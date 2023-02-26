01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Janesville Craig struggled against a taller opponent in its 68-45 girls basketball regional finals loss to Kenosha Bradford (20-6) on Saturday.

Kenosha's Bradford's 6-foot forwards Nevaeh Thomas and Syderah Farmer made their presence know on the court as the scored 28 and 17 points against Craig, respectively.

