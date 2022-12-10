MILTON—In a difficult matchup filled with whistles and missed calls, Milton lost its first girls basketball conference game of the season to Stoughton on Saturday. While both teams felt the impact of the referees calls, the Red Hawks got the worst of it in their 63-59 loss.
Costly turnovers and travel calls against Milton led to easy Stoughton baskets in the first half. In the first, more than 10 travel calls were handed out to both teams. Milton took the majority of the hit.
"Every time we had a run going and when we got a good look, something obscure would revert it and it go back the other way," said Milton coach Stacy Skemp.
Stoughton defense
Stoughton played tough on defense. Playing zone, the Vikings crowded the paint and slagged away from opposing Red Hawks along the perimeter. This forced Milton – and point guard Holly Morehart – to make cross-court passes at the top of the key. On some of these, errand throws or a misplaced hands resulted in a turnover.
Hope was running out for the team by the end of the first period as Stoughton gained a 34-17 lead. After a technical foul was delivered to Milton’s bench, the team lit up and went on a run.
A play called next freed up Nayeli Kilen for an easy three-point shot. Morehart took the ball up court and the team set her up in iso. Tressa Shaw came over to replace Morehart as the ball handler. While this went on, Lauren Kojo and Gibsen Krueger set easy screens on Stoughton to free Kilen for an easy shot.
On the next series, Kojo cut to the basket and picked up a foul. After making the field goal and ensuing free throw, Krueger hit another shot with three seconds on the clock. Milton’s play brought them back into ten points of the lead.
When the second half of play began, Milton took the momentum from the end of the first and picked up where it left off.
"On offense we were getting some good looks in the first half," Skemp said. "We were taking them in a little soft and they weren't calling fouls. We told them that all those things are good things (at halftime) and we just need to continue being aggressive."
Julia Wolf found her footing in the second half as the guard scored eight straight points to begin the period. A 3-point goal from Kilen cut Stoughton's lead to 47-45.
Unfortunately for the Red Hawks, two straight travel calls on Wolf when performing Euro-step layups would eliminate Milton's chance to take the lead. This was the closest the team came to overtaking the Vikings in the second half.
Milton struggled to rebound in the half, allowing second chance opportunities for Stoughton on offense in a tight game. Eager whistles from the referees also took the Vikings into the bonus at the 11:16 mark of the half and allowed the team free throws on any foul.
Milton's aggressive play on offense and timely baskets from Kojo, Kilen and Wolf led to the team outscoring the Vikings 30-24 in the second half. However, the Red Hawks would ultimately fall 55-49 and remain winless this season.
"We did a lot of good things but didn't come out with the win," Skemp said. "We're proud of the girls for battling. We saw a lot of good things. I thought our defense was much better today than it has been and we took three charges. We just couldn't couldn't overcome that hole we dug ourselves in that first half."
Wolf led the team in scoring with 20 points. In the second half, she scored 14 points and hit four 3-pointers.
"We were playing really well as a team," Wolf said. "We had some good offensive sets and our defense was a lot better than the past couple of games. I think that as a team, we did pretty well."
Kilen scored 17 points and hit three important 3-point shots in the second half to keep Milton within range of the lead.
The Red Hawks will search for their first win of the season at Fort Atkinson on Thursday.