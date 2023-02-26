01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Edgerton's girls basketball team played in two regional games over the weekend. On Friday, the Crimson Tide beat Evansville 46-33 in the quarterfinals, but lost in a regional finals matchup against Platteville 39-29 on Saturday.

Against Evansville, Edgerton found itself with a 10-point lead at halftime. The Blue Devils stuck around in the contest however and the Crimson Tide relied on Sylvia Fox's free throw shooting to close out the contest. Fox led Edgerton with 19 points.

