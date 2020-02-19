JANESVILLE
Tuesday night's Big Eight Conference loss to Verona was the season in a nutshell for Janesville Parker's girls basketball team.
The Vikings played well in spurts, struggled at both ends of the court for too long of stretches and simply lacked the overall size and talent to pick up a win.
Freshman Paige Lambe scored 27 points and freshman Megan Murphy added 17 to lead Verona to a 67-49 win and a sweep of the season series.
Parker (7-14, 4-13) cut a double-digit deficit down to one with 10:01 to play but could not get enough stops on the defensive end. The Vikings had no answer for the 6-foot-1 Lambe.
"We don't have the scoring power to allow teams to go on runs, and that's exactly what happened again tonight," Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. "And we weren't mentally tough enough tonight to make stops when we needed to.
"And we've got to correct that. The girls look over (to the bench) like there is some magic answer, but there isn't. You just have to play harder. That's the answer."
Parker trailed by five at halftime and quickly fell behind by 12 on a Rachel Parman jumper that made it 40-28 with 14:42 left.
The Vikings went on an 11-0 run to cut to one with 10:01 remaining. Jasmyn Demrow-Calvin, who led the Vikings with 13 points, converted a three-point play to cap off the run.
Verona (9-11, 8-9) quickly answered with a 13-2 spurt to put the game away. Parker got no closer than 11 the final 6:45.
Senior Tina Shelton added 11 points for undersized Parker, which once again was outrebounded badly on both ends of the court.
"I don't know if we were tired or what, but they just seemed to play harder than us," Hartwig said. "It's as simple as that.
"At times there were things we did that we had worked on that were OK, but we missed too many open shots and didn't play hard enough when we had to."
Parker wraps up the regular and conference season tonight at second-ranked Madison Memorial.
VERONA 67, PARKER 49
Verona (67)--Briggs 2-4-8; Lambe 12-3-27; Stremlow 0-1-1; Parman 3-0-8; Murphy 6-1-17; Rupnow 1-2-4; Witthuhn 0-2-2. Totals: 24-13-67
Parker (49)--Rosga 2-2-7; Ayers 1-2-4; Forrestal 1-0-3; Luek 1-0-3; Demrow-Calvin 3-7-13; Shelton 5-0-11; Blum 1-0-2; Booth 1-4-6. Totals: 15-15-49
Verona;30;37--67
Janesville Parker;25;24--49
Three-point goals--Verona 6 (Murphy 4, Parman 2), Parker 4 (Rosga, Forrestal, Shelton, Luek). Free throws missed--Verona 5, Parker 6. Total fouls--Verona 17, Parker 17