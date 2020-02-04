Shelby Mack-Honold scored 15 points, including making 13 free throws, to lead Milton ast visiting Monona Grove 66-60 in a Badger South girls basketball game Tuesday night.
“This was a complete-team win,” Milton coach Stacy Skemp said.
Nine Red Hawks scored. Besides Mack-Honold, Abbie Campion scored 12 points, and Grace Quade and Alex Rodenberg each added 10 points.
Milton led 28-24 at halftime. The Silver Eagles managed to grab a brief one-point lead in the second half, but the Red Hawks regained the lead and kept it.
“They love to put the pressure on you,” Skemp said of the Monona Grove defense. “Shelby did a great job. She’d get a step on them, and they never stopped her. She kept taking it to the basket.”
Milton improved to 4-7 in the Badger South and 7-12 overall. Monona Grove is 6-5, 11-8.
MILTON 66, MONONA GROVE 60
Monona Grove (60)—Poole, 1-5-8; Goke, 2-1-5; Nelson, 5-5-16; Christiansen, 2-0-4; Groton, 7-0-15; Curran, 3-0-7; Zank, 1-0-3; Moreau, 1-0-2. Totals: 22-11-60.
Milton (66)—Hanauska, 0-1-1; Mack-Honold, 1-13-15; Jaecks, 1-1-3; Ferguson, 1-0-3; Quade, 3-4-10; Radke, 2-0-4; Campion, 4-2-12; Rodenberg, 2-5-10; Falk, 3-2-8. Totals: 17-28-66.
Monona Grove 24 36—60
Milton 28 38—66
3-point goals—MG 5 (Poole, Nelson, Groton, Currant, Zank), Mil 4 (Ferguson, Campion 2, Rodenberg). Free throws missed—MG 9, Mil 8. Total fouls—MG 25, Milton 22
Southern Lakes
- Delavan-Darien 70, Wilmot 65 (OT)—Rylee Crull scored seven of Delavan-Darien’s eight overtime points as the Comets upset the visiting Panthers.
Crull finished with 26 points as the improving Comets went to 3-7 in the Southern Lakes and 7-11 overall.
Wilmot led by three points near the end of regulation when 5-foot-10 sophomore McKenna Williams took a pass from the lane and drilled a game-tying 3-pointer with two seconds left to send the game to overtime.
Crull hit a field goal to start the overtime scoring and then hit five of nine free throws to keep Delavan-Darien ahead. Wilmot missed all six of its free throws in overtime.
Kailea Timmerman contributed 16 points in the win, and Williams finished with 12.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 70, WILMOT 65 (OT)
Wilmot (65)—Hickey, 6-3-20; Johnson, 5-0-12; Parisi, 0-3-3; Leber, 2-0-4; Horton, 1-0-3; Christiansen, 2-1-5; Ketterhagen, 7-0-14; Edmonds, 1-0-2; Pittman, 1-0-2. Totals: 25-7-65.
Delavan-Darien (70)—A. Gonzalez, 1-0-3; Speth, 1-4-6; Timmerman, 4-6-16; Peralta, 3-0-6; Crull, 9-7-26; E. Gonzalez, 0-1-1; Williams, 4-3-12. Totals: 22-21-70.
Wilmot 34 28 3—65
Delavan-Darien 30 32 8—70
3-point goals—W 8 (Hickey 5, Johnson 2, Horton), DD 5 (A. Gonzalez, Timmerman 2,Crull, Williams). Free throws missed—W 17, DD 19. Total fouls—W 29, DD 26. Fouled out—Johnson, Leber, Timmerman, Williams.
Elkhorn 53. Waterford 50—Haley Remington Dillyn Ivey each scored 12 points in the second half to help Elkhorn hold off visiting Waterford.
Remington finished with 25 points, and Ivey had 19 to account for 44 of the team’s 53 points.
Elkhorn is one game behind tri-leading Union Grove, Waterford and Badger with a 6-4 record. The Elks are 12-6 overall.
ELKHORN 53, WATERFORD 50
Waterford (50)—Barwick, 2-0-6; Schmidt, 3-1-7; Rohner, 7-3-19; Loppnow, 2-0-4; Benavides, 4-0-8; Stiewe, 2-2-6. Totals: 25-5-50.
Elkhorn (53)—Hunter, 1-0-3; Remington, 9-6-25; Ivey, 6-6-19; Grochowski, 1-0-2; Koss, 2-0-4. Totals: 19-12-53.
Waterford 21 29—50
Elkhorn 25 28—53
3-point goals—W 5 (Barwick 2, Schmidt, Rohner 2), E 3 (Hunter, Remington, ivey). Free throws missed—W 7, E 12. Total fouls—W 17, E 8.
Badger 57, Union Grove 34—Badger threw the Southern Lakes Conference into a three-team, first-place tie by knocking off host Union Grove at home.
With the win, the Badgers moved into the first place tie with the Broncos and Waterford with a 7-3 conference mark. Badger is 13-4 overall.
The Badgers took command early and built a 32-8 lead by halftime.
Chloe Wright led Badger with 18 points, which included four 3-pointers. Macie Todd chipped in 15 points, and Ashlyn Welch added 10.
BADGER 57, UNION GROVE 34
Badger (57)—Todd, 6-3-15; Welch, 3-4-10; Yakubov, 0-2-2; DeVries, 1-0-3; Wright, 6-2-18; Schulz, 1-1-4; Johnston, 2-1-5. Totals: 19-13-57.
Union Grove (34)—Domagalski, 1-0-3; Killberg, 1-0-3; Barber, 2-0-5; Slattery, 3-1-9; Rampulla, 2-1-5; Pettit, 2-0-4; Cotton, 2-1-5. Totals: 13-2-34.
Badger 32 25—57
Union Grove 8 26—34
3-point goals—B 6 (DeVries, Wright 4, Schulz), UG 6 (Domagalski, Killberg, Barber, Slattery 2, Cotton). Free throws missed—B 5, UG 2.
Nonconference
- Edgerton 51, Parkview 47—Edgerton built a nine-point halftime lead and held off host Parkview.
Sylvia Fox scored 18 points, including 13 in the first half when the Crimson Tide took a 26-17 lead. Kate Fox Gunderson added 10 points as Edgerton improve to 5-12.
Jenna Olin scored a career-high 23 points, including three 3-pointers for the Vikings. Taylor Burrell added 16 points as Parkview fell to 6-11 overall.
EDGERTON 51, PARKVIEW 47
Edgerton (51)—Rebman, 2-3-7; Cas. Danks, 2-1-5; Gunderson, 3-3-10; Schuman, 2-0-4; Fox, 7-2-18; Rusch, 2-0-4; Radtke, 1-0-3. Totals: 19-9-51.
Parkview (47)—T. Burrell, 5-6-16; Mielke, 0-1-1; Meyers, 1-0-2; Olin, 8-4-23; Saglie, 1-3-5. Totals: 15-14-47.
Edgerton 26 25—51
Parkview 17 30—47
3-point goals—E 4 (Gunderson, Fox 2, Radtke), P 3 (Olin 3). Free throws missed—E 8, P 9. Total fouls—E 17, P13. Fouled out—Saglie.