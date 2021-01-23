Janesville Craig's girls basketball team has no problem spreading the points around.
The Cougars entered Saturday's home game against Milton with four different players averaging at least 10.7 points per game.
And even with leading scorer Claudia Fieiras out of the lineup due to injury, they had too many weapons for the Red Hawks in an 82-56 victory on Bob Suter Court.
Freshman Mya Nicholson scored a career-high 28 points, junior Kate Huml scored 20, sophomore Ellie Magestro-Kennedy added 18 and Bryn McBride--starting in place of Fieiras--finished with 12.
"Our shooting was great today," Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. "Claudia should be back next week, but she got some rest. You see Bryn get going, and with seven kids, there were scoring opportunities to be had."
Nicholson had 18 of her 28 points in a first half in which Craig led just 17-16 midway through but pulled away to a 40-26 advantage at the break.
"She can score in so many different ways," Storbakken said. "She's a great free-throw shooter, can get to the rim, makes 3s. That's pretty impressive for a freshman."
Huml scored 15 of her 20 in the second half, when the Cougars had to thwart an early comeback bid by the Red Hawks.
Milton cut its deficit to six twice, including 46-40. The Cougars responded with back-to-back 3-pointers (they had 12 total) and a 15-2 run to pull away for good.
Sophomore guard Tressa Shaw led the way for Milton with 15 points, and senior Grace Quade added 10.
Craig hosts three more home games next week, beginning Tuesday against Walworth Big Foot.
CRAIG 82, MILTON 56
Milton;26;30--56
Janesville Craig;40;42--82
MILTON (fg ft-fta pts)--Hanauska 1 0-0 2, Jalozynski 0 2-4 2, Jaecks 0 1-2 1, Shaw 6 1-4 15, Steinke 3 3-4 9, Quade 5 0-0 10, Radke 2 3-4 7, Ferguson 2 0-0 4, Olson 2 0-0 4, La Coursier 1 0-2 2. Totals: 22 10-20 56.
CRAIG--Campbell 0 0-1 0, Huml 7 2-4 20, Magestro-Kennedy 7 2-2 18, Clarke 1 0-1 2, McBride 5 0-0 12, Nicholson 9 6-6 28, Alderman 1 0-3 2. Totals: 30 10-17 82.
3-point goals: M 2 (Shaw 2), C 12 (Huml 4, Nicholson 4, Magestro-Kennedy 2, McBride 2). Total fouls: M 22, C 19. Fouled out: Quade, Campbell, Magestro-Kennedy.