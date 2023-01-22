JANESVILLE — A 44-24 halftime deficit led to Janesville Parker's 75-53 loss in a conference girls basketball game against Madison Memorial on Saturday.
In the second half of the contest, Parker (2-14 overall, 2-11 Big Eight Conference) came out with a spark and battled against the Spartans. Before both teams took their starters out with three minutes remaining, the two teams scored 29 points in the second half.
The Vikings' play in the first half of the game wasn't enough to overcome Memorial, despite their second-half performance.
Memorial (5-12, 5-8) started the game with a full-court press against Parker. The Vikings struggled to find open looks on offense and turned the ball over several times trying to escape from traps.
"I felt that as we went into the the first stretch of the game, we gave up, probably a 20-point run," said Parker coach Ryan Tyrrell. "We talked about at halftime how that's just inexcusable. We're digging ourselves a hole and unfortunately, it's a wet hill. As you're trying to climb up and out of that hill, you're gonna slide back down, and it was too deep for us to climb out."
On defense, the Vikings struggled to defend the paint early in the contest. A defensive adjustment focusing on the interior ultimately gave up open looks on the perimeter.
"Part of that (first-half hole) was us getting beat to the rack," Tyrell said. "Part of that was us not closing out in a 1-3-1 (defense) and staying close enough to (Avery) Blue to contest her shot. That's partially the strategy, and you're going to leave gaps in the zone."
"If you've got a nice shooter, they'll exploit that. So because we were getting beat to the rack, I made an adjustment and that adjustment turned into Blue getting a couple of really good looks outside."
Blue scored 15 points for the Spartans and made three first-half 3-pointers. Memorial's Arrianna Eubanks led all scorers with 20 points and also made three 3-pointers in the first half.
With a big halftime deficit, Parker came out of the break with a new fire. The team attacked hard on offense and was aggressive on the defensive side of the ball.
Harper Brandenburg used her speed and toughness to shut down looks from Memorial's guards. Addison Miller did nicely defending the paint and kept her arms up to avoid fouls. As a whole, the Vikings' starting lineup all stepped up in the period.
On offense, Parker made better decisions passing out of Memorial's trapping defense. Being able to run their offense, the Vikings successfully fed Miller in the paint and found open shooters near the perimeter. Miller led Parker with 16 points in the game.
An Ava Eggers-Ahrens field goal in the paint cut Memorial's lead to 61-47 in the second half, which was as close as the Vikings would get to the Spartans.
"By the time we adjusted, started to attack and have an aggressive mindset, we were too buried," Tyrrell said. "It's not that we played poorly, but we definitely had a stretch where we did and it buried us. So we can't have those stretches. We don't score efficiently enough to have those stretches where we give up long extended runs."
On Tuesday, the Vikings will hope to shore up their defense on a trip to Sun Prairie East and carry over the momentum from the second half of Saturday's game.
"We're going to continue to look at cleaning up staying in front of people, keeping our closeouts under control and shifting our momentum," Tyrrell said.
MADISON MEMORIAL 75, JANESVILLE PARKER 53
Memorial (75)—Jackson 1-1-3, Blue 5-1-15, Harden 5-1-11, Worman 1-3-6, Nwachukwu 4-0-8, Eubanks 7-3-20, Martin 4-4-12. Totals 27-13-75.
Parker (53)—Brandenburg 2-2-6, Riley 0-2-2, Booth 2-5-9, Eggers-Ahrens 3-0-6, Miller 7-2-16, Vincetich 1-0-2, Brown 1-0-3, Minich 2-3-9. Totals 18-14-53.