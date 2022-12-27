JANESVILLE—Janesville Craig was far from sluggish coming out of Christmas weekend.
The Cougars were focused, fast and efficient in their 70-47 victory over Milton in the first round of the Optimist Classic tournament at Craig High on Tuesday afternoon.
“I thought today was probably our best game all around,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “I thought we played great running the floor, sharing the ball, finding great shots and playing good defense.”
Milton (2-7 overall, 1-4 Badger East Conference) played tough in the first part of the game, finding ways out of Craig’s trapping defense and limiting their turnovers. They also shot the ball well and played together to find open shooting opportunities.
“That’s when we play our best basketball, when we’re attacking that rim,” Milton coach Stacy Skemp said. “If we get shut down at the rim, we kick it out. We shot great and in-rhythm 3-point shots that we wanted to get, and they were falling.”
Craig (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Eight Conference) was also playing smart basketball. The Cougars hustled, played methodical offense to find the best shot and corralled their fair share of offensive rebounds.
“We made that one extra pass to get the great shot instead of settling,” Storbakken said. “We made that extra pass and we got a better look. That’s what we’re telling the girls. To move the ball and get the defense out of position.”
With the score tied at 10 going into the back end of the first half, things started to unravel for Milton.
Craig’s defense started forcing Milton to turn the ball over and built an advantage through its transition offense. The Cougars ran the floor quickly and found passing lanes through Milton’s defense for assisted layups.
“We were very happy with how we got out there and ran,” Storbakken said. “The sharing of the ball and the fight to find an open player, it’s good to see.”
The Red Hawks had trouble coping with the Cougars’ speed and playmaking at the end of the first half. Craig entered the second half of play with a 49-19 lead.
“Craig punched back, and we didn’t have an answer,” Skemp said. “We rolled over and dug ourselves a hole.”
In the second half, Craig continued to light up the scoreboard using the same formula—sharp passing, disruptive defense and excellent shooting.
Craig’s Brae Bertocchi led all scorers with 15 points. It was the guard’s second game in a row with 15 points. About halfway through the season, Bertocchi has stepped up for the Cougars behind guards Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and Mya Nicholson.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Bertocchi said. “I’ve been working on a lot of confidence stuff, and in practice I’m working on taking (shots) for me. If I make (shots), things open up for everyone else.”
Liz Pierson, Magestro-Kennedy and Nicholson each added 12 points for the Cougars. Lily Campbell scored 10 points. Overall, eight Cougars scored in the contest.
Despite the defeat, the Red Hawks played hard throughout. Near the end of the game, two made baskets through fouls from Holly Morehart and Nayeli Kilen led to celebratory eruptions from the Milton bench.
“We’re small in numbers, but we’re mighty,” Skemp said. “Every single person in our varsity program is important, and just allowing those girls to realize their roles is important. We’re strict on supporting your teammates and they’ll support you.”
Kilen led Milton with 12 points and made three 3-point shots. Julia Wolf scored 10, Paityn Olson scored nine and Morehart scored eight points.
Both teams will play tomorrow in the second round of the tournament. Craig will face Lakeside Lutheran and hopes to see the same production on the court. Milton will play Oconomowoc and try to build on what was perhaps the Red Hawks’ best play of the year in the first eight minutes of Tuesday’s game.
J
ANESVILLE CRAIG 70, MILTON 47
Craig (70)—Campbell 3-3-10, Vitaioli 1-2-4, Pierson 6-0-12, Magestro-Kennedy 6-0-12, Bertocchi 6-2-15, Trumpy 0-1-1, Clarke 1-2-4, Nicholson 5-0-12. Totals 28-10-70.
Milton (47)—Kilen 4-1-12, Shaw 1-0-3, Olson 4-0-9, Morehart 3-1-8, Wolf 3-2-10, Schuetz 1-0-3, Kojo 1-0-2. Totals 21-4-47.
Halftime—Craig 49-19. 3-point goals—Craig 3 (Campbell, Bertocchi, Nicholson), Milton 8 (Kilen 3, Shaw, Olson, Morehart, Wolf 2, Schuetz). Missed free throws—Craig 3, Milton 2. Team fouls—Craig 10, Milton 8.