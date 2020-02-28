BELOIT
Olivia Tinder switched easily into “playoff mode” Friday night in Beloit.
As a result, the Beloit Turner girls basketball team is playing for a regional championship Saturday evening in Clinton.
Tinder scored 25 points, including an 11-for-17 performance at the free-throw line, to lead Turner to a convincing 49-36 victory over St. Thomas More in the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals.
“Olivia was fantastic for us,” Turner coach Nick Faralli said. “When we watched them on film, we thought there would be some opportunities for her to get some one-on-one looks against their zone coming downhill. She got them, and she was brilliant at either scoring or getting to the free-throw line.”
The Trojans led 21-19 at halftime and gradually extended the advantage, thanks in large part to a nearly flawless defensive team effort. St. Thomas More didn’t score its first points until four minutes had elapsed, by which time the Trojans had amassed a 27-19 advantage.
“Our defense, in the second half especially, was unbelievable,” Faralli said. “We eliminated their dribble penetration and we didn’t give them second chances.”
It’s on to rival Clinton for the Trojans, with a regional crown at stake. The Cougars defeated the Trojans twice during the season but will have to do it once more to advance in the postseason.
TURNER 49, ST. THOMAS MORE 36STM (36)—Gordon 7-3-17, Kirby 2-3-7, Isabell 2-0-4, Clarey 2-1-5, Kallay 0-1-1, Landsee 0-2-2. Totals: 13-10-36.
Turner (49)—Puleo 1-0-3, Fitzgerald 2-3-7, Young 1-0-2, Njoo 3-0-9, Tinder 7-7-25, Wilson 2-0-4. Totals: 16-14-49.
St. Thomas More 19 17—36
Beloit Turner 21 28—49
3-point goals—STM 0, T 3 (Njoo 3). Free throws missed—STM 13, T 12. Total fouls—STM 20, T 19.
Clinton 59, Edgerton 46—Liz Kalk scored 23 points and Olivia Roehl added 14 to lead the No. 1 seed Cougars past the No. 9 Crimson Tide.
Hannah Welte added nine points as the Cougars advance to tonight’s regional championship game against Beloit Turner at Clinton.
Kate Fox Gunderson scored 16 to lead the Crimson Tide.
CLINTON 59, EDGERTON 46
Edgerton (46)—Rebman, 2-0-4; Cass. Danks, 2-0-5; Fox Gunderson, 6-2-16; Schumann, 2-0-5; Fox, 3-0-9; Rush, 3-0-7. Totals: 18-2-46.
Clinton (59)—Teubert, 3-0-6; Kalk, 8-7-23; Nortier, 2-1-5; Welte, 2-4-9; Ciochon, 1-0-2; roehl, 5-4-14. Totals: 21-16-59.
Edgerton 20 26—46
Clinton 30 29—59
3-point goals—E 8 (Cass. Danks, Fox Gunderson 2, Schumann, Fox 3, Rusch), C 1 (Welte). Free throws missed—E 1, C 10. Total fouls—E 22, C 14.
Evansville 46, Brodhead 41—Paige Banks scored 17 points, and the second-seeded Blue Devils held off the Cardinals in the second half.
Evansville led 26-15 at halftime and hung on for a third victory this season over Brodhead.
The Blue Devils, who got a dozen points from Abi Eftemoff, host third-seeded Prairie du Chien in a regional final tonight.
Kiarra Moe and Abbie Dix each had 11 points for Brodhead.
EVANSVILLE 46, BRODHEAD 41Brodhead (41)—Purdue 3-2-10, Oliver 2-0-4, Kammerer 2-0-5, Moe 4-1-11, Dix 4-3-11. Totals: 15-6-31.
Evansville (46)—Hinkle 1-2-5, Rinehart 2-0-4, Tofte 2-0-6, Acker 1-0-2, Eftemoff 3-6-12, Banks 7-0-17. Totals: 16-8-46.
Brodhead 15 26—41
Evansville 26 20—46
3-point goals—B 5 (Purdue 2, Moe 2, Kammerer), E 6 (Banks 3, Tofte 2, Hinkle). Free throws missed—B 8, E 2. Total fouls—B 17, E 16.
Division 1
Badger 66, Madison East 60—Ava Schulz hit Madison East with some long-range shots, and Macie Todd and Ashlyn Welch finished the Purgolders off with free throws in a Division 1 regional semi.
Badger (20-4), the No. 6 seed, will travel to No. 3 Waunakee for the regional final tonight.
Schulz connected on five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points. Four of those 3s came in the second half.
Todd finished with 21 points, including a 13-of-19 performance from the line. Welch made 8 of 13 free throws in the second half and finished with 10 points.
BADGER 66, EAST 60
East (60)—Bentley, 3-1-7; Hilliard, 1-0-3; Alston, 0-2-2; McCullers, 5-0-10; Banks, 0-3-3; Bostor, 6-2-14; Fadele, 5-1-11; Harvey-Williams, 3-4-10. Totals: 23-13-60.
Badger (66)—Todd, 4-13-21; Welch, 1-8-10: Yakubov, 1-0-2; Wright, 1-2-4; Schulz, 8-4-25; Johnston, 2-0-4. Totals: 17-27-66.
Madison East 27 33-60
Lake Geneva Badger 28 38—66
3-point goals—E 1 (Hilliard), B 5 (Schulz 5). Free throws missed—E 11, B 15. Total fouls—E 29, B 22. Fouled out—Harvey-Williams.
Division 2
Waterford 47, Delavan-Darien 33—No. 3-seeded Waterford overcame a two-point halftime deficit in the first few minutes of the second half and went on to defeat the No. 6-seeded Comets.
“I thought the first three minutes of the second half were key, because if it was tight all the pressure was on them,” Delavan-Darien coach Marty Speth said. “They executed in their first three or four possessions, and we didn’t.”
Freshman Rylee Crull led the Comets with 10 points. Several starters were not 100%because of illness, Speth said.
Delavan-Darien held Waterford’s senior guard Katie Rohner scoreless in the first half, but she scored 12 points in the second half.
Waterford hosts No. 7 Jefferson in the regional final tonight.
WATERFORD 47, DELAVAN-DARIEN 33
Delavan-Darien (47)—Speth, 2-2-6; Timmerman, 2-2-6; Crull, 5-0-10; E. Gonzalez, 3-1-7; Williams, 2-0-4. Totals: 14-5-33.
Waterford (47)—Barwick, 1-0-3; Schmidt, 3-2-9; Rohner, 2-8-12; Loppnow, 5-0-10; Benavides, 3-1-7; Stiewe, 3-0-6. Totals: 17-11-47.
Delavan-Darien 16 17—33
Waterford 14 33—47
3-point goals—DD 0, W 2 (Barwick, Schmidt). Free throws missed—DD 9, W 5. Total fouls—DD 17, W 13.
Jefferson 53, Elkhorn 42—Junior Ainsley Howard made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points as the seventh-seeded Eagles sprung the upset over the second-seeded host Elks.
Jefferson outscored Elkhorn 24-0 from 3-point range and 15-8 from the free-throw line. The Eagles made 13 of their 15 free throws in the second half as they built on their 22-19 advantage at the break.
Maddie Ivey scored 14 points to lead Elkhorn (15-8) and Haley Remington added 12.
JEFFERSON 53, ELKHORN 42Jefferson (53)—Madden 3-0-9, Howard 5-6-20, S. Peterson 0-2-2, Helmink 1-1-4, Johnson 4-2-10, J. Peterson 1-2-4, Beck 1-2-4. Totals: 15-15-53.
Elkhorn (42)—Hunter 1-0-2, Remington 5-2-12, D. Ivey 3-4-10, Grochowski 2-0-4, M. Ivey 6-2-14. Totals: 17-8-42.
Jefferson 22 31—53
Elkhorn 19 23—42
3-point goals—J 8 (Howard 4, Madden 3, Helmink), E 0. Free throws missed—J 3, E 8. Total fouls—J 11, E 14.
Waukesha West 71, Milton 55—The fifth-seeded Red Hawks fell behind by 12 points by halftime and could not recover.
Abbie Campion led Milton (7-16) with 19 points, while Alex Rodenberg had 11.
WAUKESHA WEST 71, MILTON 55Milton (55)—Mack-Honold 2-3-7, Quade 1-6-8, Campion 5-8-19, Rodenberg 3-2-11, Falk 4-2-10. Totals: 15-21-55.
Waukesha West (71)—Tranel 1-2-5, Hudson 5-2-13, O. Hanke 0-2-2, L. Hanke 1-5-7, Andersen 5-1-12, Huggett 1-2-4, Thierfelder 3-2-8, Krohn 5-7-20. Totals: 20-23-71.
Milton 20 35—55
Waukesha West 32 39—71
3-point goals—M 4 (Rodenberg 3, Campion), WW 6 (Kuohn 3, Andersen, Hudson, Tramel). Free throws missed—M 3, WW 4. Total fouls—M 18, WW 16.