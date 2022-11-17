Janesville Craig point guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy goes up for a layup during Thursday’s game against Madison La Follette in Janesville. Magestro-Kennedy scored 33 points in the Cougars’ 105-57 win to open Big Eight Conference play.
Janesville Craig point guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy goes up for a layup during Thursday’s game against Madison La Follette in Janesville. Magestro-Kennedy scored 33 points in the Cougars’ 105-57 win to open Big Eight Conference play.
JANESVILLE—From the opening tip of Thursday’s Big Eight Conference opener, Janesville Craig didn’t give visiting Madison La Follette a moment’s peace.
The Cougars (2-0, 1-0 Big Eight) came out with an aggressive defense that was a preseason emphasis for coach Kerry Storbakken, and Mya Nicholson and Ellie Magestro-Kennedy scored 35 and 33 points, respectively, to notch a 105-57 win over the Lancers.
“(We played) good, tough, in-your-face defense, and then we tried to get out once on the break,” Storbakken said. “(La Follette) was getting offensive rebounds in the first half, and (Alayna West) got loose and she actually led the game with 36 points. We played very tenacious defense, and we pressed on offense and got the ball out to run.”
Craig did give the Lancers (0-1, 0-1) some good looks outside with its aggressive style in the paint, but Craig’s offense was more than capable of overcoming what La Follette was doing. Nicholson scored from midrange and from 3-point territory, making six shots from beyond the arc.
Magestro-Kennedy, meanwhile, guided the ship to a triple-digit performance. She chipped in 33 points and was masterful running fast breaks and setting up the offense.
“I’m just trying to be super aggressive,” Magestro-Kennedy said. “We knew coming into the game we needed to punch them first. Last year, they kind of did it to us. So we were like, ‘This is a revenge game.’ Like, we just want to kill them. That was a focus for us.”
She also added tenacity on the defensive end to her offensive game, fighting for rebounds and ending up at the bottom of some scrums.
“She rebounds and she can jump,” Storbakken said. “She’s physical and she’s tenacious. And you know, she brings it 84 feet. I mean, she doesn’t take a play off. That’s the way she practices, and she doesn’t take any time off.”
On every rebound or turnover, Craig ran the court and found the open shooters, and more often than not, they would make their shots.
“When you shoot the ball (well), you’re a little more excited on defense,” Storbakken said. “It puts a hop in your step.”
A game like this could be an effective table-setter for a fun and exciting season.
“We’ve been doing pretty well, but we definitely tried to stay humble,” Magestro-Kennedy said. “Every team we play, we don’t care if it’s the worst or if it’s the best team out there, we want to kill them. So that’s kind of like an aggressive mindset, but that’s just we’re focusing on that this year. We feel like we could surprise a lot of people and so we just want to play super hard. And it’s exciting, winning these big games.”
Craig’s next game is another home conference matchup at 2:30 p.m. Saturday with crosstown rival Janesville Parker.