Three players scored in double figures to help Lake Geneva Badger's girls basketball team open the season with a home victory Tuesday.
Ashlyn Welch scored eight of her game-high 15 points in the second half to help the Badgers pull away to a 55-34 nonconference victory over Kenosha Indian Trail.
LuAnnabelle Wieseman and Ava Schulz each added 11 points for Badger, which led 25-17 at halftime.
The Badgers host another nonconference game Friday, taking on Kenosha Bradford.
BADGER 55, INDIAN TRAIL 34
Indian Trail (34)--Winslow 1-0-2, Milligan 1-0-2, Parmentier 0-1-1, Kozel 1-3-5, Vignali 1-0-2, Williams 4-2-10, Johnson 3-6-12. Totals: 11-12-34.
Badger (55)--Welch 6-2-15, Sproul 1-0-3, Johnston 1-1-3, Wieseman 5-1-11, Kerns 1-0-2, Beyer 2-4-8, Peterson 0-2-2, Schultz 5-1-11. Totals: 21-11-55.
Kenosha Indian Trail;17;17--34
Lake Geneva Badger;25;30--55
3-point goals--Indian Trail 0, Badger 2 (Welch, Sproul). Free throws missed--Indian Trail 11, Badger 13. Total fouls--Indian Trail 19, Badger 23. Fouled out--Stauffer (IT).
- Big Foot 69, Burlington 27--Five Chiefs players scored at least nine points as they cruised to a nonconference road win.
Olivia Peterson and Reagan Courier each had 13 points to lead Big Foot, which poured in 43 first-half points and held the Demons to just eight in the second half.
Abby VandeBogart added 10 points for Big Foot, while Burlington's Caitlyn Matson led all scorers with 17.
BIG FOOT 69, BURLINGTON 27
Big Foot (69)--Peterson 6-1-13, Courier 6-0-13, VandeBogart 4-0-10, V. Larson 2-0-5, L. Larson 1-1-4, Paulson 4-1-9, Tracy 2-0-4, Rego 1-0-2, Foster 4-0-9. Totals: 30-3-69.
Burlington (27)--Ch. Matson 1-1-3, Anderson 0-3-3, Ca. Matson 6-0-17, Harris 1-0-2, Runkel 1-0-2.
Big Foot;43;26--59
Burlington;19;8--27
3-point goals--BF 6 (VandeBogart 2, Courier, V. Larson, L. Larson, Foster), Bur 5 (Matson 5). Free throws missed--BF 5, Bur 13. Total fouls--BF 16, Bur 11.
- Turner 54, Parkview 42--Olivia Tinder scored a game-high 16 points as the host Trojans won a nonconference opener.
Mara Fowler added 12 for the Trojans, who also saw Marlee Young score all 11 of her points in a second half where they outscored the Vikings 31-21 to pull away.
TURNER 54, PARKVIEW 42
Parkview (42)--Olson 2-2-8, T. Burrell 3-4-10, Baars 0--5, Olin 5-1-14, Mumm 1-3-5. Totals: 11-15-42.
Turner (54)--Fitzgerald 2-5-9, Fowler 3-4-12, Young 5-1-11, Windsor 0-1-1, Tinder 7-2-16, Hasse 1-1-3, Gaziano 1-0-2. Totals: 19-14-54.
Orfordville Parkview;21;21--42
Beloit Turner;23;31--54
3-point goals--Parkview 5 (Olin 3, Olson 2), Turner 2 (Fowler 2). Free throws missed--Parkview 12, Turner 15. Total fouls--Parkview 23, Turner 24. Fouled out--Olson, Mumm, Fowler.
- Oregon 66, Evansville 47--No report.
- Lake Mills 64, Whitewater 47--No report.
