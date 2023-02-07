MILTON—There seemed to be a lid on the basket for the Milton girls basketball team in its 42-28 loss to rival Fort Atkinson on Tuesday night.

Milton (6-16 overall, 2-11 Badger East) beat the Blackhawks 49-46 in their first meeting this season. In the rematch, the Red Hawks’ defense shined, but they struggled on the offensive end, scoring just nine points in the first half.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you