01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Mya Nicholson dominated on the boards, with passing and with scoring in Janesville Craig’s seventh win in a row. The Cougars defeated Middleton 62-42 on the road Tuesday night.

“We talked about being a little tougher, and we got great effort,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “Middleton is a a lot bigger than we are. I thought we matched toughness for toughness. So we we took a step forward and we move the ball really well.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you