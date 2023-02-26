Edgerton's girls basketball team played in two regional games over the weekend. On Friday, the Crimson Tide beat Evansville 46-33 in the quarterfinals, but lost in a regional finals matchup against Platteville 39-29 on Saturday.
Against Evansville, Edgerton found itself with a 10-point lead at halftime. The Blue Devils stuck around in the contest however and the Crimson Tide relied on Sylvia Fox's free throw shooting to close out the contest. Fox led Edgerton with 19 points.
Maria Messling scored 19 points for Evansville (16-10) and Ava Brandenburg chipped in 13.
With its win, Edgerton (22-3) advanced to its third-straight regional finals game.
Regional finals
In its regional title game, Edgerton couldn't hold onto a second-half lead in a low scoring game.
With a five point advantage in the second half, Platteville (20-6) kept pushing and the Crimson Tide couldn't answer.
Fox led the Crimson Tide again with 12 points.
While the loss stings, Edgerton finishes its undoubtedly successful season with 22 wins. Crimson Tide coach Chris Jenny credits his players teamwork for the season they've had.
"They play for each other," said Edgerton coach Chris Jenny. "It's a team that certainly exceeded everybody's expectations outside of the program with the type of season that we had last year and the kids that we lost. They play hard and they compete with each other. It's a great family that we've got."