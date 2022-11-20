JANESVILLE—For the second straight game, an opponent chose to throw a zone defense at Janesville Craig's girls basketball team in the hopes of containing Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, Mya Nicholson and company.
Given the results of those efforts, the Cougars' next opponent might consider playing man-to-man from the start.
Craig (3-0, 2-0 Big Eight) made 15 3-pointers in a clash with cross-town rival Janesville Parker and scored 51 points in the first half in beating the Vikings (0-2, 0-2) 78-36 on Saturday afternoon at Craig High.
Magic 3-ball
The Cougars displayed their impressive shooting and roster of talented players from the jump.
“(Parker) started the same defense as La Follette, the 1-2-2 (zone),” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “So we were running our zone offense. What a zone defense does is try to make you shoot outside. But we just couldn't miss. So it might just be picking your poison against us. You know, if you play zone, we're gonna hit outside shots. You play us man, then we’re going to try to get to the rim.”
Magestro-Kennedy led the way again for the Cougars on offense and defense. She was particularly effective from deep, hitting five 3-point shots. She finished the game with 20 points. Liz Pierson scored 19 off the bench, including five 3-pointers of her own, while Nicholson scored 16, including four 3s.
“It feels really good just to show people how I can play and that I can actually be good for the team and that I can contribute,” Pierson said.
Most of the rest of the Cougars got a chance to play Saturday, as well.
“That's huge early in the season (to) keep everybody feeling good and part of the team," Storbakken said. "We’ve got a good balance right now.”
After losing three straight games to open last season, Craig has gotten this campaign off to a flying start. Saturday's game exemplified the team's stingy defense, excellent shooting ability and teamwork. It’s still early in the season, but Craig is making an early statement in the Big Eight Conference.
The Cougars' next scheduled game is at Beloit Memorial on Tuesday.
'Something that we can build on'
Craig jumped to an early 17-5 lead in Saturday's game, but the Vikings found a foothold after that. Parker was able to run some offensive sets unlike their opening night loss to Verona. Guards Ava Eggers-Ahrens and Paisley Booth led the Vikings in scoring with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Eggers-Ahrens hit three 3-point shots.
While Parker showed improvements on offense, it was the Vikings defense at the end of the first half and in the second that was the most impressive.
Parker coach Ryan Tyrrell made the switch to man defense at the end of the first half. After the Cougars made 11 3-pointers in the first half, Craig was limited to four in the second, and Craig's leading scorer, Magestro-Kennedy scored just three of her 20 points after Parker made the switch.
“I wouldn't doubt if they shot 70% (from deep), and so we had to make an adjustment,” Tyrrell said. “Oddly, I didn't like the adjustment, but it worked. Instead of a 31-point margin, in the second half it was 10 or 11. ... So I was very pleasantly surprised in the second half.”
In the second half, Parker allowed just 27 points. Their defensive communication was better than in the opener against Verona, they committed fewer turnovers and played together offensively. While some of their shots didn’t fall, the Vikings were able to create some good looks.
“I told the girls in the locker room after the game (that) I was just super proud of the effort they put in the second half (and) that they look significantly better,” Tyrell said. “It's something that we can build on.”
Starting the season against Verona and Craig was a tough challenge for Parker. On Tuesday, the Vikings will travel to Madison Memorial, which is also searching for its first win of the season.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 78, JANESVILLE PARKER 36
Craig (78)–Campbell 1-2-4, Pierson 6-2-19, Rick 1-0-3, Magestro-Kennedy 7-1-20, Bertocci 1-6-8, Clarke 3-2-8, Nicholson 5-2-16. Totals 24-15-78.
Parker (36)–Brandenburg 1-2-4, Jones 1-0-3, Booth 3-2-10, Egger 3-4-13, White 0-1-1, Matezevich 1-0-2, Minich 1-0-3. Totals 10-9-36.
Halftime–Craig 51, Parker 20. 3-point goals–Craig 15 (Pierson 5, Rick, Magestro-Kennedy 5, Nicholson 4). Parker 7 (Jones, Booth 2, Egger 3, Minich). Free throws missed–Craig 8, Parker 7. Total fouls–Craig 16, Parker 15.