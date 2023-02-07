Two new faces emerged as leading scorers in Janesville Craig’s 78-40 conference girls basketball victory over Madison Memorial on Tuesday.
In seemingly every Cougars win this season, guards Mya Nicholson and Ellie Magestro-Kennedy have led the team with one role player stepping up in the scoring department.
On Tuesday, it was Liz Pierson and Brae Bertocchi who led the way for Craig (16-5 overall, 13-4 Big Eight). Bertocchi led the team with 19 points and Pierson scored 17 against the Spartans (6-15, 6-11).
“This might have been one of our better games all around where we move the basketball,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “Mya and Ellie have been leading most games, so it’s nice to get that third and fourth scorer. That was a total team victory, but Brae and Liz played out of their minds tonight, and we just moved the ball as good as we have all year.”
The ball movement was key in the Cougars’ victory. Whether it was out of offensive sets or in transition, Craig was able to find open teammates throughout the night.
“We got a lot of breakouts on transition and ran our secondary break really well,” Storbakken said. “In half court, we ran that well too. Offensively, it might have been one of our better performances of the year if not the best as far as getting people involved.”
With Memorial’s defense focusing on Nicholson and Magestro-Kennedy, Bertocchi and Pierson cooked.
Facing softer coverage as the Spartans shifted focus to Bertocchi and Pierson, Nicholson and Magestro-Kennedy got to shine as they scored 16 and 11 points respectively.
”It’s huge because you’re a more balanced team,” Storbakken said. “You’re a tougher team to guard. They can’t just rely on trying to stop Mya and Ellie. They have to (stop) those third, fourth and fifth players stepping up in scoring. They were hitting 3-pointers and getting to the rim. They looked a lot more confident today.”
With three games remaining in the regular season, Craig will travel to Sun Prairie East on Friday.
“I’m just looking forward to taking care of Sun Prairie East on Friday and getting a good seed,” Storbakken said. “Then we just take our chances in the tournament and see what happens.”I like this team and I think if we play like we did tonight, we can be any team we play.”