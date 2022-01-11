For the first time in the station’s history, Janesville’s WCLO radio (1230 AM, 92.7 FM) will broadcast four city high school basketball games on Saturday as part of the inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Big Eight Basketball Invitational.
Girls games will be played at Madison Area Technical College, with Janesville Craig meeting Beloit Memorial at 9 a.m. and Janesville Parker battling Madison East at 10:45 a.m.
Josh Golberg, Dan Saunders and producer Zach Stricker will then head to Beloit College for two boys games, with Craig playing Beloit at 3 p.m. and Parker taking on East at 7 p.m.
Badger Challenge schedule set
The Badger Challenge, an annual matchup between teams in opposite divisions of the Badger Conference, will take place Friday and Saturday in Monroe.
Milton, seventh in the Badger East, has been tabbed to take on Baraboo, sixth in the Badger West, at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The other games:
*** Friday—DeForest vs. Monroe, 6 p.m.; Monona Grove vs. Reedsburg, 7:30 p.m.
*** Saturday—Stoughton vs. Sauk Prairie, 11 a.m.; Fort Atkinson vs. Portage, 12:40 p.m.; Watertown vs. Mount Horeb, 2:20 p.m.; Waunakee vs. Madison Edgewood, 5:40 p.m.; Oregon vs. Beaver Dam, 7:20 p.m.
