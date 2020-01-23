The Edgerton High girls basketball team used balanced scoring to defeat Olivia Tinder-led Beloit Turner.
Three Crimson Tide players each scored 12 points, helping the hosts edge past the Trojans 49-46 in a Rock Valley Conference game Thursday night.
Kate Fox Gunderson, Sylvia Fox and Shannon Rusch each scored 12 points. The Crimson Tide trailed by two at halftime 17-15.
“We were up by seven in the second half,” Edgerton coach Mike Schmidt said. “We missed some free throws down the stretch.”
That allowed Turner to stay in the game. Tinder led the visitors with 25 points despite constant attention.
“She was still getting to the rim,” Schmidt said.
The Trojans had the ball with 4.5 seconds left, but a 3-pointer missed at the buzzer.
The victory was the Crimson Tide’s third in the past four games. Edgerton is 3-8 in the Rock Valley and 4-10 overall.
Turner slipped to 6-5 and 9-5.
EDGERTON 49, TURNER 46Turner (46)—Fitzgerald, 1-1-3; Hasse, 0-2-2; Klossner, 1-0-3; Njoo, 3-4-11; Tinder, 7-10-25; A. Wilson, 0-2-2. Totals: 12-19-46.
Edgerton (49)—Rebman, 2-2-7; Danks, 1-1-3; Fox Gunderson, 3-4-12; Schman, 0-1-1; Fox, 3-3-12; Rusch, 4-4-12; Radtke, 1-0-2. Totals: 14-16-49.
Beloit Turner 17 29—46
Edgerton 15 34—49
3-point goals—T 3 (Klossner, Njoo, Tinder), E 6 (Rebman, Fox Gunderson 2, Fox 3). Free throws missed—T 9, E 6. Total fouls—T 20, Edgerton 18. Fouled out—Young (Turner).
McFarland 80, Clinton 78 (OT)—Katie Hildebrandt made half of the host Spartans’ 12 3-pointers, and they knocked off the second-place Cougars in overtime.
Clinton trailed by four at halftime but forced an extra four minutes, where it was outscored 6-4.
Addyson Ciochon had 19 points for the Cougars (11-4, 8-3), while Liz Kalk had 18 and Olivia Roehl and Hannah Welte 12 apiece.
Hildebrandt finished with 23 for McFarland (6-9, 6-5).
McFARLAND 80, CLINTON 78 (OT)Clinton (78)—E. Teubert 4-0-9, Kalk 6-4-18, Nortier 3-0-6, Welte 4-2-12, Pope 1-0-2, Ciochon 8-3-19, Roehl 4-4-12. Totals: 30-13-78.
McFarland (78)—Witt 2-1-5, Fortune 0-1-1, Butler 7-0-16, Kirch 1-0-3, Lonigro 3-3-11, Gilbertson 7-6-21, Hildebrandt 7-3-23.
Clinton 31 43 4—78
McFarland 35 39 6—80
3-point goals—C 5 (Kalk 2, Welte 2, E. Teubert), M 12 (Hildebrandt 6, Butler 2, Lonigro 2, Kirch, Gilbertson). Free throws missed—C 3, M 5. Total fouls—C 15, M 16.
Evansville 52, Whitewater 49—The Blue Devils fended off the host Whippets to take a two-game lead on Clinton in the RVC standings.
Paige Banks scored 17 points and Abi Eftemoff 16 for Evansville (11-4, 10-1), which was tied with Whitewater at the break.
Kacie Carollo led all scorers with 26 points for the Whippets (5-9, 5-6).
EVANSVILLE 52, WHITEWATER 49Evansville (52)—Rinehart 2-2-6, Tofte 4-0-10, Acker 1-0-3, Eftemoff 7-2-16, Banks 5-7-17. Totals: 19-11-52.
Whitewater (49)—Grosinske 2-1-5, Carollo 10-2-26, Laue 4-0-10, Zimdars 1-1-3, Juoni 0-1-1, Linos 2-0-4. Totals: 19-5-49.
Evansville 28 24—52
Whitewater 24 25—49
3-point goals—E 3 (Tofte 2, Acker), W 6 (Carollo 4, Laue 2). Free throws missed—E 4, W 5. Total fouls—E 10, W 17.
Brodhead 62, Jefferson 46—The host Cardinals built a nine-point lead by halftime and extended it from there to take over sole possession third place.
Kiarra Moe scored 16 points, while Onnikah Oliver added 15 and Abbie Dix 14 for Brodhead (11-4, 7-4).
BRODHEAD 62, JEFFERSON 46Jefferson (46)—Madden 1-0-2, Messmann 4-0-8, Howard 2-8-12, S. Peterson 1-1-3, Helmink 1-0-2, Johnson 1-1-3, J. Peterson 5-1-11, Beck 2-1-5. Totals: 17-12-46.
Brodhead (62)—Purdue 3-2-8, Oliver 5-1-15, Kail 1-0-2, Kammerer 0-5-5, Moe 4-6-16, Condon 0-2-2, Dix 6-2-14. Totals: 19-18-62.
Jefferson 20 26—46
Brodhead 29 33—62
3-point goals—J 0, B 6 (Oliver 4, Moe 2). Free throws missed—J 7, B 12. Total fouls—J 28, B 19. Fouled out—S. Peterson, Johnson.
Big Foot 46, East Troy 23—The visiting Chiefs held the Trojans to just eight first-half points.
Reagan Courier scored 18 points for Big Foot (6-7, 5-6).
BIG FOOT 46, EAST TROY 23Big Foot (46)—Peterson1-0-2, Courier 8-1-18, VandeBogart 4-0-8, V. Larson 2-1-5, Paulsen 3-0-6, Eichmann 1-0-2, Tracy 1-1-3, Holt 1-0-2. Totals: 21-3-46.
East Troy (23)—Cesar 1-0-2, Schrek 3-0-6, Nelson 1-0-2, Aleckson 2-0-5, Golabowski 3-1-8. Totals: 10-1-23.
Walworth Big Foot 27 19—46
East Troy 8 15—23
3-point goals—BF 1 (Courier), ET 2 (Aleckson, Golabowski). Free throws missed—BF 6, ET 7. Total fouls—BF 12, ET 9.
Badger South
Oregon 71, Milton 45—Six different Panthers made at least one 3-pointer, and the team made nine overall in pulling away from the visiting Red Hawks.
“Played a great first half. We got out-muscled inside and did not have an answer for their run,” Milton coach Stacy Skemp said. “I’m proud of how we handled the press this time.”
Abbie Campion led the Red Hawks with 16 points.
OREGON 71, MILTON 45Milton (45)—Campion 6-3-16, Quade 1-0-2, Rodenberg 2-4-8, Jaecks 1-2-4, Mack-Honold 1-2-5, Weberpal 1-0-2, Ferguson 2-2-6, Radke 1-0-2. Totals: 15-13-45.
Oregon (71)—Schrimpf 3-0-8, Uhl 6-2-16, Peterson 6-5-19, Roberts 2-0-5, Statz 5-0-11, Bloyer 3-1-7, Mortenson 1-0-3, Lang 1-0-2. Totals: 27-8-71.
Milton 24 21—45
Oregon 37 34—71
3-point goals—Milton 2 (Mack-Honold, Campion), Oregon 9 (Peterson 2, Schrimpf 2, Uhl 2, Mortenson, Statz, Roberts). Free throws missed—Milton 3, Oregon 6. Total fouls—Milton 12, Oregon 18.
Trailways South
Deerfield 51, Parkview 44—Jenna Olin scored 20 points, but the host Vikings lost to the Demons.
Parkview went just 4 of 21 from the free-throw line.
DEERFIELD 51, PARKVIEW 44Deerfield (51)—Winger 2-0-5, Eickhoff 3-0-7, Ezzell 3-0-6, Siewert 4-4-12, Brattlie 5-2-15, Haak 2-2-6. Totals: 19-8-51.
Parkview (44)—C. Burrell 2-2-7, T. Burrell 5-1-11, Kloften 0-1-1, Olin 8-0-20, Saglie 2-0-5. Totals: 17-4-44.
Deerfield 28 23—51
Orfordville Parkview 23 21—44
3-point goals—D 5 (Brattlie 3, Winger, Eickhoff), P 6 (Olin 4, C. Burrell, Saglie). Free throws missed—D 6, P 17. Total fouls—D 17, P 12.