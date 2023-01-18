01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Beloit Turner’s trip to Illinois on Tuesday night paid off as the team secured a 46-32 nonconference victory over North Boone.

The game was a defensive battle, as no player scored in double figures. At halftime, the Trojans’ held a slim 22-21 advantage. Turner step up on the defensive end as they allowed only 11 North Boone points in the second-half of play.

