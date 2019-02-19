Evansville High's girls basketball team pulled away in the second half Tuesday night for a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal win.

Sixth-seeded Evansville (14-9) plays at third-seeded Lodi on Friday night in a regional semifinal game.

Evansville led 21-12 at half but turned up the defensive pressure to start the second half.

"They tried to slow the game down, so we switched to a press and that worked pretty well," Evansville coach Tina Aasen said. "We forced some turnovers and were able to push the pace of play in our favor."

Paige Banks and Leah Wagner scored 13 points each to lead the Blue Devils to a 49-23 victory over River Valley.

EVANSVILLE 49, RIVER VALLEY 23

River Valley (23)--Eastlick 1-0-2; Esser 1-0-2; Gruber 1-0-2; Ragels 2-1-6; Briehl 3-3-9; Feiner 1-0-2. Totals: 9-4-23

Evansville (49)--Hinkle 1-0-2; Rinehart 3-0-6; Filner 1-1-3; Sendlebach 1-0-2; Eftemoff 2-1-5; Wagner 6-0-13; Acker 1-0-2; Tofte 1-0-2; Banks 4-3-13; Bush 0-1-1. Totals: 20-6-49

River Valley;12;11--23

Evansville;21;28--49

3-point goals--River Valley 1 (Ragels), Evansville 3 (Banks 2, Wagner). Free throws missed--River Valley 7, Evansville 5. Total fouls--River Valley 10, Evansville 11.

Big Foot 86, St. Francis 24--The host Chiefs scored 58 points in the first half.

Abby Vande Bogart had 16 points to lead seventh-seeded Big Foot (12-11), which plays at second-seeded and defending Division 3 champion Marshall on Friday in a regional semifinal game.

Big Foot junior Reagan Courier scored 14 points and passed the 1,000-point mark for her career.

BIG FOOT 86, ST. FRANCIS 24

St. Francis (24)--Taaryk 1-0-3; Pipp 0-2-2; Buckholter 1-4-7; Trotter 4-2-10; Kenyon 0-2-2. Totals: 6-10-24

Big Foot (86)--Peterson 3-0-6; Courier 4-5-14; Vande Bogart 4-8-16; V. Larson 3-0-6; L Larson 5-2-13; Paulsen 3-2-8; Baxter 1-0-2; Chisamore 2-3-7; Tracy 1-1-4; Foster 3-0-6; McGill 2-0-4. Totals: 31-21-86

St. Francis 15;9--24

Walworth Big Foot;58;28--86

3-point goals--St. Francis 2 (Taaryk,Buckhalter), Big Foot 3 (Courier, L. Larson, Tracy). Free throws missed--St. Francis 6, Big Foot 9. Total fouls--St. Francis 21, Big Foot 16. Fouled out--Kwasniewski, Kenyon.

Richland Center 71, Edgerton 49—The visiting Crimson Tide were within seven points of host Richland Center with 10 minutes to go before things got out of hand.

Katie Fox Gunderson scored 18 points, Morgan Demrow added 14 points, and Spencer Stamm added 11, but that was not enough to carry the No. 12-seeded Crimson Tide to victory.

Edgerton finished 1-22.

RICHLAND CENTER 71, EDGERTON 49

Edgerton (39)—Rebman, 1-0-2; Stamm, 4-3-11; Demrow, 6-2-14; Fox Gunderson, 5-6-18; Cleveland, 1-0-2; Radtke, 1-0-2. Totals: 18-11-49.

Richland Center (71)—Schmitz, 3-0-6; Adsit, 3-4-10; Olson, 1-0-2; Mieden, 0-1-1; Louis, 4-1-11; Monson, 6-6-21; Gander, 1-1-4; Thomas, 4-7-15; Wright, 0-1-1. Totals: 22-21-71.

Edgerton;27;22—49

Richland Center;34;37—71

3-point goals—Edgerton 2 (Fox Gunderson 2), Richland Center6 (Louis 2, Monson 3, Gander). Free throws missed—Edgerton 6, Richland Center 7. Total fouls—Edgerton 23, Richland Center 21.

Clinton 82, Racine St. Cat's 60--Liz Kalk led four Cougars players in double figures as the sixth time in their last seven games.

Sixth-seeded Clinton travels to third-seeded Martin Luther in a regional semifinal Friday night.

Addyson Ciochon added 14 points for the Cougars, who also got 13 from Olivia Roehl and 11 from Hannah Welte.

CLINTON 82, RACINE ST. CAT'S 60

St. Cat's (60)--Gilbert 3-0-9, O'Reagan 3-1-10, Delsman 1-0-2, Stulo 2-0-4, Gerber6-5-19, Wentorf 3-2-8, Cafferty 1-3-5, Griffin 1-0-3. Totals: 20-11-60.

Clinton (82)--Kalk 5-2-15, Beaumont 1-0-2, Mueller 1-1-3, Welte 3-4-11, Pope 3-1-7, Ciochon 6-2-14, Teubert 3-0-6, Roehl 6-1-13, Birkholz 2-0-5, Kemp 3-0-6. Totals: 33-11-82.

Racine St. Cat's;26;34--60

Clinton;44;38--82

3-point goals--Sc 9 (Gilbert 3, O'Reagan 3, Gerber 2, Griffin), C 5 (Kalk 3, Welte, Birkholz). Free throws missed--SC 9, C 15. Total fouls--SC 21, C 19.

Whitewater 70, Saint Thomas More 17--The eighth-seeded Whippets put together a dominant performance in advancing to a regional semifinal against top-seeded Shoreland Lutheran.

Abby Grosinske scored 14 points and Cassidy Laue added 13 for Whitewater, which led 41-12 at halftime.

WHITEWATER 70, SAINT THOMAS MORE 17

More (17)--Clooney 5-1-11, Rios 1-0-2, Bello Del Pilar 1-0-2, Johnson 0-2-2. Totals: 7-3-17.

Whitewater (70)--Beecroft 4-0-8, Ceranske 1-0-2, Skindingsrud 1-0-2, Grosinske 5-3-14, Carollo 4-0-9, Sellnow 1-1-3, Henneman 2-3-7, Laue 5-2-13, Schumacher 3-2-8, Linos 1-2-4. Totals: 27-13-70.

Saint Thomas More;12;5--17

Whitewater;41;29--70

3-point goals--STM 0, W 3 (Grosinske, Carollo, Laue). Free throws missed--STM 6, W 6.

Dodgeville 58, Turner 50--The 10th-seeded and visiting Trojans led by five at halftime but could not finish off the upset.

Dodgeville outscored Turner 40-27 in the second half to rally its way into a regional semifinal against second-seeded Platteville.

Olivia Tinder scored 19 points to lead Turner, which finished the season with a 9-14 record.

DODGEVILLE 58, TURNER 50

Turner (50)--Gaziano 2-0-4, Fitzgerald 2-7-13, Young 3-0-8, Tinder 3-11-19, Haase 1-0-2, Njoo 1-0-2. Totals: 19-18-50.

Dodgeville (58)--Phillips 4-3-12, Breuer 0-1-1, Heimerl 3-4-11, Ludwig 1-3-5, Borne 4-0-8, Blume 1-0-2, Argall 6-7-19. Totals: 13-18-58.

Beloit Turner;23;27--50

Dodgeville;18;40--58

3-point goals--T 6 (Fowler 2, Young 2, Tinder 2), D 2 (Phillips, Heimerl). Free throws missed--T 7, D 10. Total fouls--T 21, D 21. Fouled out--Borne, Blume.

Division 2

Elkhorn 64, Burlington 25--Payton Christensen scored 15 points to lead the Elks to the Division 2 regional quarterfinal win.

Sixth-seeded Elkhorn (15-8) plays at third-seeded Milton on Friday night in a regional semifinal game.

In beating Southern Lakes rival Burlington for the third time this season, Elkhorn opened up a 30-15 halftime lead.

ELKHORN 64, BURLINGTON 25

Burlington (25)--Krause 1-0-2; Teberg 1-1-3; Preuske 1-0-2; Anderson 3-1-7; Madson 2-0-6; Runkel 1-1-3; Walby 1-0-2. Totals: 10-3-25

Elkhorn (64)--Rand 6-0-14; Schnedier 1-0-3; DeVries 1-1-4; Jacobs 3-0-6; D. Ivey 1-0-2; Christensen 5-2-15; Remington 4-1-9; Ehrhardt 2-1-5; Grochewski 0-2-2; M. Ivey 1-0-2; Koss 1-0-2. Totals: 25-7-64

Burlington;15;10--25

Elkhorn;30;34--64

3-point goals--Burlington 2 (Madson 2), Elkhorn 7 (Christensen 3, Rand 2, Schneider, DeVries). Free throws missed--Burlington 4, Elkhorn 14. Total fouls--Burlington 14, Elkhorn 8.

Fort Atkinson 28, Delavan-Darien 25--The visiting Comets scored just nine first-half points but tied the game at 19-19 in the second half.

But the Blackhawks moved back ahead and held on to advance and face top-seeded Waterford in the sectional semis.

McKenna Williams had nine points for the Comets, who finished 6-17.

FORT ATKINSON 28, DELAVAN-DARIEN 25

Delavan-Darien (25)—Speth 1-0-3, Timmerman 1-5-7, Peralta 1-0-3, Gonzalez 1-0-2, Williams 3-3-9, Kolego 0-1-1. Totals: 7-9-25.

Fort Atkinson (28)—Brandl 3-0-7, Bowser 2-1-6, Stowtenborough 0-2-2, Marquardt 2-0-4, Barant 1-0-2, Staude 3-1-7. Totals: 11-4-28.

Delavan-Darien;9;16—25

Fort Atkinson;18;10—28

3-point goals—DD 2 (Speth, Peralta), FA 2 (Brandl, Bowser). Free throws missed—DD 10, FA 8. Total fouls—DD 14, FA 16.

Division 4

Parkview 48, Montello 45--The sixth-seeded Vikings trailed by nine points with 10 minutes remaining but rallied to win a Division 4 regional quarterfinal.

Parkview will play at third-seeded Brodhead on Friday night in the regional semis.

Brodhead won a regular-season meeting between the two teams, 53-32.

A full box score from Tuesday's game was not provided.