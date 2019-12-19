WHITEWATER

With Whitewater’s leading scorer on the bench, Brodhead knew it had to capitalize, and the Cardinals did.

They defeated the Whippets, 66-52, in a Rock Valley Conference game Thursday night in Whitewater.

Junior guard Kacie Carollo, who came into the game as the Whippets’ leading scorer at 17 points per game, picked up a pair of fouls in the first half and added a few quick ones in the second.

“Whitewater is a good team, athletic as heck, well-coached,” Brodhead head coach Brain Kammerer said. “Obviously a key for us is when Carollo got in foul trouble. She’s a heck of a player, one of the best in the conference, we were able to capitalize.”

The Whippets (3-4, 3-3) trailed 33-23 at halftime, but the Cardinals (6-2, 4-2) built a 52-36 advantage in the second with Carollo on the bench.

“Having our star point guard in foul trouble really does change our game plan and the momentum,” Whitewater head coach Kristen Lippens said. “But I thought we hung on.”

Whitewater rallied with a 9-0 run to cut the deficit down to 52-45 with 6 minutes, 35 seconds to play.

But it was all Cardinals down the stretch. Freshman Abbie Dix scored all 19 of her points after the break, while Carissa Purdue led them with 20.

“I’m not going to lie, the last five years we’ve shown up, Whitewater would of been better off having a practice by themselves, because we didn’t have a game against them," Kammerer said.

The Whippets took down the Cardinals, 78-44, at home last season.

Whitewater senior guard Abby Grosinske scored 20 points, carrying the load when Carollo was on the bench.

Senior Cassidy Laude also broke double digits with 14 points, while Carollo finished with seven.

Whitewater will head on the road to take on Edgerton in a conference game Jan. 3. Brodhead plays Parkview in a nonconference road game Dec. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

BRODHEAD 66, WHITEWATER 52

Brodhead (66)--Purdue 8-4-20, Oliver 2-1-5, Kail 7-2-16, Moe 1-0-2, Condon 2-0-4, Dix 8-3-19. Totals: 28-9-66.

Whitewater (52)--Katzman 2-1-5, Grosinske 6-8-20, Carollo 2-2-7, Laue 6-1-14, Schumacher 0-1-1, Zimdars 2-1-5. Totals: 18-13-52.

Brodhead;33;33—66

Whitewater;23;29—52

3-pointers—B 1 (Oliver); W 2 (Carollo, Laue). Free throws missed--B 7, W 10. Total fouls—B 16, W 17.

Big Foot 44, Jefferson 36--The host Chiefs won behindan 18-for-23 night from the free-throw line.

They were up double digits before the Eagles clawed back within four, 34-30, before Big Foot held on down the stretch.

Reagan Courier led three Chiefs (3-4, 3-3) in double figures with 14 points. Viola Larson had 13 and Lindsey Paulsen 10.

Ainsley Howard led all scorers with 15 points for Jefferson (3-4, 2-4).

BIG FOOT 44, JEFFERSON 36

Jefferson (36)--Madden 0-1-1, Howard 4-4-15, Helmink 1-0-2, Johnson 1-2-4, Petesron 3-4-10, Beck 1-2-4. Totals: 10-13-36.

Big Foot (44)--Peterson 1-0-2, Courier 4-5-14, Vandebogart 1-2-5, Larson 4-5-13, Paulsen 2-6-10. Totals: 12-18-44.

Jefferson;16;20--36

Walworth Big Foot;17;27--44

3-point goals--J 3 (Howard 3), BF 2 (Courier, Vandebogart). Free throws missed--J 13, BF 5. Total fouls--J 19, BF 17.

Evansville 59, Edgerton 19--Paige Banks scored 24 points to held the host Blue Devils remain undefeated atop the Rock Valley standings.

Josey Rinehart added 13 and Abi Eftemoff 10 for Evansville (7-2, 6-0).

Sylvia Fox had nine points for the Crimson Tide (1-7, 0-6).

EVANSVILLE 59, EDGERTON 19

Edgerton (19)--Danks 1-0-2, Fox Gunderson 2-0-5, Schuman 1-0-3, Fox 4-0-9. Totals: 8-0-19.

Evansville (59)--Rinehart 4-5-13, Fillner 2-0--4, Acker 1-0-3, Eftemoff 5-0-10, Tiedt 1-0-2, Banks 8-5-24, Messling 1-1-3. Totals: 22-11-59.

Edgerton;10;9--19

Evansville;32;27--59

3-point goals--Edgerton 3 (Fox Gunderson, Schuman, Fox), Evansville 4 (Banks 3, Acker). Free throws missed--Edgerton 5, Evansville 3. Total fouls--Edgerton 14, Evansville 8.

McFarland 59, East Troy 30-- The visiting Spartans remained in a tie for third place at 4-2 while keeping the Trojans winless.

Monona Grove 85, Milton 63--The host Silver Eagles raced out to a 24-point halftime lead and coasted to the Badger Conference win.

Monona Grove made 13 3-pointers en route to the win.

Shelby Mack-Honold had 15 points to lead Milton.

MONONA GROVE 85, MILTON 63

Milton (63)--Mack-Honold 6 3-3 15, Rodenberg 4 3-4 12, Jaecks 3 3-4 9, Campion 3 2-4 9, Falk 1 6-8 8, Hanauska 1 0-0 3, Steinke 1 1-1 3, Quade 1 0-0 2, Weberpal 1 0-0 2. Totals 21-18- 63.

Monona Grove (85)--Curran 9 1-1 24, Nelson 7 1-2 15, Goke 5 0-0 13, Moreau 3 1-2 8, Poole 2 0-2 5, Zank 2 0-0 5, Olson 1 1-2 4, Christianson 2 0-0 4, Hinson 1 0-0 3, Gorton 1 0-0 2, Bondurant 1 0-0 2. Totals 34-4-85.

Milton;24;39--63

Monona Grove;48;37--85

Three-point goals--Milton 3 (Hanauska, Campion, Rodenberg), Monona Grove 13 (Curran 5, Goke 3, Poole, Olson, Hinson, Zank, Moreau). Free throws missed--Milton 6, Monona Grove 5. Total fouls--Milton 10, Monona Grove 16.