Beloit Turner’s trip to Illinois on Tuesday night paid off as the team secured a 46-32 nonconference victory over North Boone.
The game was a defensive battle, as no player scored in double figures. At halftime, the Trojans’ held a slim 22-21 advantage. Turner step up on the defensive end as they allowed only 11 North Boone points in the second-half of play.
In the contest, Turner hit six 3-point buckets. The Trojans were led by Jayden Pozzani and Jayla Hodges who each scored nine points.
After its win, Turner (5-10 overall, 2-8 Rock Valley Conference) will travel to East Troy on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Delavan-Darien 44, Whitewater 40—Rylee Crull scored 21 points, Addison Stallings contributed 18 and Delavan-Darien held off visiting Whitewater in a nonconference girls basketball contest on Tuesday.
The Comets (9-6, 3-4 Southern Lakes Conference) trailed by 10 in the second half after the Whippets increased their offensive tempo. Delavan-Darien used its fullcourt press to create turnovers and cut into its deficit, eventually converting at the free throw line to grab the lead and keep it.
Danielle DePorter led the Whippets (3-12, 2-8 Rock Valley Conference) with 17 points, shooting 85 percent from the field, and made all four of her 3s. Kindyl Kilar added 13 points, eight rebounds.
The Whippets host Big Foot on Thursday at 7 p.m. Delavan-Darien will travel to Elkhorn on Friday at 5:30 p.m.