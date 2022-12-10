MILTON—In a matchup filled with whistles and missed calls, Milton dropped its first girls basketball conference game of the season to Stoughton on Saturday.
While both teams felt the effects of the referees' calls, the Red Hawks got the worst of it in their 63-59 loss.
Costly turnovers and traveling calls against Milton led to easy Stoughton baskets in the first half. More than 10 traveling violations were handed out to both teams, and Milton took the majority of the hit.
"Every time we had a run going and when we got a good look, something obscure would revert it and it go back the other way," said Milton coach Stacy Skemp.
While the volume of whistles frustrated Milton, Stoughton played well in its zone defense. The Vikings crowded the paint and sagged away from Red Hawks shooters on the perimeter. This forced Milton – and point guard Holly Morehart – to make cross-court passes at the top of the key. On some of these, errant throws resulted in turnovers.
Late in the first half with Stoughton holding a 34-17 lead, a technical foul called against Milton’s bench lit up the team and triggered a Red Hawks run.
A play drawn up shortly after the technical freed up Nayeli Kilen for an easy 3-point shot. All five Red Hawks on the floor had a role to play: Morehart brought the ball up court before giving it off to Tressa Shaw. Meanwhile, Lauren Kojo and Gibsen Krueger set solid screens to spring Kilen open for the shot.
On the next possession, Kojo cut to the basket, drew a foul on her shot and converted the and-one opportunity. Then Krueger hit another shot with three seconds on the clock to pull Milton back with 10 points of the Vikings.
When the second half began, Milton picked up where it left off at the end of the first.
"On offense we were getting some good looks in the first half," Skemp said. "We were taking them in a little soft and they weren't calling fouls. We told them that all those things are good things (at halftime) and we just need to continue being aggressive."
Sophomore guard Julia Wolf found her footing in the second half, scoring eight straight points to begin the period. A 3-point goal from Kilen cut Stoughton's lead to 47-45, the closest Milton would get to overtaking the Vikings in the second half.
Two straight traveling calls on Wolf while trying eurostep layups ended Milton's chance to tie or take the lead.
Stoughton took advantage of second-chance opportunities after the Red Hawks closed the gap in the second half, and the Vikings got into the bonus at the 11:16 mark of the half, earning them free throws on any foul after that point.
Milton won the second half 30-24, but it wasn't enough to erase the large deficit it faced in the first half and get its first win of the season.
"We did a lot of good things but didn't come out with the win," Skemp said. "We're proud of the girls for battling. We saw a lot of good things. I thought our defense was much better today than it has been, and we took three charges. We just couldn't overcome that hole we dug ourselves in that first half."
Wolf led the team in scoring with 20 points, including four 3-pointers. 14 of her points came in the second half.
"We were playing really well as a team," Wolf said. "We had some good offensive sets and our defense was a lot better than the past couple of games. I think that as a team, we did pretty well."
Kilen scored 17 points and hit three important 3-point shots in the second half to keep Milton in striking range of Stoughton.
The Red Hawks will search for their first win of the season at Fort Atkinson on Thursday.
STOUGHTON 63, MILTON 59
Stoughton (63)–Bellisle 2-4-10, Perkins 2-4-10, Tangeman 0-2-2, Royston 0-1-1, Stokes 0-2-2, Hamacher 1-2-4, Pickett 2-0-4, Ballard 2-0-4, Schmidt 3-0-6, Reott 10-6-27. Totals 21-17-63.
Milton (59)–Kilen 5-2-17, Krueger 1-0-2, Shaw 1-2-4, Morehart 0-1-1, Wolf 8-0-20, Kanable 1-4-6, Schuetz 0-2-2, Kojo 2-3-7. Totals 19-15-59.
Halftime–Stoughton 39, Milton 29. 3-point goals–Stoughton 4 (Bellisle, Perkins 2, Reott), Milton 9 (Kilen 5, Wolf 4). Missed free throws–Stoughton 10, Milton 8. Team fouls–Stoughton 19, Milton 16.