Edgerton High girls basketball coach Mike Schmidt kept his halftime speech to the point.
The Crimson Tide trailed host Racine St. Catherine’s by 15 points and only had 18 minutes to overcome that.
“We weren’t moving our feet, and we weren’t competing,” Schmidt said. “That’s basically what the halftime speech was.”
Edgerton responded by outscoring the Angels 43-22 in those final 18 minutes to win a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal game 65-59. The ninth-seeded Crimson Tide (7-16) play at top-seeded Clinton on Friday night in a regional semifinal.
“We worked really hard,” Schmidt said of his team’s second-half performance. “We didn’t worry about getting it all back at once. We worked hard and played good defense.”
Kate Fox Gunderson and Sylvia Fox led the second-half offensive charge for Edgerton. Fox Gunderson scored 13 of her 20 points, while Fox had 12 of her 20 in the final 18 minutes.
Shannon Rusch added 10 of her 11 points as the Crimson Tide overcame the 15-point halftime deficit.
“It was a huge win,” Schmidt said.
EDGERTON 65, ST. CATHERINE’S 59
Edgerton (65)—Rebman, 2-1-5; Cas. Danks, 4-0-8; Fox Gunderson, 7-7-21; Fox 8-2-20; Rusch, 4-1-11. Totals: 21-11-65.
St. Catherine’s (59)—Nehmer, 1-0-2; Blunt, 4-2-10; Griffin, 4-1-11; Letsch, 3-0-6; Clark, 6-1-17; Wentorf, 5-3-13. Totals: 23-7-59.
Edgerton;22;43—65
Racine St. Catherine’s;37;22—59
3-point goals—E 4 (Fox 2, Rusch 2), SC 6 (Clark 4, Griffin 2). Free throws missed—E 6, SC 6. Total fouls—E 16, SC 18. Fouled out Griffin.
- Big Foot 60, East Troy 34—The host Chiefs went on a 24-2 run through the heart of the second half to beat the Trojans for the third time this season.
Reagan Courier scored 23 points for sixth-seeded Big Foot (8-15), while Abby VandeBogart added 13.
Big Foot will travel to face third-seeded Whitewater in a regional semifinal Friday night.
BIG FOOT 60, EAST TROY 34
East Troy (34)—Aleckson 3-0-8, Scurek 5-0-10, Cherek 1-1-3, Nelson 2-2-7, Verbeten 0-1-1, Golobowski 2-0-5. Totals: 13-3-34.
Big Foot (60)—Peterson 3-0-6, Courier 8-6-23, VandeBogart 6-1-13, V. Larson 3-2-9, L. Larson 2-1-7, Eichmann 1-0-2. Totals: 23-9-60.
East Troy;24;10—34
Walworth Big Foot;34;26—60
3-point goals—ET 4 (Aleckson 2, Nelson, Golabowski), BF 4 (L. Larson 2, Courier, V. Larson. Free throws missed—ET 8, BF 3. Total fouls—ET 12, BF 17.
Division 2
- Delavan-Darien 49, Burlington 30—Kailea Timmerman sank all six of her free throws down the stretch and scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half, and the sixth-seeded Comets held off a rally to win a Division 2 regional quarterfinal.
The Comets (10-13) play at third-seeded Waterford on Friday night in a regional semifinal game.
Delavan-Darien built a 19-8 lead by halftime, but the Demons cut the deficit to five in the second half.
Besides Timmerman, McKenna Williams scored 11 of her game-high 17 points in the second half.
“Most of those were off offensive rebounds,” Delavan-Darien head coach Marty Speth said.
Emma Gonzalez scored all five of her points in the second half for the winners.
Burlington finished 2-21.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 49, BURLINGTON 30
Burlington (30)—Preusker, 1-2-4; Anderson, 7-1-15; Chamberlin, 0-1-1; Walby, 3-0-8; Pirocanac, 1-0-2. Totals: 12-4-30.
Delavan-Darien (49)—Speth, 2-0-4; Timmerman, 5-6-16; Peralta, 1-0-2; Crull, 2-1-5; E. Gonzalez, 2-1-5; Williams, 7-3-17. Totals: 19-11-49
Burlington;8;22—30
Delavan-Darien;19;30—49
3-point goals—B 2 (Walby 2), DD 0. Free throws missed—B 6, DD 4. Total fouls—B 15, DD 16.
Division 4
- Markesan 47, Parkview 17--The 10th-seeded Vikings trailed by just eight at half but were outscored 25-3 the rest of the way.
They suffered from a 4-for-20 night from the free-throw line and finished the season with a 9-13 record.
MARKESAN 47, PARKVIEW 17
Parkview (17)--C. Burrell 1-0-2, T. Burrell 2-2-7, Kloften 0-1-1, Olin 2-1-7. Totals: 5-4-17.
Markesan (47)--Whitney 1-0-2, Jahnke 1-0-3, K. Clark 2-2-6, L. Clark 4-0-9, Mast 4-3-11, Kovaleske 2-0-5, Kelly 2-0-4, Sumter 3-1-7. Totals: 19-6-47.
Orfordville Parkview;14;3--17
Markesan;22;25--47
3-point goals--P 3 (Olin 2, T. Burrell), M 3 (Jahnke, L. clark, Kovaleske). Free throws missed--P 16, M 4. Total fouls--P 9, M 17. Fouled out--Jahnke.