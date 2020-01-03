JANESVILLE

Middleton’s potent inside/outside game was too much for Janesville Craig in a Big Eight Conference girls basketball game Friday night.

The fourth-ranked Cardinals opened up a 14-point halftime lead and cruised to a 73-54 win on Bob Suter Court.

Sitori Tanin led Middleton with 19 points, but the University Of Loyola recruit had plenty of help. Four other players had nine points or more for the Cardinals.

Craig (8-3, 5-2) got 19 points from the conference’s scoring leader, Claudia Fieiras, but had no answer on the defensive end.

“They came in and played like the fourth-ranked team in the state,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “Their length gave us trouble on both ends.

“When you can hit shots from the outside like they did, and have the big girls inside like they do, they’re a dangerous team, especially come tournament time.”

Craig fell behind by seven early but cut the deficit to 17-13 on a Fieiras basket with 9:28 left in the half.

Middleton (10-1, 6-1) responded with a 8-2 run to push the lead to double digits, and Craig got no closer than nine the rest of the way.

The Cougars were only 7-for-30 shooting in the first half and had eight turnovers.

A 15-5 Middleton run to start the second half pushed the lead to 49-25 with 12:18 left.

Middleton coach Jeff Kind, who has guided the program to 11 state tournaments four Division 1 runner-up finishes, said his team learned a valuable lesson in its only loss to second-ranked and unbeaten Madison Memorial.

“Memorial wanted it more than we did that night, and I think that was a big learning experience for our girls,” Kind said.

“We’re starting to understand a little bit better each and every game what we need to do as a team to be successful. They’re starting to realize that with our size, when we go inside/out, we’re much more effective.”

Huml added 14 points for Craig, which plays at Madison West on Thursday.

MIDDLETON 73, CRAIG 54

Middleton (73)—Lemirande 3-1-9; Tanin 7-4-19; Roquet 4-4-13; Accola 1-1-3; Bursac 5-1-11; Coleman 3-0-9; Manogue 1-0-2; Schwartz 0-1-1; Smith 1-0-2; Abozeid 1-0-2; Hodson 1-0-2. Totals: 27-12-73

Craig (54)—Huml 6-0-14; Magestro-Kennedy 1-0-3; Elgas 3-1-7; Fieiras 6-6-19; Dunlavy 1-2-5; Alderman 1-0-2; McBride 2-0-4. Totals: 20-9-54

Middleton 34 39—73

Janesville Craig 20 34—54

3-point goals—Middleton 7 (Coleman 3, Lemirande 2, Tanin, Roquet), Craig 5 (Huml 2, Magestro-Kennedy, Fieiras, Dunlavy). Free throws missed—Middleton 7, Craig 3. Total fouls—Middleton 11, Craig 15