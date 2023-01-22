Janesville Craig secured its 10th win in a row with a 76-34 conference victory over Beloit on Saturday.
"It was a great team effort," said Craig coach Kerry Storbakken. "Against a team that's not having a real good season and hasn't had a lot of success, we came out and really played well from the beginning."
Guard Mya Nicholson led the Cougars (14-3 overall, 11-2 Big Eight) with 21 points. Her 21st point of the night was her 1,000th at Craig.
"She has a lot of tools in the toolbox," Storbakken said. "And what I mean by that is for a kid her size going in Northern Iowa, she can handle a ball, play point, can shoot the 3, can get to the rim and she can post up because she's got great footwork down low.
"She's a great team player who works her tail off in every practice and every game. Northern Iowa is getting real, real special player. The good thing for Northern Iowa and us as coaches is she's only a junior and will be our senior point guard next year."
Nicholson might have led the Cougars in scoring against Beloit (3-13, 1-12), but the win was a complete team effort. Ten Cougars scored in the game.
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and Brae Bertocchi each scored 14 points. All of Bertocchi's baskets came in the first half of the game.
"(Bertocchi) played unbelievably," Storbakken said.
Beloit might not be near the top of the conference but holding any Big Eight team to 34 points is an accomplishment.
"Our man-to-man was really good," Storbakken said. "We practice that defense every night because we know defense should be a constant. You play good defense then that's going to be there every night. I'm very pleased with this afternoon and how the girls played."
After 10 straight wins, Craig will face a new challenge at 7:15 p.m. Friday when it hosts Sun Prairie West.
The Cougars lost their first-ever meeting with the Wolves with an 86-54 road loss and will look for some revenge during the team's hot streak.
"This is a huge game," Storbakken said of the game with West. "We want to turn the tables. I think it'll be a huge crowd because I think people want to see if we have made that next step."