Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team withstood an 11-0 Middleton to start Saturday’s Big Eight girls basketball game and pulled out a 79-62 victory.
Mya Nicholson led the Cougars (18-5, 15-4) with 30 points while Ellie Magestro- Kennedy scored 26 points.
Nicholson hit four 3-pointers and went 12-for-12 at the free throw line. On the season, Nicholson is 92 for 99 from the charity stripe, a 93% clip.
“I think her golf game really is a good complement to her basketball,” said Craig coach Kerry Storbakken. “Just in terms of the calmness that you need in golf when you’ve got to make a 5-foot putt. You’ve got to make a 15-foot shot at the free throw line with nobody guarding you. She’s almost unflappable out there. She’s just really is cool, calm and collected.”
For the third game in a row, Craig’s Brae Bertocchi scored double-digit points with 15 on Saturday and has emerged as a legitimate third option for the Cougars just before tournament play.
“You can see the confidence, her ability to get steals, slashing to the basket and her nose for the basketballs,” Storbakken said about Bertocchi. “It makes us a lot more dangerous team. Today we had 30, 26 and 15. That’s pretty good stuff.”
With the playoffs right around the corner, Craig coming back from a 11-0 deficit against the Cardinals (13-10, 12-7) could be the perfect way to start the tournament.
“We just want to build and go in the tournament with some momentum,” Storbakken said. “I’m really proud of the kids because they’re on the road against a good team. We’re down 11-0 and for our girls to chip back, and then have a double-digit lead by halftime was huge. That says a lot and we just want to carry that momentum into the tournament.”
The Cougars are scheduled to close out their regular season at Madison East on Monday night.