Palmyra-Eagle pulled off a comeback at Orfordville Parkview on Tuesday night.

The host Vikings led by six points at halftime and five midway through the second half, but the Panthers scored in the final seconds to win 46-44 in a Trailways South Conference opener for both teams.

Palmyra-Eagle improved to 2-1 overall, while Parkview is 1-2.

Taylor Burrell led all scorers with 19 points for Parkview, while Jenna Olin added 18 for a combined 37 of the team’s 44 points.

PALMYRA-EAGLE 46, PARKVIEW 44

Palmyra-Eagle (46)—Fredrick 5-1-13, Dixon 2-0-5, Czeshinski 6-2-15, Steinbach 2-0-5, Koutsky 3-0-6, Ma. Netteshein 0-2-2. Totals: 18-5-46.

Parkview (44)—C. Burrell 1-1-3, T. Burrell 7-4-19, Kloften 1-0-2, Olin 6-4-18, Saglie 0-2-2. Totals: 15-11-44.

Palmyra-Eagle;16;30—46

Orfordville Parkview;22;22—44

3-point goals—PE 5 (Fredrick 2, Dixon, Czeshinski, Steinbach), OP 3 (Olin 2, T. Burrell). Free throws missed—PE 4, OP 11. Total fouls—PE 17, OP 13. Fouled out—T. Burrell.

Nonconference

Badger 65, Woodstock 46—The host Badgers builts a 40-17 halftime lead and never looked back in a nonconference win.

Ashlyn Welch and Camryn Johnston each had 15 points for Badger, which had four players in double figures.

Badger opens Southern Lakes Conference play Friday at Burlington.

BADGER 65, WOODSTOCK 46

Woodstock (46)—Presisto 1-2-4, Mechlenberg 1-0-2, Lazzaratlo 1-1-3, Perkins 1-2-4, Lockwood 7-2-16, Brand 4-9-17. Totals: 15-16-46.

Badger (65)—Todd 2-2-6, Welch 4-6-15, Yakubov 1-2-4, DeVries 0-3-3, Wright 3-2-10, Fahey 0-1-1, Schulz 4-1-11, Johnston 6-3-15. Totals: 20-20-65.

Woodstock (Ill.);17;29—46

Lake Geneva Badger;40;25—65

3-point goals—W 0, B 5 (Wright 2, Schulz 2, Welch). Free throws missed—W 6, B 15. Total fouls—W 26, B 23. Fouled out—Sleazer (W), Todd, Schulz.

Whitnall 52, Delavan-Darien 43—The host Comets led at halftime and well into the second half before a late scoring drought sent them to a 1-3 record.

Kailea Timmerman had 15 points to pace Delavan-Darien, which was up 25-21 at the break. McKenna Williams added 10 points.

The Comets host Waterford to open Southern Lakes play Friday.

WHITNALL 52, DELAVAN-DARIEN 43

Whitnall (52)—Mukharin 1-4-6, Kelly 4-3-11, Puente 3-0-6, Norby 5-2-12, Wolf 3-8-17. Totals: 16-17-52.

Delavan-Darien (43)—Timmerman 4-6-15, Peralta 2-0-5, Crull 2-0-4, E. Gonzalez 4-1-9, Williams 4-2-10. Totals: 16-9-43.

Whitnall;21;31—52

Delavan-Darien;25;18—43

3-point goals—W 3 (Wolf 3), DD 2 (Timmerman, Peralta). Free throws missed—W 14, DD 10. Total fouls—W 17, DD 24. Fouled out—Crull, Peralta.

Edgerton 51, Cambridge 42--The visiting Crimson Tide built a nine-point halftime lead en route to their first win of the season.

Freshman Sylvia Fox had 15 points to lead Edgerton (1-3). Kate Fox Gunderson and Lauren Radtke added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Crimson Tide.

EDGERTON 51, CAMBRIDGE 42

Edgerton (51)--Danks 1-3-5; Fox Gunderson 3-5-12; Schuman 2-0-5; Fox 7-0-15; Zeimet 2-0-4; Radtke 2-4-10. Totals: 17-12-51

Cambridge (42)--Jarlsberg 4-0-10; Korth 3-3-9; Holzhueter 3-3-9; Stenklyft 1-0-2; Williams 4-2-10; Bulger 1-0-2. Totals: 16-8-42

Edgerton;25;26--51

Cambridge;16;26--42

3-point goals--Edgerton 5 (Radtke 2, Schuman, Fox Gunderson, Fox), Cambridge 2 (Jarlsberg 2). Free throws missed--Edgerton 10, Cambridge 9. Total fouls--Edgerton 15, Cambridge 17. Fouled out--Korth