Clinton’s Jayden Nortier handles the ball during Tuesday’s season opener against Delavan-Darien. Nortier led a comeback late in regulation before pushing her team to a 74-70 victory in overtime. She scored 42 points against the Comets.
CLINTON—Those wondering what Clinton’s Jayden Nortier might do for an encore after her stellar junior season in 2021-22 received a resounding answer in Tuesday night’s season opener against Delavan-Darien.
Nortier broke the Clinton school record for points in a game, dropping 42 in a furious come-from-behind 74-70 overtime win over the Comets.
Nortier had 15 in the first half, but the Cougars struggled at times in coach Hannah Kalk’s debut. The Comets held a 33-25 lead at the break.
The Cougars trailed 62-55 with 2:10 to play before they made their run, fueled by Nortier, who scored six straight points to eventually tie the game.
Nortier scored six more points in the extra session, including a critical 3-pointer that gave the Cougars the lead for good with under two minutes left.
“She’s one of our captains for a reason,” Kalk said. “She leads by example and stays cool, calm and collected. But I thought everyone stepped up tonight. The energy from our bench was critical, I thought.
“I told the girls at halftime to just throw out that first half,” Kalk said. “They weren’t playing their game at all. I just told them to stick to the simple stuff, run our offense and we’d be fine.”
Addison Stallings led the way with 21 points for the Comets, while Rylee Crull had 14 of her 18 points in the second half. Both players fouled out in regulation.