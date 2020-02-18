Lake Geneva Badger did its part to send the Southern Lakes Conference girls basketball title to the final night of the regular season.
Macie Todd led four double-figure scorers with 19 points as the Badgers defeated Westosha Central 64-44 at Badger on Tuesday night.
The win keeps the Badgers tied with Union Grove for first place in the SLC at 10-3 with one game to go. The Badgers are 17-4 overall.
Camryn Johnson added 14 points, Ava Schulz had 12 and Ashlyn Welch contributed 10 points in the win.
Badger hosts Wilmot on Thursday. Union Grove plays at Westosha Central.
BADGER 64, WESTOSHA 44
Westosha (44)--Witt, 3-0-8; Reynolds, 3-0-7; Hinze, 1-0-3; Adams, 4-0-8; Rynberg, 1-2-4; Anderson, 2-0-4; Spencer, 1-0-3; Anderson, 2-04; Spencer, 1-0-3; Anderson, 1-0-2; Frahm, 2-1-5. Totals: 18-3-44.
Badger (64)—Todd, 8-3-19; Welch, 3-4-10; Yakubov, 1-0-2; Pollard, 1-0-3; Wright, 2-0-4; Schulz, 5-2-12; Johnston, 6-2-14. Totals: 26-11-64.
Westosha;16;28—44
Lake Geneva Badger;28;36—64
3-point goals—W 5 (Witt 2, Reynolds, Hinze, Spencer), B 1 (Pollard). Free throws missed—W 2, B 5. Total fouls—W 13, B 12.
- Elkhorn 50, Burlington 35--The visiting Elks held the Demons to eight first-half points.
Haley Remington scored 12 of her game-high 18 points in the second half and Maddie Ivey had 12 of her 14 in the first for the Elks (14-7, 8-5).
Cora Anderson had 16 to pace Burlington (2-19, 1-12).
ELKHORN 50, BURLINGTON 35
Elkhorn (50)--Hunter 4-0-10, Remington 4-8-18, Harlan 0-4-4, M. Ivey 7-0-14, Koss 1-1-4. Totals: 16-13-50.
Burlington (35)--Preosker 1-1-3, Anderson 7-2-16, Clapp 3-0-8, Walby 2-1-7. Totals: 13-4-35.
Elkhorn;18;32--50
Burlington;8;27--35
3-point goals--E 5 (Hunter 2, Remington 2, Koss), B 4 (Clapp 2, Walby 2). Free throws missed--E 7, B 3. Total fouls--E 12, B 18.
Rock Valley
- East Troy 44, Edgerton 37--The visiting Trojans picked up their first win of the season by upsetting the Crimson Tide.
East Troy (1-19, 1-16) pulled away late thanks to free throws.
Morgan Golabowski had 11 points to lead East Troy.
Kate Fox Gunderson had 13 points to lead Edgerton (5-16, 3-14).
EAST TROY 44, EDGERTON 37
East Troy (44)--Pluess 4-0-8; E. Aleckson 0-4-4; Cesar 0-2-2; Scurek 1-0-2; Nelson 2-0-5; Donegan 2-0-4; Verbeten 2-3-7; Golabowski 4-3-11. Totals: 15-12-44
Edgerton (37)--Danks 1-2-4; Fox Gunderson 6-1-13; Fox 2-1-5; Rusch 3-2-9; Radke 0-6-6. Totals: 12-12-37
East Troy;18;26--44
Edgerton;16;21--37
3-point goals--East Troy 2 (Pleuss, Nelson), Edgerton 1 (Rusch) Free throws missed--East Troy 9, Edgerton 12. Total fouls--East Troy 22, Edgerton 19. Fouled out--Rusch.
Trailways South
- Parkview 51, Palmyra-Eagle 49--Jenna Olin scored 22 points to lead the third-place Vikings over the second-place Panthers.
Parkview (9-12, 7-5 Trailways South) went 21 of 44 from the line, which was just enough to avenge a 46-44 loss in the teams' first meeting.
Taylor Burrell added 11 points for the Vikings.
PARKVIEW 51, PALMYRA-EAGLE 49
Palmyra-Eagle (49)--Frederick 3-1-9, Dixon 1-0-2, Czeschinski 7-2-17, Koss 1-0-2, Steinbach 2-1-7, Kuntsky 2-1-5, Kysely 1-1-3, Nettesheim 1-1-4. Totals: 18-7-49.
Parkview (51)--C. Burrell 3-3-9, Kopp 2-0-4, T. Burrell 4-3-11, Kloften 0-3-3, Olin 6-10-22, Saglie 0-1-1, Marcellus 0-1-1. Totals: 15-21-51.
Palmyra-Eagle;18;31--49
Orfordville Parkview;28;23--51
3-point goals--PE 6 (Frederick 2, Steinbach 2, Czeschinski, Nettesheim), Park 0. Free throws missed--PE 8, Park 23. Total fouls--PE 27, Park 19.
Nonconference
- Whitewater 65, Fort Atkinson 54--The visiting Whippets rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to win a nonconference game Tuesday.
Abby Grosinske (27 points) and Kacie Carollo combined for 52 points for Whitewater, which improved to 12-9 overall.
“Abby Grosinske and Kacie Carollo played really well,” said Ron Sdano, who filled in at head coach for Whitewater. “Especially Abby taking the ball to the hoop. She played really strong. It was good to see.”
WHITEWATER 65, FORT ATKINSON 54
Whitewater (65)--Grosinske 8-9-27, Carollo 9-4-25, Laue 1-4-7, Juoni 2-0-6. Totals: 20-17-65.
Fort Atkinson (54)--Christiansen 1-0-2, Kammer 2-2-6, Staude 6-4-18, Kohl 4-0-11, Trieloff 1-0-3, Schoenike 5-4-14. Totals: 19-10-54.
Whitewater;31;34--65
Fort Atkinson;37;17--54
3-point goals--W 8 (Carollo 3, Grosinske 2, Juoni 2, Laue), FA 6 (Kohl 3, Staude 2, Trieloff). Free throws missed--W 8, FA 5. Total fouls--W 10, FA 15.