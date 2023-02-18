01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team withstood an 11-0 Middleton to start Saturday’s Big Eight girls basketball game and pulled out a 79-62 victory.

Mya Nicholson led the Cougars (18-5, 15-4) with 30 points while Ellie Magestro- Kennedy scored 26 points.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you