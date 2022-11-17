JANESVILLE—From the opening tip of Thursday’s Big Eight Conference opener, Janesville Craig didn’t give visiting Madison La Follette a moment’s peace.

The Cougars (2-0, 1-0 Big Eight) came out with an aggressive defense that was a preseason emphasis for coach Kerry Storbakken, and Mya Nicholson and Ellie Magestro-Kennedy scored 35 and 33 points, respectively, to notch a 105-57 win over the Lancers.

