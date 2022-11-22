EVANSVILLE—Brodhead rolled into its rival’s gym Tuesday night riding a 21-game Rock Valley Conference winning streak.
Abbie Dix scored 22 points to make sure the Cardinals (3-0, 2-0 RVC) left with consecutive win No. 22.
While the win streak is nice, it’s not something that Brodhead’s players or coaches put a lot of stock in, coach Brian Kammerer said after his team’s 47-39 win over the Evansville Blue Devils (2-1, 1-1).
“The conference record has never been talked about in our gym and it won’t,” Brodhead coach Brian Kammerer said. “Every night, our goal is to get better so we’re playing our best at the end of the season. This conference is so tough. We know that every night, it’s gonna be a dogfight like this. And I’m proud of our girls for finding a way to finish.”
From tipoff, Brodhead brought an active defense. Dix and Alexis Kammerer limited Evansville’s Maria Messling to 16 points and Ava Bradenburg to seven points.
“Ava and Maria are two of the best in the conference, (and) we knew that that was a key going in,” Kammerer said. “I thought Alexis and Abbie did a nice job. You’re not going to hold Ava and Maria to zero points. Ava Brandenburg is going to get a ton of scores. I thought Alexis Kammerer did a nice job on her.”
As the Brodhead coach expected, Evansville did have its opportunities, but the Blue Devils struggled to make open shots and squandered chances to take a lead with momentum on their side. Nearing the end of the first half, Evansville missed separate chances to score on a fast break, an offensive rebound and a free throw on consecutive plays.
Brandenburg did give Evansville a short-lived lead before halftime, but Brodhead took it back and went into the break with a 27-24 lead.
In the second, the Cardinals put things together offensively and pushed the lead to 37-26 as the Blue Devils could muster just two points in the first eight minutes of the half. They eventually battled back later with a 7-2 run that included two clutch 3-pointers from Messling. She made four from behind the arc on the night.
Down six late in the game, Evansville put on a full-court-press that forced the Cardinals to adjust. They couldn’t convert offensively and had to deal with the Blue Devils’ fast transition play, but the damage had been done.
Coach Kammerer and the team did a good job of feeding Dix in the post, and she was good at drawing fouls to send her to the line.
“It’s amazing their trust in me, and I have a lot of trust in them getting me the ball,” Dix said. “They make amazing passes to me when they can and when I relocate when I get a double team.”
Behind Dix was Alecia Dahl with 15 points. Alexis Kammerer made two 3-pointers for six points.
Brodhead’s next opportunity to extend its conference winning streak will be against Clinton on Dec. 1.
Evansville will travel to New Glarus on Saturday.
BRODHEAD 47, EVANSVILLE 39
Brodhead (47)—Yates 2-0-4, Dahl 3-8-15, Kammerer 2-0-6, Dix 9-4-22. Totals 16-12-47.
Evansville (39)—Maves 2-0-6, J. Hermanson 2-0-5, Messling 5-2-16, Dobbs 1-0-3, Brandenburg 3-1-7, Vogl 1-0-2. Totals 14-3-39.
Halftime—Brodhead 27, Evansville 24. 3-point goals—Brodhead 3 (Dahl, Kammerer 2), Evansville 8 (Maves 2, J. Hermanson, Messling 4, Dobbs). Missed free throws—Brodhead 9, Evansville 1. Total fouls—Brodhead 7, Evansville 18. Fouled out—J. Hermanson.