Mya Nicholson dominated on the boards, with passing and with scoring in Janesville Craig’s seventh win in a row. The Cougars defeated Middleton 62-42 on the road Tuesday night.
“We talked about being a little tougher, and we got great effort,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “Middleton is a a lot bigger than we are. I thought we matched toughness for toughness. So we we took a step forward and we move the ball really well.”
Nicholson led Craig (11-3 overall, 8-2 Big Eight Conference) with 21 points and was a transition maestro finding open teammates and running the floor. After being perfect from the line against Madison East on Friday, Nicholson went 11-for-11 from the charity stripe against Middleton (6-7, 6-4).
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy scored 18 points in the Cougars’ win.
During this winning streak, Magestro-Kennedy and Nicholson have been as advertised — two hard-playing guards, leaders on the court and the team’s top scorers.
While these two guards have been playing well, Craig has seen new faces emerge in each of these past seven wins. Against Middleton, it was Bella Vitaioli who scored 10 points. Nicholson assisted Vitaioli on all four of her field goals in transition.
“The X-factor is what I call that third or fourth score that we need to beat really good teams,” Storbakken said. “Right now the depth is coming together and we’re getting contributions from a lot of kids.”
Looking to extend its winning streak to eight, the Cougars will play on the road against Madison La Follette at 5 p.m. Saturday.