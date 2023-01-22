JANESVILLE — A 44-24 halftime deficit led to Janesville Parker's 75-53 loss in a conference girls basketball game against Madison Memorial on Saturday.

In the second half of the contest, Parker (2-14 overall, 2-11 Big Eight Conference) came out with a spark and battled against the Spartans. Before both teams took their starters out with three minutes remaining, the two teams scored 29 points in the second half.

