36

3-point goals—J 7 (Madden, Howard 5, S. Peterson), E 1 (Danks). Free throws missed—J 11, E 8. Total fouls—J 17, E 20.

Evansville 56, East Troy 42—Four Blue Devils players scored in double figures as they picked up a road win to stay unbeaten in league play.

They took over sole possession of first place in the Rock Valley with Clinton’s loss to Brodhead.

Josey Rinehart led Evansville with 15 points, while Rachel Tofte and Paige Banks each had 14. Banks made four of the team’s seven 3-pointers, and Abi Eftemoff added 10 points for the Blue Devils.

EVANSVILLE 56, EAST TROY 42Evansville (56)—Rinehart 4-7-15, Tofte 6-0-14, Sendelbach 0-1-1, Acker 0-1-1, Eftemoff 4-1-10, Banks 5-0-14, Messling 0-1-1. Totals: 19-11-56.

East Troy (42)—Pluess 1-1-3, Scurek 3-2-9, Golobowski 2-3-9, Lomen 7-4-19, n/a 1-0-2. Totals: 14-10-42.

Evansville 19 37—56

East Troy 10 32—42

3-point goals—Evansville 7 (Banks 4, Tofte 2, Eftemoff), East Troy 4 (Golowbowski 2, Scurek, Lomen). Free throws missed—Evansville 6, East Troy 5. Total fouls—Evansville 19, East Troy 16.

Whitewater 38, Turner 35 (2OT)—The host Whippets rallied from a 16-11 halftime deficit, eventually prevailing when they outscored the Trojans 7-4 in the second overtime.

The teams each scored two points in the first overtime after finishing regulation tied at 29.

Abby Grosinske led Whitewater with 13 points, while Kacie Carollo scored nine of her11 after halftime.

Jenn Njoo hit all four of Turner’s 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 16 points.

WHITEWATER 38, TURNER 35 (20T)

Turner (35)—Young 1-1-3, Windsor 2-1-5, Klossner 1-0-2, Njoo 5-2-16, Tinder 3-4-10, Wilson 0-1-1. Totals: 11-9-35.

Whitewater (38)—Ceranske 1-2-4, Grosinske 4-5-13, Carollo 4-3-11, Laue 2-0-4, Schumacher 1-0-3, Zimdars 0-1-1, Juoni 0-2-2. Totals: 12-13-38.

Beloit Turner 16 13 2 4—35

Whitewater 11 18 2 7—38

3-point goals—T 4 (Njoo 4), W 1 (Schumacher). Free throws missed—T 17, W 16. Total fouls—T 21, W 23. Fouled out—Young, Grosinske.

McFarland 70, Big Foot 46—Katie Hildebrandt led four McFarland players in double figures with 13 points.

Lindsay Paulsen scored 15 points for Big Foot.

McFARLAND 70, BIG FOOT 46Big Foot (46)—Peterson 2-1-5, Vande Bogart 1-3-5, Larson 2-2-7, Paulsen 5-4-15, Eichman 2-0-4, Gillingham 0-1-1, Tracy 1-0-2, Holt 2-0-4, Harvey 1-0-2, Lueck 0-1-1. Totals: 16-12-46.

McFarland (70)—Witt 4-1-11, Fortune 0-4-4, Butler 3-3-10, Lonigro 3-5-12, Beire 3-0-6, Gilbertson 5-0-10, Feldner 2-0-4, Hildebrandt 5-2-13. Totals: 25-15-70.

Walworth Big Foot 17 29—46

McFarland 40 30—70

3-point goals—BF 2 (Larson, Paulson), M 5 (Witt 2, Butler, Lonigro, Hildebrandt). Free throws missed—BF 5, M 9. Total fouls—BF 16, M 18.