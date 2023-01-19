Beloit Turner struggled on the road in East Troy in the first half of a Rock Valley Conference game, but Jayla Hodges’ 10 second-half points and the host Trojans’ free-throw struggles helped the visiting Trojans escape with a 41-38 win Thursday night.
Turner could muster just 13 points in the game’s first 18 minutes but were able to hold East Troy to 15 to stay in striking distance.
Hodges and Portia Segerstrom awakened on the offensive end for Turner (6-10, 3-8 Rock Valley) in the second half, scoring all of their combined 19 points after the break.
Meanwhile, East Troy (7-9, 5-6) went 4 for 10 from the free-throw line in the second half to help Turner hang on for its third win in its last four games.
Turner’s next game is at home at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Evansville.
BELOIT TURNER 41, EAST TROY 38
Turner (41)—Segerstrom 3-3-9, Combs 0-1-1, House 2-0-5, Fernandez 1-2-5, Kramer 0-5-5, Babilus 2-0-6, Hodges 5-0-10. Totals 13-11-41.
East Troy (37)—Burgos 0-1-1, Lindow 1-1-3, Au. Cherek 3-0-6, An. Cherek 3-0-6, Pluess 6-4-16, Jaleckson 3-0-6. Totals 15-6-38.
Halftime—ET 15-13. 3-point goals—BT 4 (Babilus, House, Fernandez), ET 0. Missed free throws—BT 8, ET 10. Total fouls—BT 15, ET 17.
Edgerton 70, Clinton 36—The Cougars were able to hang around for a half with the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide, but senior guard Sylvia Fox scored 13 of her game-high 23 points in the second half to help Edgerton (15-1, 10-1) pull away on its home floor.
The hosts also turned up their defensive intensity after the break, holding Clinton (6-9, 4-7) to just 15 points on five made baskets and a pair of free throws.
Fox drained five of her team’s nine 3-point baskets, with freshman guard Marti Rebman making three of the others during her 16-point night.
Jayden Nortier scored 14 points for the Cougars.
The Crimson Tide, winners of 14 in a row, face Rock Valley scoring leader Teagan Mallegni and league co-leader McFarland on the road at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Clinton, now on a three-game losing streak, host Brodhead at the same time.
EDGERTON 70, CLINTON 36
Clinton (36)—Wellnitz 1-0-3, Nortier 3-5-14, Bobolz 3-0-8, Roehl 2-5-9, J. Shinkus 1-0-2. Totals 10-10-36.
Edgerton (70)—Rebman 5-3-16, Punzel 1-1-3, Langer 4-0-8, Scharlau 2-0-5, Bowen 2-1-5, Shaw 2-0-4, Fox 8-2-23, Rusch 3-0-6. Totals 27-7-70.
Halftime—E 31-21. 3-point goals—C 6 (Nortier 3, Bobolz 2, Wellnitz), E 9 (Fox 5, Rebman 3, Scharlau). Missed free throws—C 6, E 12. Total fouls—C 18, E 17. Fouled out—J. Shinkus (C).
Whitewater 52, Big Foot 28—Danielle DePorter scored 14 points to lead all scorers in the Whippets’ win over the Chiefs that snapped a seven-game losing streak.
Whitewater (4-12, 3-8) controlled the tempo of the game from the start, coach Kristen Lippens said. Forcing turnovers and solid rebounding helped the Whippets build a 27-10 lead at halftime, then they opened the second half with a 14-0 run to take a commanding 41-10 lead into the final portion of the game.
Big Foot (2-14, 0-11) had an 18-8 run of its own to cut into the lead with three minutes to play but did not score again. No Chiefs player reached double figures in scoring. Senior forward Sydney Wilson led the team with nine points.
For Whitewater, Calli Grosinske had 12 points and six steals, and Cali Kopecky had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. Katie Gillette didn’t score for the Whippets, but she had six rebounds and three steals, Lippens said.
Whitewater returns to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday in East Troy, while Big Foot hosts Jefferson at the same time.
WHITEWATER 52, BIG FOOT 28
Big Foot (28)—Gonzalez 1-2-4, Harvey 1-2-5, Larson 1-6-8, Anderson 1-0-2, Wilson 4-1-9. Totals 8-11-28.
Whitewater (52)—Kohl 2-0-4, DePorter 5-1-14, Kopecky 4-0-11, Grosinske 3-5-12, Amundson 0-1-1, Garcia 0-1-1, Navejas 1-0-3, Martin 2-0-4. Totals 18-8-52.
Halftime—W 27-10. 3-point goals—BF 1 (Harvey), W 8 (DePorter 3, Kopecky 3, Grosinske, Navejas). Missed free throws—BF 13, W 6. Total fouls—BF 12, W 16.
Watertown 54, Milton 31—Junior guards Drew Hinrichs and Ellie Demet combined for 33 points as the Goslings defeated the Red Hawks on Thursday.
Watertown (12-5, 7-2 Badger East) opened the game on a 17-0 run and never looked back.
Freshman forward Lauren Kojo scored 10 points to lead Milton (4-12, 1-7).
“They have a couple tough guards,” Watertown coach Matt Stollberg said of Milton. “We were fortunate to take a lot of opportunities away from them and limited their outside looks, so that was good.”
The loss was the Red Hawks’ second in a row. They return to action at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Waunakee.
WATERTOWN 54, MILTON 31
Watertown (54) — Hickey 3-0-7, Hafenstein 1-0-2, Demet 8-0-16, Walsh 1-0-2, Johnson 1-0-2, Doherty 1-1-3, Hinrichs 6-4-17, Maas 2-0-5 Totals 23-5-54
Milton (31) — Krueger 3-0-8, Morehart 1-0-2, Wolf 1-0-3, Kanable 0-3-3, Schultz 2-0-4, Kojo 3-4-10, Czerzinski 0-1-1 Totals 10-8-31
Halftime—W 31-9. 3-point goals—W 3 (Hickey, Hinrichs, Maas), M 3 (Krueger 2, Wolf). Missed free throws—W 6, M 6. Total fouls—W 13, M 12