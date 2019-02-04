Shutdown defending helped the Walworth Big Foot High girls basketball team snap a four-game losing streak Monday evening.

The Chiefs held Beloit Turner scoreless over the final seven minutes of a Rock Valley Conference game to pull away for a 44-34 victory and keep hold of fifth place.

Reagan Courier led Big Foot (9-9, 8-6 RVC) with 14 points. The Chiefs closed the game on a 12-0 run.

Olivia Tinder and Jen Njoo had 12 points apiece for Turner (8-10, 6-8 RVC).

BIG FOOT 44, TURNER 34

Turner (34)—Young 3-0-6, Njoo 4-0-12, Tinder 3-6-12, Hasse 1-0-2, Gaziano 1-0-2. Totals: 12-6-34.

Big Foot (44)—Peterson 2-3-7, Courier 4-4-14, VandeBogart 3-0-7, V. Larson 1-1-3, L. Larson 0-6-6, Paulsen 0-1-1, Foster 3-0-6. Totals: 13-15-44.

Turner 22 12—34

Big Foot 25 19—44

3-point goals—Turner 0, Big Foot 3 (Courier 2, VandeBogart 1). Free throws missed—Turner 3, Big Foot 7. Total fouls—Turner 15, Big Foot 14.

Evansville 60, Edgerton 16—The Blue Devils routed the Crimson Tide to retain control of third place in the Rock Valley.

Josey Rinehart led Evansville (10-8, 9-5 RVC) with 14 points, while Paige Banks added 11. The Blue Devils led 35-11 at halftime and held Edgerton (1-17, 0-15 RVC) to just five points in the second half.

EVANSVILLE 60, EDGERTON 16

Edgerton (16)—Stamm 2-0-5, Fox-Gunderson 2-0-6, Danks 1-0-2, Cleveland 1-0-3. Totals: 6-0-16.

Evansville (60)—Hinkle 0-2-2, Rinehart 5-4-14, Hazard 1-0-2, Sendelbach 1-4-7, Baumberger 0-2-2, Eftemoff 3-1-9, Wagner 3-0-6, Acker 2-0-4, Tofte 0-1-1, Banks 5-0-11, Bush 0-2-2.

Edgerton 11 5—16

Evansville 35 25—60

3-point goals—Edgerton 4 (Fox-Gunderson 2, Stamm 1, Cleveland 1), Evansville 4 (Eftemoff 2, Banks 1, Sendelbach 1). Free throws missed—Edgerton 0, Edgerton 10. Total fouls—Edgerton 19, Evansville 10. Fouled out—Danks.

Clinton 42, Jefferson 31—Liz Kalk had 14 points, seven rebounds and three 3-pointers to lead the Cougars, who broke an eighth-place tie with the Eagles.

Clinton (6-8 RVC) evened its overall record at 9-9, while Jefferson (5-9 RVC) dropped to 7-10.

CLINTON 42, JEFFERSON 31

Jefferson (31)—Ganser 4-4-12, Howard 2-0-5, S. Peterson 1-1-4, H. Peterson 2-3-8, J. Peterson 1-0-2. Totals: 10-8-31.

Clinton (42)—Kalk 5-1-14, Welte 1-3-5, Ciochon 2-2-6, Teubert 1-2-4, Mullooly 1-0-2, Roehl 4-1-9, Kemp 1-0-2. Totals: 15-9-42.

Jefferson 10 21—31

Clinton 20 22—42

3-point goals—Jefferson 3 (Howard 1, S. Peterson 1, H. Peterson 1), Clinton 3 (Kalk 3). Free throws missed—Jefferson 3, Clinton 8. Total fouls—Jefferson 17, Clinton 13.

Badger 51, Delavan-Darien 30—Ava Schulz connected for six 3-pointers on her way to 18 points as the Badgers won their fourth straight game and improved to 9-2 in Southern Lakes Conference play.

Schulz set a career high for points, while Jada Moss added 12 for Badger (14-5 overall), which led 35-7 at halftime.

Kailea Timmerman led Delavan-Darien (5-13, 3-8 SLC) with nine points.

BADGER 51, DELAVAN-DARIEN 30

Delavan-Darien (30)—Speth 2-0-6, Timmerman 3-1-9, Gonzalez 2-0-4, Anderson 2-0-4, Williams 2-2-6, Kalego 0-1-1. Totals: 11-4-30.

Badger (51)—Todd 1-0-2, Welch 1-2-4, Sproul 3-0-7, Yakubov 1-0-2, DeVries 0-1-1, Wright 0-1-1, Wieseman 2-0-4, Schulz 6-0-18, Moss 5-2-12. Totals: 19-6-51.

Delavan-Darien 7 23—30

Badger 35 16—51

3-point goals—DD 4 (Speth 2, Timmerman 2), Badger 7 (Schulz 6, Sproul 1). Free throws missed—DD 4, Badger 6. Total fouls—DD 13, Badger 18.

Parkview 67, Wayland Academy 16—The Vikings (8-8) breezed past the Big Red for a nonconference win Monday.

A box score was not reported.