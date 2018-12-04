Lake Geneva Badger’s girls basketball team clamped down after halftime Tuesday.
The Badgers allowed just nine second-half points in a 42-25 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Delavan-Darien.
The defensive effort helped the Badgers pull away from a 17-16 lead.
Badger got at least six points from five different players as it pulled away from a one-point halftime lead.
Senior Jada Moss led the Badgers (4-2) with 10 points.
The Comets (2-3) got nine points from freshman McKenna Williams.
BADGER 42, DELAVAN-DARIEN 25
Badger (42)—Todd 2-1-6; Welch 1-6-8; Wieseman 4-1-9; Kerns 2-1-6; Moss 5-0-10; Schulz 1-0-3. Totals: 15-9-42.
Delavan-Darien 25—Speth 2-0-6; Timmerman 2-0-4; Peralta 0-1-1; Gonsales 2-0-4; Anderson 0-1-1; Williams 4-1-9. Totals: 10-3-25.
Lake Geneva Badger 17 25—42
Delavan-Darien 16 9—25
3-point goals—Delavan-Darien 2 (Speth 2), Badger 3 (Todd 1, Kerns 1, Schulz 1). Free throws missed—Delavan-Darien 6, Badger 9. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 17, Badger 17.
Badger South
Stoughton 64, Milton 50—Despite a 22-point performance from senior Chloe Buescher, the Red Hawks dropped a Badger South Conference matchup with visiting Stoughton.
Buescher hit 16 free throws. Abbey Falk added 13 for Milton (1-3).
Stoughton (5-0) built a 13-point lead by halftime.
STOUGHTON 64, MILTON 50
Stoughton (64)—Ashworth 1-2-4; Kissling 5-3-14; Seidel 3-0-6; Nelson 1-4-6; Kotlowski 2-3-6; Trieloff 9-1-19; Baker 4-1-9. Totals: 25-13-64
Milton (50)—Mack-Honold 2-2-6; Buescher 3-16-22; Hanke 1-0-2; Campion 2-2-7; Falk 6-1-13. Totals 14-21-50.
Milton 28 22—50
Stoughton 41 23—64
3-point goals—Stoughton 1 (Kissling), Milton 1 (Campion). Free throws missed—Stoughton 7, Milton 6.
Trailways South
Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 41, Parkview 40—Visiting Abundant Life made a free throw with less than 10 seconds remaining to provide the winning point.
The teams were tied, 21-21, at halftime.
A full box score was not reported.
Nonconference
Lake Mills 62, Edgerton 25—A dominant offensive performance from the L-Cats downed the host Crimson Tide.
Julianna Wagner led Lake Mills with 16 points. Senior Morgan Demrow paced Edgerton (0-6) with 10 points.
LAKE MILLS 62, EDGERTON 25
Lake Mills (62)—Roughen 2-1-5; Wagner 6-2-16; Pitta 4-2-11; Guerrero 3-0-6; Lamke 2-1-5; Mahone 5-0-10; Wollin 3-2-9. Totals: 25-9-62.
Edgerton (25)—Rebman 0-1-1; Siefken 0-1-1; Demrow 3-4-10; Fox Gunderson 1-5-7; Danks 2-1-6. Totals: 6-12-25.
Lake Mills 37 25—62
Edgerton 17 8—25
3-point goals—Lake Mills 4 (Wagner 2, Pitta 1, Wollin 1), Edgerton 1 (Danks). Free throws missed—Lake Mills 1, Edgerton 6. Total fouls—Lake Mills 19, Edgerton 14.
