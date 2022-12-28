JVG_221229_CRAIG_GBB01
Janesville Craig point guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy goes up for a layup against Madison La Follette at Craig High School in Janesville on Nov. 17. Magestro-Kennedy had 28 points in Wednesday’s win over Lakeside Lutheran, which put her on exactly 1,000 points in her high school basketball career.

 Anthony Wahl

Janesville Craig guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy needed 28 points to reach a milestone scoring mark before the championship game of the Optimist Classic at Craig High in Janesville on Wednesday, so she went out and got them.

She scored 28 against Lakeside Lutheran to put her at exactly 1,000 points in her prep career in the Cougars’ 66-50 victory.

