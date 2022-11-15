CLINTON—Those wondering what Clinton’s Jayden Nortier might do for an encore after her stellar junior season in 2021-22 received a resounding answer in Tuesday night’s season opener against Delavan-Darien.

Nortier broke the Clinton school record for points in a game, dropping 42 in a furious come-from-behind 74-70 overtime win over the Comets.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you