Girls basketball: Janesville Parker falls to Mineral Point 77-24 GAZETTE STAFF Dec 28, 2022 The Janesville Parker girls basketball team lost to Mineral Point 77-24 on Tuesday.With coach Ryan Tyrrell away from the team due to illness, the Vikings (2-10 overall, 2-7 Big Eight Conference) struggled to contain the Pointers' offense.Mineral Point (8-2, 4-0 SWAL Conference) hit 10 3-pointers in the game and finished the first half with a 56-15 lead.Guard Paisley Booth led Parker in scoring with eight points.The Vikings will next face Sun Prairie West at home Jan. 10.MINERAL POINT 77, JANESVILLE PARKER 24Mineral Point (77)—Lindsey 3-4-13, Watters 7-2-18, Lee 1-0-2, K. Kabat 4-1-9, Goninen 2-0-6, M. Kabat 2-0-4, Ingwell 5-0-12, Kroll 2-1-5, Wenger 1-0-2, Cox 2-1-6. Totals 29-10-77.Parker (24)—Brandenburg 1-0-2, Riley 0-1-1, Booth 3-2-8, Miller 2-1-5, Vincetich 1-0-2, Minich 3-0-6. Totals 9-4-24.Halftime—Mineral Point 56, Parker 15. 3-point goals—Mineral Point 10 (Lindsey 3, Watters 2, Goninen 2, Ingwell 2, Cox), Parker 0. Missed free throws—Mineral Point 13, Parker 9. Team fouls—Mineral Point 18, Parker 20.