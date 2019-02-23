MILTON

Chloe Buescher is a reliable scorer when she’s got the basketball in her hands.

She’s not bad with scissors, either.

The Milton High senior was the first player up the ladder to trim off a piece of the net following the Red Hawks’ 55-34 WIAA Division 2 regional final win Saturday evening over visiting Jefferson.

Buescher and Shelby Mack-Honold each had 11 points as third-seeded Milton (10-13) celebrated its third regional title in four seasons under coach Stacy Skemp.

“I just listened to my coach. She said to go from the top so you get the longest piece,” Buescher said with a laugh, recounting how she chose which part of the net to keep.

The Red Hawks will face top-seeded Waterford in a sectional semifinal Thursday in Elkhorn. Milton defeated the Southern Lakes Conference champion 69-53 on Dec. 15.

“We scheduled some of these Southern Lakes teams for a reason, so we had some head-to-heads to compare,” Skemp said. “Waterford’s a good team. It’s been a while since we’ve seen them, and I think both of our teams have changed quite a bit.”

Seventh-seeded Jefferson (12-12) carried a four-game winning streak into Saturday’s game and was riding high after a 56-52 upset of No. 2 Wilmot on Friday, but the Eagles couldn’t keep pace with the Red Hawks.

Milton built a 28-15 lead by halftime and coasted, avenging a 59-46 regional final defeat against Jefferson last season.

“We wanted to show them multiple different defenses and not let them get comfortable,” Skemp said. “We really didn’t know if we were going to play them. We didn’t really have time to prepare. The girls switched on the fly and they (Jefferson) struggled with it.”

Alex Rodenberg added 10 points for Milton, while Carley Hanke and Abbie Campion each had eight.

Olivia Ganser led Jefferson with nine points.

MILTON 55, JEFFERSON 34

Jefferson (34)—Ganser 2-7-9, Howard 1-2-5, Gallardo 1-1-3, Dearborn 0-1-1, S. Peterson 1-0-2, H. Peterson 2-1-6, J. Peterson 1-0-2, Beck 2-0-4. Totals: 10-12-34.

Milton (55)—Mack-Honold 4-3-11, Buescher 5-1-11, Quade 1-0-2, Hanke 2-2-8, Campion 3-2-8, Rodenberg 4-0-10, Falk 1-0-3, Radke 0-1-1. Totals: 20-10-55.

Jefferson 15 19—34

Milton 28 27—55

3-point goals—Jefferson 2 (Howard 1, H. Peterson 1), Milton 5 (Hanke 2, Rodenberg 2, Falk 1). Free throws missed—Jefferson 5, Milton 5. Total fouls—Jefferson 16, Milton 19.

Division 4

Belleville 65, Brodhead 46—The No. 2 Wildcats overcame a slow start to defeat the No. 3 Cardinals in a Division 4 regional final.

Rachael Heittola scored 21 points to lead Belleville (18-5), which will face top-seeded Markesan in a sectional semifinal Thursday in DeForest.

Brodhead (13-10) trailed by four points at halftime but was outscored 36-21 in the second half.

Three players scored in the loss—each in double figures. Alexis Oliver led the Cardinals with 17 points, Madisyn Kail had 16 and Kiarra Moe added 13.

BELLEVILLE 65, BRODHEAD 46

Brodhead (46)—Kail 5-4-16, Moe 4-4-13, Oliver 6-2-17. Totals: 15-10-46.

Belleville (65)—Heittola 7-7-21, Halvensleben 4-2-11, Foley 6-4-16, Shrader 5-2-12, Smith 0-1-1. Totals: 22-18-65.

Brodhead 25 21—46

Belleville 29 36—65

3-point goals—Brodhead 6 (Oliver 3, Kail 2, Moe 1), Belleville 1 (Halvensleben 1). Free throws missed—Brodhead 9, Belleville 4. Total fouls—Brodhead 19, Belleville 14.