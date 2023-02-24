JANESVILLE — The Cougars’ defense stepped up at the right time against a Mukwonago offense that kept scoring on Friday night. Janesville Craig pulled out a 63-56 win in a WIAA regional girls basketball matchup.
Down 8-7 early in the contest, the Cougars (20-5) took a double-digit lead led by their defense.
Three straight turnovers at the top of the key for Craig led to two easy layups in transition for Brae Bertocchi and Liz Pierson to fuel the Cougars’ 14-0 run. Mya Nicholson hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points, followed by a 3-pointer from guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy to give Craig a 21-8 lead.
The Cougars dissected Mukwonago’s zone defense by using Lily Campbell in the paint to find open holes in the defense. Running the offense off her presence in the middle, the Cougars were able to create actions and find holes in Mukwonago’s zone.
“She was huge because she had (Lucy Sarna) a big player guarding her,” said Craig coach Kerry Storbakken. “(Sarna) is just hanging in the lane so we had Lily set picks for Mya and Ellie. It worked pretty well and they were getting open from off those picks.”
It was smooth sailing for the Cougars until Mukwonago’s Julianna McGillivray went on a run of her own to close out the first half. She was able to slash through Craig’s defense and found easy layups. She scored seven-straight points and Mukwonago’s Bre Hingiss closed out the half with a wide open 3-pointer. Mukwonago led entering the second half 32-30.
The Cougars missed some open shots in the first half, but it was their defense that needed to adjust in the second after it let Mukwonago back into the contest.
Craig’s defense did adjust and held McGillivray scoreless in the second half. Campbell made her impact felt in the middle of the defense to slow McGillivray down.
“She's undersized but the girl's a beast down there,” Storbakken said. “I thought she did a great job.”
The two teams traded points to begin the half before Magestro-Kennedy went on a nine-point scoring streak with a 3-pointer, two layups and a pull-up jumper. Her scoring run left Craig just a field goal behind before Nicholson tied the game 41-41. Nicolson led Craig with 23 points and Magestro-Kennedy scored 19.
On the next possession, Bertocchi stole the ball and Craig missed a shot in transition. Pierson rebounded the miss, kicked it to the top of the key to Nicholson and she hit a step-back 3-pointer. Ahead 44-41, Craig never looked back.
Mukwonago stayed in the contest with some timely 3-point shots down the stretch. Mukwonago used Sarna in the post to block Craig’s lower-zone defenders that freed open shooters in the corner. After Craig adjusted, Mukwonago opted for a quick-pass approach on the perimeter that also led to open 3-pointers.
It may have taken Craig a few minutes, but its defense stepped up when it mattered. In a game that showed several different offensive adjustments for Mukwonago, the Cougars played together and found ways to stop their opponent.
“In the first half, we weren't playing super well on defense,” Nicholson said. “We weren't getting to that high post like we usually do. In the second, we stopped them from driving and we stopped (Sarna). In the end, (Lili Hartel) was able to get some open 3-pointers but we were able to get out on her.”
With a two-point lead at the end of the contest, Craig secured its victory at the free throw line to close out Mukwonago 63-56. On Saturday, Craig will travel to Kenosha Bradford for a regional title.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 63, MUKWONAGO 56
Craig (63)—Campbell 2-2-6, Pierson 2-2-7, Magestro-Kennedy 8-0-19, Bertocchi 3-2-8, Nicholson 7-6-23. Totals 22-12-63.
Mukwonago (56)—Sarna 6-1-13, Hingiss 3-0-8, Butalla 1-0-3, Schreiber 1-0-3, McGillivray 5-1-11, Hartel 6-2-18. Totals 22-4-56.
Halftime—Mukwonago 32, Craig 30. 3-point goals—Craig 7 (Pierson, Magestro-Kennedy 3, Nicholson 3), Mukwonago 8 (Hingiss 2, Butalla, Schreiber, Hartel 4). Missed free throws—Craig 4, Mukwonago 6. Team fouls—Craig 14, Mukwonago 19.