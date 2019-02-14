Walworth Big F oot closed out the girls basketball regular season on a high note Thursday night.

The Chiefs avenged a 32-point loss to Evansville earlier this season by coming from behind to beat the Blue Devils 47-41 in a Rock Valley Conference game.

Big Foot finished the season 11-11 overall and 10-8 to take fourth place in the RVC. Evansville fell to 13-9 and 12-6 to finish third.

Reagan Courier scored all of her team-high 15 points in the second half for Big Foot, which trailed by one at the break.

Junior Paige Banks made five 3-pointers to lead all scorers with 27 points for Evansville.

BIG FOOT 47, EVANSVILLE 41

Evansville (41)—Hinkle 0-1-1, Rinehart 0-1-1, Eftemoff 2-2-6, Wagner 1-2-4, Tofte 1-0-2, Banks 7-8-27. Totals: 11-14-41.

Big Foot (47)—Peterson 3-1-7, Courier 4-7-15, VandeBogart 3-0-8, V. Larson 1-1-3, L. Larson 1-0-2, Paulsen 2-2-6, Foster 3-0-6. Totals: 17-11-47.

Evansville 20 21—41

Walworth Big Foot 19 28—47

3-point goals—E 5 (Banks 5), BF 2 (VandeBogart 2). Free throws missed—E 9, BF 4. Total fouls—E 12, BF 22. Fouled out—V. Larson.

Clinton 65, Edgerton 33—Liz Kalk scored 14 points to lead 11 Clinton scorers as the Cougars jumped to an early lead in a convincing win at Edgerton.

Addyson Ciochon added 13 points as the Cougars improved to 9-8 in the Rock Valley and 12-9 overall.

Cassidy Danks led the Crimson Tide (0-17, 1-20) with eight points.

CLINTON 65, EDGERTON 33

Clinton (65)—Kalk, 6-0-14; Beaumont, 0-1-1; Muller, 2-0-4; Welte, 2-0-4; Pope, 2-2-6; Ciochon, 5-2-13; Teubert, 1-2-4; Mullooly, 1-4-6; Roehl, 3-0-6; Birkholz, 1-0-3; Kemp, 2-0-4. Totals: 25-11-65.

Edgerton (33)—Rebman, 1-0-2; Stamm, 2-2-6; Demrow, 0-1-1; Fox Gunderson, 1-2-4; Snell, 1-0-3; Danks, 3-0-8; Cleveland, 2-0-5; Zeimet, 1-2-4. Totals: 11-7-33.

Clinton 34 31—65

Edgerton 15 18—33

3-point goals—Clinton 4 (Kalk 2, Ciochon, Birkholz), Edgerton 4 (Snell, Danks 2, Cleveland). Free throws missed—Clinton 11, Edgerton 9. Total fouls—Clinton 14, Edgerton 21. Fouled out—Schuman (Ed).

Brodhead 51, Jefferson 27—The host Cardinals held the Eagles to eight points in the first half on the way to their sixth win in their last nine games.

Kiarra Moe led three Brodhead players in double figures, scoring 19 points. Madisyn Kail added 14 and Alexis Oliver 11.

Brodhead (11-9, 8-9) hosts East Troy to close out the regular season tonight.

BRODHEAD 51, JEFFERSON 27

Jefferson (27)—Ganser 3-0-6, Howard 2-2-6, Gallardo 0-2-2, Helmink 0-1-1, Peterson 3-0-6, Krause 1-0-2, Beck 2-0-4. Totals: 11-5-27.

Brodhead (51)—Purdue 2-1-5, Fields 1-0-2, Kail 4-5-14, Moe 7-3-19, Oliver 4-2-11. Totals: 18-11-51.

Jefferson 8 19—27

Brodhead 27 24—51

3-point goals—J 0, B 4 (Moe 2, Kail, Oliver). Free throws missed—J 13, B 8. Total fouls—J 17, B 20.

Southern Lakes

Delavan-Darien 41, Burlington 32—Delavan-Darien High used its defense to spark its Southern Lakes Conference win at Burlington.

The Comets held host Burlington to nine points in the second half to overcome a 23-20 halftime deficit.

“I challenged them a little bit at halftime,” Comets coach Marty Speth said. “I didn’t think they were moving their feet enough on defense.”

The win pushed Delavan-Darien to 4-10 in the SLC and 6-16 overall. Burlington remained winless in the SLC at 0-14.

McKenna Williams scored 12 points to lead the Comets. Kailea Timmerman added nine, including seven in the second half.

Sydney Anderson also had nine points for Delavan-Darien, including six in the second half.

Burlington’s Caitlyn Matson scored 15 points for the Demons.

DELAVAN-DARIEN 41, BURLINGTON 32

Delavan-Darien (41)—Speth, 1-0-3; Timmerman, 3-2-9; Peralta, 3-0-8; Anderson, 3-2-9; Williams, 5-2-12. Totals: 15-6-41.

Burlington (32)—Krause, 2-2-6; Ch. Matson, 1-0-3; Anderson, 1-4-6; Ca. Matson, 6-0-15; Runkel, 1-0-2. Totals: 11-6-32.

Delavan-Darien 20 21—41

Burlington 23 9—32

3-point goals—Delavan-Darien 5 (Speth, Timmerman, Peralta 2, Anderson), Burlington 4 (Ca. Matson 3, Ch. Matson). Free throws missed—Delavan-Darien 9, Burlington 3. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 16, Burlington 15.

Wilmot 61, Elkhorn 53—Four players scored in double figures to help the Panthers pick up the road win and finish second in the Southern Lakes.

Wilmot led by six at halftime and held on from there.

Ryley Rand scored a game-high 16 points for the Elks, who are 13-8 overall and 5-8 in conference heading into a finale at home against Westosha tonight.

WILMOT 61, ELKHORN 53

Wilmot (61)—Hickey 0-1-1, Lamberson 4-4-12, Alexander 4-0-12, Klahs 3-3-9, Ketterhagen 4-1-10, Thompson 5-2-12, Brown 0-5-5. Totals: 20-16-61.

Elkhorn (53)—Rand 5-4-16, Remington 1-0-2, Christensen 4-2-11, Ehrhardt 2-0-4, Grochowski 4-1-9, M. Ivey 5-1-11. Totals: 21-8-53.

Wilmot 24 37—61

Elkhorn 18 35—53

3-point goals—W 5 (Alexander 4, Ketterhagen), E 3 (Rand 2, Christensen). Free throws missed—W 14, E 4. Total fouls—W 16, E 23. Fouled out—Remington.

Badger South

Monroe 68, Milton 45—Monroe improved to 11-3 in the Badger South and 16-3 overall with an easy victory at Milton.

Sydney Hilliard led the Cheesemakers with 25 points.

Chloe Buescher led the Red Hawks (3-11, 8-13) with 12 points. Buescher, along with fellow senior Carly Hanke, were honored during Senior Night.

MONROE 68, MILTON 45

Monroe (68)—M. Benzschawel, 2-2-6; Towne, 1-1-4; Mathiason, 2-0-5; Conway, 1-2-4; E. Benzschawel, 5-1-12; Hilliard, 12-0-25; Tostrud, 4-1-12. Totals: 27-7-68.

Milton (45)—Mack-Honold, 1-0-2; Weberpal, 1-0-2; Buescher, 2-6-12; Ferguson, 2-0-4; Wueterich, 2-0-4; Hanke, 1-0-2; Campion, 1-0-2; Stuckey, 2-2-7; Radke, 2-0-4; Falk, 2-1-5. Totals: 17-9-45.

Monroe 38 30—68

Milton 20 25—45

3-point goals—Monroe 7 (Towne, Mathiason, E. Benzschawel, Hilliard, Tostrud 3), Milton 2 (Buescher, Stuckey). Free throws missed—Monroe 4, Milton 4. Total fouls—Monroe 10, Milton 8.