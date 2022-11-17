Janesville Parker faced a daunting challenge to start its girls basketball season Thursday night.
The Vikings hosted one of the top teams in the state in Verona and struggled with turnovers in an 85-26 home loss.
“I would say our biggest thing was we lacked control,” Parker coach Ryan Tyrrell said. “Very elementary things like jump stops, pass fakes, making crisp passes, taking high to go low, faking the low to go high, stepping through to make passes on post entries and keeping our seals in the post. So like, very fundamental things we were struggling with. Our skill sets have developed significantly over the offseason, but we lacked control today.”
Part of the problem was Verona’s relentless defense. They pressured the ball well, won the rebounding game and were able to find holes in the Vikings’ defense.
It was also difficult for the Vikings (0-1, 0-1 Big Eight Conference) to establish offensive sets with the Wildcats’ (1-0, 1-0) aggressive defense.
Despite its opening loss to the season, there were positives for Parker’s growing program. On defense, the team had a few steals that led to transition layups. Individually, some of Parker’s players got good looks at the basket.
“We got some out of Ava Eggers,” Tyrell said. “She hit three (3-pointers). So she shot the ball well, and that’s a positive. Addie Miller got some post touches and she had three (2-pointers) and she had a couple of chances for free throws. So she ended up with eight and she was playing aggressively.”
Parker will travel across town Saturday to play Craig for its next game. Before the game and for the rest of the season, Tyrrell wants to see improvements take place in practice.
“I’ve been really just kind of talking to them about how in practice we’re just not going hard enough at each other,” Tyrrell said. “Practice has been kind of lacking, and they just don’t give each other enough intensity. So that’s got to change. I want to see him do it and not talk about it.”
Verona (85)—Stremlow 7-5-20, Gorzalski 1-0-2, Rupnow 2-4-9, Briggs 7-1-19, Lambe 3-6-12, Ellis 4-3-11, Jirsa 1-0-2, Murphy 2-0-4, Jensen 2-0-6. Totals 29-19-85.
Parker (26)—Booth 4-0-9, Eggers-Ahrens 3-0-9, Miller 3-2-8. Totals 10-2-26.
Halftime—Verona 69, Parker 15. 3-point goals—Verona 8 (Stremlow, Rupnow, Briggs 4, Jensen 2). Parker 4 (Booth, Egger 3). Free throws missed—Verona 6, Parker 5. Total fouls—Verona 9, Parker 15.
