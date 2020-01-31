Paige Banks led a quartet of double-figure scorers to keep Evansville ahead of host McFarland and in first place of the Rock Valley Conference.
Banks scored 21 points, including three 3-pointers as the Blue Devils beat the Spartans 66-42 on Friday night.
Evansville improved to 12-1 in the Rock Valley and 13-4 overall.
Rachel Tofte added 16 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Blue Devils. Josey Rinehart had 11 points, and Abi Eftemoff had 10.
The Blue Devils built a 40-20 lead by halftime and cruised home.
Lindsey Lonigro led the Spartans (7-6, 7-10) with 12 points.
EVANSVILLE 66, MCFARLAND 42
Evansville (66)—Rinehart, 5-1-11; Tofte, 6-0-16; Fillner, 1-0-2; Sendelbach, 0-2-2 Tiedt, 0-2-2; Banks, 6-6-21; Messling, 1-0-3; Eftenoff, 5-0-10. Totals: 24-11-66.
McFarland (42)—Butler, 4-1-9; Kirch, 1-4-7; Lonigro, 4-2-12; Gilbertson, 1-0-2; Brandt, 1-2-4; Hildebrandt, 3-1-8. Totals: 14-10-42.
Evansville 40 26—66
McFarland 20 22—42
3-point goals—E 8 (Tofte 4, Banks 3, Messling), M 4 (Kirch, Lonigro 2, Hildebrandt). Free throws missed—E 5, M 3. Total fouls—E 12, M 14.
Clinton 49, Edgerton 39—The visiting Cougars took advantage of turnovers to beat the Crimson Tide.
“We had 22 turnovers, which makes it tough,” Edgerton head coach Mike Schmidt said. “But that has been our MO.”
Olivia Roehl scored 18 points to lead the Cougars (11-3 in the Rock Valley, 13-4 overall). Liz Kalk added nine.
Sylvia Fox paced Edgerton (3-10) with 10 points.
CLINTON 49, EDGERTON 39
Clinton (49)—E. Teubert, 3-0-6; Kalk, 2-3-9; Nortier, 2-0-4; Welte, 2-1-5; Ciochon, 1-5-7; Roehl, 7-4-18. Totals: 18-13-49.
Edgerton (39)—Rebman, 1-0-2; Cas. Danks, 2-0-4; Fox-Gunderson, 1-1-4; Schuman, 1-0-3; Fox, 3-2-10; Rusch, 3-0-7; Radtke, 2-3-9. Totals: 12-6-39.
Clinton 21 28—49
Edgerton 18 21—39
3-point goals—C 0; E 7 (Schuman, Fox 2, Fox-Gunderson, Rusch, Radtke 2). Free throws missed—C 13, E 2. Total fouls—C 12, E 21. Fouled out—Fox-Gunderson, Radtke.
Brodhead 42, Big Foot 28—Brodhead’s Abbie Dix scored 17 of her 24 points in the second half to lead the Cardinals past the visiting Chiefs.
The Cardinals pulled away a low-scoring first half saw them lead 11-9 at the break.
Brodhead’s Kiarra Moe scored all nine of her points in the second half as the Cardinals went to 8-5 in the Rock Valley and 12-5 overall.
Olivia Peterson scored eight points to lead Big Foot (5-8 RVC).
BRODHEAD 42, BIG FOOT 28
Big Foot (28)—Peterson, 4-0-8; Courier, 3-0-6; Vandebogert, 1-0-2; L. Larson, 3-1-7; Tracy, 1-0-3; Holt, 1-0-2. Totals: 13-1-28.
Brodhead (42)—Purdue, 2-2-6; Kail, 1-1-3; Moe, 3-2-9; Dix, 8-8-24. Totals: 14-13-42.
Big Foot 9 19—28
Brodhead 11 31—42
3-point goals—BF 1 (Tracy), Br 1)Moe). Free throws missed—BF 3, Br 15. Total fouls—BF 22, Br 8.
Turner 41, Jefferson 33—Olivia Tinder accounted for 18 points as the visiting Trojans defeated Jefferson, 41-33, in Rock Valley Conference action.
Tinder scored 11 of her 18 points in the first half to help give Beloit Turner (11-6, 7-6) a 18-17 halftime lead.
Ainsley Howard scored a team-high 10 points for the Eagles (7-8, 6-7) in their defeat.
TURNER 41, JEFFERSON 33Turner (41)—Windsor 3-1-7, Klossner 3-0-9, Njoo 1-0-3, Tinder 7-3-18, Wilson 2-0-4. Totals: 15-4-41.
Jefferson (33)—Madden 0-2-2, Messmann 1-2-4, Howard 4-0-10, S. Peterson 2-0-4, Dearborn 0-1-1, Johnson 3-0-6, J. Peterson 1-0-2, Beck 2-0-4. Totals: 13-5-33.
Beloit Turner 18 23—41
Jefferson 17 16—33
3-point goals—T 5 (Klossner 3, Njoo, Tinder), J 2 (Howard 2). Free throws missed—T 8, J 2. Total fouls—T 14, J 16.
Whitewater 56, East Troy 24—The visiting Whippets held the Trojans to just eight first-half points on the way to improving to 7-9 overall and 7-6 in league play.
Kacie Carollo scored 22 points and Abby Grosinske added 15 for Whitewater.
WHITEWATER 56, EAST TROY 24Whitewater (56)—Chan 1-0-2, Skindingsrude 3-0-6, Grosinske 4-5-15, Carollo 9-2-22, Kilar 0-3-3, Zimdars 1-0-2, Linos 3-0-6. Totals: 21-10-56.
East Troy (24)—Pluess 1-2-4, Aleckson 2-0-4, Scurek 3-0-6, Nelson 1-0-2, Donegan 1-2-4, Golabowski 1-0-2. Totals: 10-4-24.
Whitewater 26 30—56
East Troy 8 16—24
3-point goals—W 4 (Grosinske 2, Carollo 2), ET 0. Free throws missed—W 10, ET 4.
Trailways South
Parkview 57, Johnson Creek 39—Taylor Burrell scored 18 points, and the host Vikings outscored the Blue Jays 30-14 after halftime.
Jena Olin added 14 points and Malerie Saglie 11 for Parkview (6-10 overall and 4-5 in the Trailways South).
PARKVIEW 57, JOHNSON CREEK 39Johnson Creek (39)—Budig 6-0-15, Swanson 6-2-15, Jablonski 2-1-5, Joseph 2-0-4. Totals: 16-3-39.
Parkview (57)—T. Burrell 9-0-18, Mielke 1-0-2, Meyers 3-0-6, Kloften 1-0-2, Ballmer 1-0-2, Olin 5-4-14, Saglie 4-3-11, Marcellus 1-0-2. Totals: 25-7-57.
Johnson Creek 25 14—39
Orfordville Parkview 27 30—57
3-point goals—JC 4 (Budig 3, Swanson), P 0. Free throws missed—JC 11, P 2. Total fouls—JC 14, P 15.