MILTON—There seemed to be a lid on the basket for the Milton girls basketball team in its 42-28 loss to rival Fort Atkinson on Tuesday night.
Milton (6-16 overall, 2-11 Badger East) beat the Blackhawks 49-46 in their first meeting this season. In the rematch, the Red Hawks’ defense shined, but they struggled on the offensive end, scoring just nine points in the first half.
“In the first half we played tough defense, but we were very timid and not in attack mode on the offensive end,” Milton coach Stacy Skemp said. “For some reason, their two-three (zone) was intimidating us, and we weren’t getting the ball where we wanted to. Our intensity was 100% different this game then it was the last time we were up (at Fort).”
Milton held the Blackhawks (7-15, 3-10) to just 14 points in the first half. Against Fort’s 6-footers Ashlie Riley and Brooke, Milton’s Lauren Kojo stepped up and manned the paint. She recorded a few blocks and shut down Blackhawks driving through the paint.
“I thought Lauren did great,” Skemp said. “We talked about just walling up and playing straight defense. They’re going to get a post move on you every once in a while because they’re good post players. In the first half, she she played lockdown defense and then she only got one foul.”
Down 14-9 heading into the second half, Milton played more aggressively on the offensive end, but this led to more turnovers. Fort was able to score several times in transition and at one point led 30-15 in the second period.
“We talked about what areas we needed to attack and where we wanted to get the ball,” Skemp said. “At times, we got it there, but then that person didn’t do their job to attack and draw those two people and look for the kick-out.
“So it felt like a lot of one-on-five offense, instead of seeing those openings, drawing those defenders and hitting their open teammates. That really made us stagnant. We started to get a couple of steps, but when you’re not getting those looks that you want on offense, there’s not much you can do to overcome that.”
A 3-point basket from Holly Morehart and a driving layup from Nayeli Kilen brought Milton to within 10 points of the lead, but Fort continued to find open shots in the second half.
On Friday, Milton will close out its regular season with a home matchup against conference leader Monona Grove. The game will be the Red Hawks’ Senior Night.
“Honoring those three seniors that we have and our senior manager is always special,” Skemp said. “They’re teammates who do a great job, and we like to honor the time and commitment that they put into the program.”
Milton honors Campion
Both the Red Hawks and Blackhawks honored Dennis Campion before the game. Both teams sported shirts dedicated to Campion, who died last month of a heart attack. Before the game, Morehart read a short passage to honor the man.