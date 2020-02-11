Evansville's girls basketball team clinched a conference championship Tuesday night.
Senior Paige Banks scored 24 points, and the Blue Devils won 47-33 at Edgerton in a Rock Valley Conference game.
Evansville improved to 15-4 overall and 14-1 in the Rock Valley with three games to play. Clinton is in second place at 11-4.
The conference crown is Evansville's first since the 2006-07 season. It can win the league title outright if it beats Jefferson at home Friday night.
Josey Rinehart added 14 points for the Blue Devils, including making eight free throws. They were 15 of 22 from the line as a team, while the Crimson Tide were 3 of 5.
Sylvia Fox had 11 points for Edgerton (5-14, 3-12).
EVANSVILLE 47, EDGERTON 33
Evansville (47)—Rinehart 3-8-14, Tofte 2-0-5, Fillner 0-2-2, Eftemoff 1-0-2, Banks 8-5-24. Totals: 14-15-47.
Edgerton (33)—Rebman 1-0-2, Danks 2-0-4, Fox Gunderson 2-2-7, Schuman 2-0-4, Fox 4-1-11, Rusch 2-0-5. Totals: 13-3-33.
Evansville;25;22--47
Edgerton;17;16--33
3-point goals—Evansville 4 (Banks 3, Tofte), Edgerton 4 (Fox 2, Fox Gunderson, Rusch). Free throws missed--Evansville 7, Edgerton 2. Total fouls—Evansville 11, Edgerton 17.
- Whitewater 52, Brodhead 48--Abby Grosinske scored 21 points to lead the visiting Whippets to a victory and sole possession of third place in the RVC.
Grosinske had four 3-pointers for Whitewater (9-9, 9-6 RVC), which led 20-12 at half. Kacie Carollo added 12 points and Alyssa Schumacher 10 for the Whippets.
Kiarra Moe scored 17 to lead the Cardinals (12-7, 8-7).
WHITEWATER 52, BRODHEAD 48
Whitewater (52)--Grosinske 6-5-21, Carollo 5-0-12, Laue 2-3-7, Schumacher 2-6-10, Juoni 1-0-2. Totals: 16-14-52.
Brodhead (45)--Purdue 1-3-5, Olvier 2-2-6, Steinmann 1-0-3, Kammerer 0-2-2, Moe 6-2-17, Dix 4-4-12. Totals: 14-13-45.
Whitewater;20;32--52
Brodhead;12;33--45
3-point goals--W 6 (Grosinske 4, Carollo 2), B 4 (Moe 3, Steinmann). Free throws missed--W 6, B 4. Total fouls--W 17, B 16. Fouled out--Carollo, Purdue.
- Jefferson 56, Big Foot 46—Junior Ainsley Howard made nine free throws and three 3-pointers on the way to a career-high-tying 22 points as the host Eagles (9-9, 8-7) beat the Chiefs.
Jefferson trailed by four at the break but outscored Big Foot 33-19 in the final 18 minutes.
Lydia Larson scored 19 points for Big Foot (7-12, 6-9).
JEFFERSON 56, BIG FOOT 46
Big Foot (46)--Peterson 2-0-4, Courier 2-7-12, Vandebogert 2-0-4, V. Larson 0-1-1, L. Larson 6-2-19, Tracy 2-0-6. Totals: 14-10-46.
Jefferson (56)--Madden 2-2-8, Howard 5-9-22, Helmink 0-3-3, Johnson 5-1-11, J. Peterson 3-0-6, Beck 1-4-6. Totals: 16-19-56.
Walworth Big Foot;27;19--46
Jefferson;23;33--56
3-point goals--BF 8 (L. Larson 5, Tracy 2, Courier), J 5 (Howard 3, Madden 2). Free throws missed--BF 5, J 13. Total fouls--BF 19, J 16.
- McFarland 48, East Troy 32--The host Spartans (8-11, 8-7) jumped out to a 30-13 lead by half and never looked back against the winless Trojans.
McFARLAND 48, EAST TROY 32
East Troy (32)--Pluess 1-0-3, E. Aleckson 0-1-1, Scurek 4-0-8, Nelson 1-0-2, J. Aleckson 1-0-3, Verbeten 1-0-2, Golabowski 3-6-13. Totals: 11-7-32.
McFarland (48)--Gray 3-1-7, Fortune 2-1-5, Kirch 3-3-9, Lonigro 6-2-15, Bieri 0-2-2, Dommisse 1-0-2, Brandt 1-0-2, Hildebrandt 3-0-6. Totals: 19-9-48.
East Troy;13;19--32
McFarland;30;18--48
3-point goals--ET 3 (Pluess, J. Aleckson, Golabowski), M 1 (Lonigro). Free throws missed--ET 3, M 6. Total fouls--ET 18, M 14.