Four players scored in double figures to lead Lake Geneva Badger to a 55-46 Southern Lakes Conference victory over visiting Delavan-Darien on Thursday night.
Macie Todd scored eight points in each half to lead the Badgers with 16 points. Ava Schulz hit four 3-pointers en route to a 15-point game. Camryn Johnston had 12 points, and Ashlyn Welch added 10 for the winners, who never trailed in the second half.
The Comets, who were coming off an upset win over Southern Lakes Conference leading Westosha Central on Tuesday, trailed by four points at halftime 26-22.
Turnovers prevented the Comets from making a serious run at Badger in the second half.
Rylee Crull led Delavan-Darien with 16 points. Kailea Timmerman added 11 points.
Badger improved to 5-3 in the Southern Lakes and 11-4 overall. Delavan-Darien is 2-6, 6-10.
BADGER 55, DELAVAN-DARIEN 46
Delavan-Darien (46)—Speth, 2-0-6; Timmerman, 2-6-11; Peralta, 1-0-2; Crull, 8-0-16; E. Gonzalez, 1-0-2; Williams, 2-5-9. Totals: 16-11-46.
Badger (55)—Todd, 6-4-16; Welch, 3-4-10; Yakubor, 1-0-2; Schulz, 5-1-15; Johnston, 6-0-12. Totals: 21-9-55.
Delavan-Darien;22;24—46
Badger;26;29—55
3-point goals—DD 3 (Speth 2, Timmerman), B 4 (Schulz 4). Free throws missed—DD 7, B 12. Total fouls—DD 19, B 17. Fouled out—Williams, Welch.
- Elkhorn 41, Westosha 25—Haley Remington had 11 points and teammate Anastasia Grochowski added 10 and visiting Elkhorn slid past Westosha.
“We just couldn’t put the ball in the hoop,” Westosha Central coach Mindy Stewart said in an email.”Elkhorn’s bigs inside caused us some problems.”
Elkhorn improved to 5-4 in the SLC and 10-6 overall. Westosha is 4-5.
ELKHORN 41, WESTOSHA 25
Elkhorn (41)—Hunter, 2-1-6; Remington, 3-5-11; D. Ivey, 3-3-9; Grochowski, 3-4-10; M. Ivey, 1-0-2; Koss, 1-0-3. Totals: 13-13-41.
Westosha (25)—Witt, 2-1-5; Reynolds, 3-0-8; Hinze, 1-0-2; Viirre, 1-0-2; Adams, 1-0-2; Spencer, 0-1-1; Frahm, 0-4-4. Totals: 8-6-25.
Elkhorn;28;13—41
Westosha;15;10—25
3-point goals—E 2 (Hunter, Koss), W 2 (Reynolds). Free throws missed—E 8. W 7. Total fouls—E 9, W 16.