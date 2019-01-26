Three Brodhead High players combined for 44 points as the Cardinals overcame a one-point halftime deficit to down visiting Parkview in a nonconference girls basketball game on Saturday.

Kiarra Moe scored 16 points, including 10 in the first half to lead the Cardinals (8-7).

Despite Moe’s first-half production, the Vikings led 22-21 at halftime.

Brodhead’s Carissa Purdue took over from there. Purdue scored all 14 points in the second half, and teammate Alexis Oliver added nine of her 14 points as the Cardinals (8-7) took command.

Taylor Burrell led Parkview with 11 points, and Hunter Baars added 10. The Vikings fell to 7-8.

BRODHEAD 53, PARKVIEW 32

Parkview (32)—Olson, 1-0-3; T. Burrell, 5-1-11; Baars, 4-1-10; Meyers, 0-1-1; Olin, 2-0-5; Mumm, 1-0-2. Totals: 13-3-32.

Brodhead (53)—Purdue, 5-4-14; Kail, 1-0-2; Tresemer, 0-1-1; Moe, 4-8-16; Kleeman, 2-1-6; A. Oliver, 6-0-14. Totals: 18-14-53.

Parkview 22 10—32

Brodhead 21 32—53

Three-point goals—Parkview 3 (Olson, Baars, Hammes), Brodhead 3 (Kleeman, A. Oliver 2) Free throws missed—Parkview 3, Brodhead 3. Total fouls—Parkview 18, Brodhead 13. Fouled out—Hackett (Park), T. Burrell.

Watertown Luther Prep 59, Turner 52—Grace Schmidt scored 23 points to help Luther Prep overcome a 29-25 halftime deficit and down the Trojans at Beloit in a nonconference game.

No Turner statistics were reported

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 59,

TURNER 52

Luther Prep 25 34—59

Turner 29 23—52