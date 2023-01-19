01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Beloit Turner struggled on the road in East Troy in the first half of a Rock Valley Conference game, but Jayla Hodges’ 10 second-half points and the host Trojans’ free-throw struggles helped the visiting Trojans escape with a 41-38 win Thursday night.

Turner could muster just 13 points in the game’s first 18 minutes but were able to hold East Troy to 15 to stay in striking distance.

