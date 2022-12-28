Janesville Craig point guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy goes up for a layup against Madison La Follette at Craig High School in Janesville on Nov. 17. Magestro-Kennedy had 28 points in Wednesday’s win over Lakeside Lutheran, which put her on exactly 1,000 points in her high school basketball career.
Janesville Craig guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy needed 28 points to reach a milestone scoring mark before the championship game of the Optimist Classic at Craig High in Janesville on Wednesday, so she went out and got them.
She scored 28 against Lakeside Lutheran to put her at exactly 1,000 points in her prep career in the Cougars’ 66-50 victory.
“I think it’s the fourth year in a row we’ve won this tournament,” Storbakken said. “It’s really an accomplishment with the teams we’ve had come to it, so it’s nice.”
In its tournament opener against Milton on Tuesday, Craig was lights out on defense and generated great shot opportunities at the rim. That play carried over into the Cougars’ tournament victory.
“I liked our defense, we shot the ball well again and we moved the ball pretty,” Storbakken said. “I think we’re playing the best basketball right now that we’ve played all season.”
Craig jumped out to an early lead against Lakeside and entered the second half up 38-27. The Cougars took a 20-plus-point lead before subbing in their bench unit.
Magestro-Kennedy led all scorers with 28 points and six 3-pointers. Questionable before the game, the guard elected to play and made Craig history.
“Her and Mya (Nicholson) are the first D-I players that I’ve had the opportunity to coach, and it’s just real nice,” Storbakken said. “Ellie is a nice player and a real sweet kid. She’s a real good teammate. She loves her teammates, her coaches, and she’ll run through a wall for you. It’s a real pleasure to coach her, and it’s been an honor for four years.”
Nicholson scored 11 points in the game and made three 3-point shots. Liz Pierson scored 10 points. As a team, Craig hit 11 3-point shots.
The Cougars’ next game will be at home Jan. 6 against Madison East.