Janesville Craig struggled against a taller opponent in its 68-45 girls basketball regional finals loss to Kenosha Bradford (20-6) on Saturday.
Kenosha's Bradford's 6-foot forwards Nevaeh Thomas and Syderah Farmer made their presence know on the court as the scored 28 and 17 points against Craig, respectively.
"We didn't have an answer for them, but our kids have got a lot to be proud of," said Craig coach Kerry Storbakken. "Give Bradford credit. They're good team. They've had a nice season and that size just overwhelmed us tonight. It was just too many opportunities for them."
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy led the Cougars (20-6) in scoring with 18 points. Mya Nicholson scored 17 points and hit four 3-pointers in the contest.
Craig ends its season with 20 wins, the fourth time this has happened in Storbakken's 13 years as head coach. Storbakken credits the Cougars' chemistry and teamwork.
"To have a successful season, you need to get the buy in and get players to believe in what you're doing," Storbakken said. "We had all that so I think that's the key ingredient, our team chemistry. We're just all on the same page and all working together. They're best friends on and off the court and we liked each other. When you like each other, you have each other's backs. It's really cool to see with the success of their season."
KENOSHA BRADFORD 68, JANESVILLE CRAIG 45
Kenosha Bradford (68)—Green 1-1-3, Thomas 11-6-28, Farmer 7-1-17, Brown 2-0-5, Parlar 7-1-15. Totals 28-9-68.