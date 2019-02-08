The Brodhead High girls basketball is on quite a run.

After losing three straight games near the end of December, the Cardinals (10-8, 7-8 RVC) have now won five of their last seven games.

Win No. 5 in that stretch came over host Whitewater on Friday. The Cardinals took a seven-point lead into half time and never looked back to win, 51-47.

The Cardinals got a game-high 18 points from freshman Kiarra Moe.

Abby Grosinske scored 16 points for the Whippets (10-10, 8-8 RVC).

BRODHEAD 51, WHITEWATER 47

Brodhead (51)—Purdue 4-0-9; O. Oliver 1-0-2; Kail 4-0-8; Moe 6-4-18; A. Oliver 3-5-14. Totals: 18-9-51.

Whitewater (47)—Beecroft 2-0-4; Skindingsrude 0-1-1; Grosinske 6-3-16; Carollo 5-0-12; Henneman 2-1-5; Laue 3-0-6; Schumacher 1-0-3. Totals: 19-5-47.

Brodhead 33 18—51

Whitewater 26 21—47

3-point goals—Brodhead 6 (A. Oliver 3, Moe 2, Purdue 1), Whitewater 4 (Carollo 2, Grosinske 1, Schumacher 1). Free throws missed—Brodhead 5, Whitewater 5. Total fouls—Brodhead 9, Whitewater 15.

Big Foot 54, Edgerton 41—An 8-0 run for the Chiefs (10-9, 9-6 RVC) to start the second half sealed a Rock Valley Conference win over visiting Edgerton (1-18, 0-16).

Reagan Courier led the Chiefs with 24 points, and the Crimson Tide got a game-high 25 from Morgan Demrow.

BIG FOOT 54, EDGERTON 41

Edgerton (41)—Demrow 10-5-25; Grundsen 4-0-9; Danks 1-2-4; Cleveland 1-0-2; Radtke 0-1-1. Totals: 16-8-41.

Big Foot (54)—Peterson 4-2-10; Courier 6-11-24; Vandebogart 3-3-9; V. Larson 2-0-5; Paulsen 1-0-2; Baxter 1-0-2; Foster 1-0-2. Totals: 18-16-54.

Edgerton 25 16—41

Big Foot 32 22—54

3-point goals—Edgerton 1 (Grundsen), Big Foot 2 (Courier 1, V. Larson 1). Free throws missed—Edgerton 14, Big Foot 11 Total fouls—Edgerton 21, Big Foot 17.

Southern Lakes

Waterford 45, Delavan-Darien 23—The host Wolverines held the Comets scoreless in the first half.

Kathleen Fitzgerald scored 11 points for Waterford, and Annyce Peralta had 9 for the Comets.

WATERFORD 45, DELAVAN-DARIEN 23

Delavan-Darien (23)—Speth 1-0- 2; Timmerman 1-2-5; Peralta 3-0-9; Andersen 1-0-3; Williams 1-2-4. Totals: 7-4-23.

Waterford (45)—Karpinski 3-3-10; Schmidt 1-0-2; Rohner 4-1-10; Benavides 2-0-4; Fitzgerald 5-1-11; Reynolds 2-0-6; Stiewe 1-0-2. Totals: 18-5-45.

Delavan-Darien 0 23—23

Waterford 21 24—45

3-point goals—Delavan-Darien 5 (Peralta 3, Timmerman 1, Andersen 1), Waterford 4 (Reynolds 2, Rohner 1, Karpinski 1). Free throws missed—Delavan-Darien 7, Waterford 4.

Wilmot 59, Badger 36—The Panthers (14-6) downed the visiting Badgers (14-6) thanks to three players scoring in double digits. Jada Moss scored 11 points to lead Badger.

WILMOT 59, BADGER 36

Badger (36)—Todd 2-4-9; Wright 2-0-4; Wieseman 2-1-5; Kerns 1-0-2; Moss 5-1-11. Totals: 12-6-31.

Wilmot (59)—Hickey 3-0-9; Lamberson 2-8-12; Alexander 4-0-12; Parisi 1-0-2; Leber 1-0-2; Klahs 2-0-4; Ketterhagen 2-0-4; Thompson 2-0-4; Brown 5-0-10. Totals: 22-8-59.

Badger 19 17—36

Wilmot 27 32—59

3-point goals—Wilmot 7 (Alexander 4, Hickey 3), Badger 1 (Todd). Free throws missed—Wilmot 15, Badger 15.

Union Grove 39, Elkhorn 26—A big second half led to a 13-point victory for the Broncos. Peyton Killberg scored a game-high 12 points for Union Grove, and the Elks got 8 from Maddie Ivey.

UNION GROVE 39, ELKHORN 26

Elkhorn (26)—Rand 1-1-3; D. Ivey 1-1-4; Remington 3-1-7; Ehrhardt 0-2-2; M. Ivey 4-0-8; Koss 1-0-2. Totals: 10-5-26.

Union Grove (39)—Baker 1-1-3; KIllberg 3-4-12; Barber 1-2-5; Slattery 3-0-7; Hoffman 1-0-2; Sieg 2-0-5; Boyle 2-1-5. Totals: 13-8-39.

Elkhorn 14 12—26

Union Grove 13 26—39

3-point goals—Union Grove 5 (Killberg 2, Barber 1, Slattery 1, Sieg 1), Elkhorn 1 (D. Ivey). Free throws missed—Union Grove 5, Elkhorn 11.

Badger South

Monona Grove 74, Milton 41—McKenna Warnock led all scorers with 16 points as the visiting Silver Eagles (17-2) won the battle of the birds over Badger South Conference opponent Milton.

Chloe Buescher scored 10 points to lead the Red Hawks (8-10).

MONONA GROVE 74, MILTON 41

Monona Grove (74)—Johnson 2-0-5; Goke 0-2-2; Nelson 3-0-6; Blang 1-1-3; Christiansen 0-1-1; Gorton 6-0-14; Warnock 7-0-16; Kellogg 2-2-6; Bruns 3-1-8; Curran 4-1-9; Zank 2-0-4. Totals: 24-8-74.

Milton (41)—Mack-Honold 1-0-2; Buescher 5-0-10; Wueterich 1-0-2; Hanke 2-0-5; Campion 2-4-8; Stuckey 4-0-9; Falk 2-1-5. Totals: 15-2-5-41

Monona Grove 37 37—74

Milton 17 24—41

3-point goals—MG 6 (Gorton 2, Warnock 2, Johnson 1, Bruns 1), MIL 2 (Hanke, Stuckey). Free throws missed—MG 9, MIL 5. Total fouls—MG 16, MIL 16.

Trailways South

Parkview 36, Williams Bay 13—The Vikings improved to 10-8.

A full box score was not reported.