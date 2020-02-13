Lake Geneva Badger's girls basketball team took a giant leap toward a Southern Lakes Conference championship Thursday night.
The Badgers rallied from a two-point halftime deficit at Waterford to win 47-43 in a battle between two teams that entered the night as part of a three-way tie for first place.
It was Badger's eighth consecutive victory and 11th in its past 12 games as it improved to 16-4 overall and 9-3 in the SLC. Union Grove beat Burlington to match Badger at 9-3.
Ashlyn Welch was the catalyst for the Badgers' second-half comeback against the Wolverines. She scored 15 of her game-high 16 points in the final 18 minutes.
Macie Todd added 13 points for the Badgers' whose remaining games are against fifth-place Wilmot and seventh-place Westosha.
BADGER 47, WATERFORD 43
Badger (47)--Todd 6-1-13, Welch 5-6-16, Yakubov 1-1-3, Wright 1-0-3, Schulz 2-3-7, Johnston 2-1-5. Totals: 17-12-47.
Waterford (43)--Barwick 6-0-15, Ketterhagen 1-0-2, Schmidt 1-2-5, Rohner 5-1-12, Loppnow 4-1-9. Totals: 17-4-43.
Lake Geneva Badger;18;29--47
Waterford;20;23--43
3-point goals--B 1 (Wright), W 5 (Barwick 3, Schmidt, Rohner). Free throws missed--B 14, W 3.
- Delavan-Darien 59, Westosha 45—Freshman Rylee Crull and the Comets continued their hot run with a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Westosha Central.
Crull scored 18 points and the Comets won their third straight game and eighth in the past 13.
“We pretty much lead throughout the whole game,” Delavan-Darien High coach Marty Speth said.
Kailea Timmerman added 17 points, and McKenna Williams added 13 as the Comets improved to 5-7 in the conference and 9-11 overall.
Speth also commended the overall play of Emma Gonzalez who finished with eight points.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 59, WESTOSHA 45
Delavan-Darien (59)—A. Gonzalez, 0-3-3; Timmerman, 6-2-17; Peralta, 1-2-4; Crull, 4-5-18; E. Gonzalez, 4-0-8; M. Williams, 3-6-13. Totals: 18-18-59.
Westosha Central (45)—Reynolds, 8-3-20; Hinze, 2-3-8; Adams, 1-0-2; Odejewski, 0-2-2; Rynberg,2-0-4; G. Anderson, 1-0-2; Spencer, 1-0-2; K. Anderson, 1-0-2; Frahm, 1-1-3. Totals: 17-9-45.
Delavan-Darien;25;34—59
Westosha Central;17;28—45
3-point goals—DD 5 (Timmerman 3, Crull, Williams), WC 2 (Reynolds, Hinze). Free throws missed—DD 20, WC 6. Total fouls—DD 13, WC 23.
- Elkhorn 49, Wilmot 47—Haley Remington scored 18 points as host Elkhorn held off Wilmot in Southern Lakes Conference action.
Maddie Ivey contributed 12 points and Dillyn Ivey added 11 as the Elks improved to 7-5 in the SLC and 13-7 overall.
Wilmot is 5-7 in the SLC.
ELKHORN 49, WILMOT 47
Wilmot (47)—Hickey, 2-0-6; Johnson, 2-3-7; Parisi, 2-1-5; Leber, 5-0-12; Christianson, 2-0-4; Ketterhagen, 3-3-9; Edmonds, 1-0-3; Pittman, 1-1-3. Totals: 18-8-47.
Elkhorn (49)—Hunter, 3-0-8; Remington, 7-3-18; D. Ivey, 5-0-11; M. Ivey, 5-2-12. Totals: 20-5-49.
Wilmot;18;29—47
Elkhorn;24;25—49
3-point goals—W 3 (Hickey 2, Edmonds), E 4 (Hunter 2, Remington, D. Ivey). Free throws missed—W 7, E 7. Total fouls—W 12, E 15.
Badger South
- Monroe 67, Milton 50—Grace Tostrud and Megan Benzschawel combined for 38 points to lead the Cheesemakers past the visiting Red Hawks.
Monroe improved to 6-6 in the Badger South and 11-9 overall.
Benzschawel scored 14 of her 18 points in the first half when the Cheesemakers built a 32-22 lead.
Tostrud finished with 20 points, including a 10-for-10 performance from the line. Grace Mathiason added 13 points in the win, including 10 in the second half.
Senior guard Alex Rodenberg led the Red hawks with 22 points. Shelby Mack-Honold added 12 point as Milton droved to 4-9 in the Badger South and 7-14 overall.
MONROE 67, MILTON 50
Milton (50)—Hanauska, 1-2-4; Mack-Honold, 4-4-12; Weberpal, 1-1-3; Ferguson, 1-0-3; Quade, 0-1-1; Rodenberg, 8-2-22; Stuckey, 2-1-5. Totals: 17-11-50.
Monroe (67)—Benzschawel, 7-4-18; Towne, 1-0-2; Mathiason, 4-4-13; Updike, 0-3-3; Jacobson, 4-0-8; Tostrud, 5-10-20; Bunker, 1-1-3. Totals: 21-22-67.
Milton;22;28—50
Monroe;32;35—67
3-point goals—Mil 5 (Mack-Honold 4, Weberpal), Mon 1 (Mathiason). Free throws missed—Mil 10, Mon 7. Total fouls—Mil 23, Mon 17. Fouled out—Quade.