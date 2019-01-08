Lake Geneva Badger’s girls basketball team raced out to a lead Tuesday night and then held on late.
Macie Todd and Ava Schulz combined for 28 points for the Badgers, who jumped out to a 15-point lead at halftime and then held on, 58-51, in a Southern Lakes Conference game against Wilmot.
Badger improved to 5-1 in league play and dropped Wilmot to 4-2. Waterford leads the way at 6-0.
Todd and Schulz each finished with 14 points, with Schulz making all four of Badger’s 3-pointers. Forward Jada Moss added a dozen points.
Julia Hickey scored a game-high 29 points for the Panthers.
Badger plays at Union Grove on Friday.
BADGER 58, WILMOT 51
Wilmot (51)—Hickey 9-3-29; Lamberson 2-0-5; Leber 4-1-9; Klahs 1-1-3; Ketterhagen 2-0-4; Brown 0-1-1. Totals: 18-6-51.
Badger (58)—Todd 6-2-14; Welch 2-4-8; Sproul 1-0-2; Wright 1-0-2; Wieseman 3-0-6; Schulz 5-0-14; Moss 5-2-12. Totals: 23-8-58.
Wilmot 16 35—51
Lake Geneva Badger 31 27—58
3-point goals—Wilmot 9 (Hickey 8, Lamberson 1), Badger 4 (Schulz 4). Free throws missed—Wilmot 15, Badger 11. Total fouls—Wilmot 18, Badger 19.
Nonconference
Clinton 57, Delavan-Darien 51—The Cougars (5-7) got 14 points from Liz Kalk and 13 from Hannah Welte to down the host Comets.
Delavan-Darien (3-8) was led by 19 points from Kailea Timmerman.
CLINTON 57, DELAVAN-DARIEN 51
Clinton (57)—Kalk 5-1-14; Mueller 1-0-2; Welte 6-0-13; Ciochon 1-2-4; E. Teubert 0-4-4; Mullooly 2-0-4; Roehl 2-0-4; Kemp 5-0-10; F. Teubert 0-2-2. Totals: 22-4-57.
Delavan-Darien (51)—Speth 2-1-6; Timmerman 6-6-19; Peralta 5-2-15; Anderson 1-0-2; Williams 3-0-7; Kolego 1-0-2. Totals: 18-9-51.
Clinton 30 27—57
Delavan-Darien 21 30—51
3-point goals—Clinton 4 (Kalk 3, Welte 1), Delavan-Darien 6 (Peralta 3, Speth, Williams, Timmerman 1). Free throws missed—Clinton 4, Delavan-Darien 6. Total fouls—Clinton 13, Delavan-Darien 16.
Trailways South
Parkview 44, Williams Bay 21—Michaela Hackett and Hunter Baars scored 10 points each as Parkview (4-6) dominated Williams Bay (4-8).
Parkview has now won four of its last five games after starting the season on a five-game losing streak. The Vikings are 4-1 in league play heading into a road matchup with league-leading Palmyra-Eagle on Friday.
PARKVIEW 44, WILLIAMS BAY 21
Williams Bay (21)—Rabenhorst 2-0-4; Silverman 3-0-8; Robbins 2-0-4; Olson 2-1-5. Totals: 9-1-21.
Parkview (44)—Hackett 4-1-10; C. Burrell 1-0-3; Olson 1-0-3; T. Burrell 3-3-9; Baars 4-0-10; Olin 3-2-9. Totals: 16-6-44.
Williams Bay 13 8—21
Orfordville Parkview 21 23—44
3-point goals—Williams Bay 2 (Silverman 2), Parkview 6 (Baars 2, Hackett 1, C. Burrell 1, Olson 1, Olin 1). Free throws missed—Williams Bay 2, Parkview 5. Total fouls—Williams Bay 13, Parkview 7.
